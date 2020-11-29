General Astrology Forecast December 2020 – Changing Lanes

Monthly General Astrology Forecast December 2020

Get your 2021 preview!

Happy Birthday, Capricorn

The Now Age begins

This is 2021 calling!

This month is preview month. It’s also a month where karma or history can repeat or we can choose to change our destiny by making new choices. Based on what we’ve learned from the past.

We are still being blown by the winds of change which have a direction all their own thanks to the major mutable weather. Mercury arrives in Sagittarius on the 1st while the Sun in here could send us time-travelling back in 19 year increments when it opposes the North Node in Gemini on the 11th. Venus wants to connect us to a wilder, wider, bigger love experience we can learn from when it too arrives in Sag from the 15th.

What we have not learned from our past, what is hidden in it or themes around long distance travel, foreigners, the mass media, the law, planes, trains, automobiles, big business, religion, beliefs, globalization could be part of the cover-up that the total eclipse in Sagittarius conceals on the 14th. This is linked to those 19 year cycles and the Nodes I mentioned as this same day, Mercury will oppose the North Node in its ruling sign of Gemini. To find the truth, jump back in time in 19-year increments, and look at the themes around this. Either in your own life or in history. And use this history to change your future.

This is the Dawning of the Age of Aquarius

2021 demands we all let it in on Solstice Day – December 21, 2020. The Sun arrives in Capricorn on this day. For all you sea goats out there, the upcoming year is going to have a very different feel to it. You’ll be lighter, more buoyant and optimistic and ready for a more empowering and easy transformational experience now ruler Saturn and also Jupiter have left your sign leaving only Pluto and the faster moving inner planets in your 1st. For more insight on this, see your yearly and monthly forecast for your sign/

Saturn leaves Capricorn and enters Aquarius on the 17th. Jupiter follows on the 19th and both meet in here on the 21st – making the official start of the ‘Now’ Age of Aquarius. One of evolutionary change, universal outlook, sharing and people power. The rest of December brings us an early 2021 preview as we head towards the real thing.

It’s about inclusivity, tolerance, celebrating our uniqueness and understanding what we all have in common rather than what divides us. And it’s all based on us embracing new sets of values. What used to matter no longer does and we may be expressing this as we approach the festive season when the Sun and Mercury in Capricorn trine Uranus ruling planet of Aquarius, in Taurus. So, what something has cost will be less important than what it symbolizes or says. We’ll want to give others what adds value on a soul level. Including the gift of ourselves, our time and our live. The gift that simply keeps on giving in other words.

Truly, Madly, Deeply

We arrive at the cusp of 2021 for real with a full Moon in its ruling sign of Cancer on the 30th. It’s asking us if 2021 is going to be an open house or closed? Don’t be surprised if homeland, border controls and how secure we all feel feature.

New Year’s Eve however could just deliver a delicious preview like mulled wine or eggnog (whichever is your preference!) of just what 2021 can be if we have taken those lessons to heart. Reaching for our highest purpose or simply our best potential in love? What’s the journey love wants you personally to take in 2021? That wilder, wider, bigger love experience I was talking about at the start of this forecast. Venus opposes the North Node in Gemini (which means it is conjunct the South in Sag) on December 31st. Many of us could fire up those dreams as part of not a New Year’s Resolution, but a pledge to ourselves. Others could already see the direction love wants them to go in. A person. A place. A passion. An experience. Feel it. Truly. Madly. Deeply. You have to want it with all your being.

2020 has been difficult for most of us. But 2021 is promising something bigger and different. Love is what takes us there. We’ve all a ticket to ride this December.

In a nutshell: 2021 is calling. Its knock, knock, knocking on heaven’s door this month. All of us have the opportunity to preview what 2021 will bring. It’s the start of a new era. Here comes the Now Age!

1 Dec 2020 MERCURY ENTERS SAGITTARIUS (Sagittarius)

4 Dec 2020 MERCURY IN SAGITTARIUS TRINE CHIRON IN ARIES (Sagittarius to Aries)

6 Dec 2020 VENUS IN SCORPIO TRINE NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Scorpio to Pisces)

11 Dec 2020 SUN IN SAGITTARIUS TRINE MARS IN ARIES (Sagittarius to Aries)

11 Dec 2020 SUN IN SAGITTARIUS OPPOSITION NORTH NODE IN GEMINI (Sagittarius to Gemini)

14 Dec 2020 NEW MOON IN SAGITTARIUS – TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE (Sagittarius)

14 Dec 2020 MERCURY IN SAGITTARIUS OPPOSITION NORTH NODE IN GEMINI (Sagittarius to Gemini)

14 Dec 2020 VENUS AND JUNO CONJUNCT IN SCORPIO (Scorpio)

15 Dec 2020 VENUS ENTERS SAGITTARIUS (Sagittarius)

15 Dec 2020 MERCURY IN SAGITTARIUS TRINE MARS IN ARIES (Sagittarius to Aries)

17 Dec 2020 SATURN RE-ENTERS AQUARIUS (Aquarius)

19 Dec 2020 JUPITER ENTERS AQUARIUS (Aquarius)

19 Dec 2020 JUNO ENTERS SAGITTARIUS (Sagittarius)

19 Dec 2020 VENUS IN SAGITTARIUS TRINE CHIRON IN ARIES (Sagittarius to Aries)

20 Dec 2020 SUN AND MERCURY CONJUNCT IN SAGITTARIUS (Sagittarius)

20 Dec 2020 MERCURY ENTERS CAPRICORN (Capricorn)

21 Dec 2020 SUN ENTERS CAPRICORN (Capricorn)

21 Dec 2020 JUPITER AND SATURN CONJUNCT IN AQUARIUS (Aquarius)

21 Dec 2020 VESTA IN VIRGO OPPOSITION NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Virgo to Pisces)

24 Dec 2020 MERCURY IN CAPRICORN TRINE URANUS IN TAURUS (Capricorn to Taurus)

27 Dec 2020 SUN IN CAPRICORN TRINE URANUS IN TAURUS (Capricorn to Taurus)

30 Dec 2020 FULL MOON IN CANCER (Cancer)

31 Dec 2020 VENUS IN SAGITTARIUS OPPOSITION NORTH NODE IN GEMINI (Sagittarius to Gemini)