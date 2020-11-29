Weekly General Astrology Forecast November 30th 2020 – Full Moon eclipse

Weekly General Astrology Forecast November 30th 2020

Be a seeker for truth

Focus on the details, the subtext, the small print

The answer is closer than you think

The day after Neptune, which rules secrets, heads direct once more in its ruling sign of Pisces, we have a full Moon eclipse in the sign of Gemini on Nov 30. We are in eclipse season now and also Mutable weather. Think ‘mutation’ and ‘shifting’.

Question information and fact-check under this eclipse. Gemini and its ruling planet Mercury, rules the internet, contracts, news, messages, the postal service, couriers, business, writing, speaking and publishing. Remember, the truth often depends on who is interpreting it. Gemini is also the sign of the trickster. If something someone says simply doesn’t ring true with us on a soul level, we need to pay close attention now.

Fake news? Question the source. Is this coming from an established and trusted media outlet or is it something someone’s conspiracy-theory touting uncle has shared on their Facebook feed? Just remember, eclipses conceal. But sometimes the truth is something we simply aren’t ready to accept.

The Truth is Out There

Stories may change or the secret may be bigger than we can imagine as Mercury, Gemini’s ruling planet, arrives in Sagittarius on the 1st. The truth may come out in unexpected ways when on the 4th, Mercury trines Chiron in Aries. And the more improbable the facts – the more authentic they are likely to be. There’s a saying that truth is stranger than fiction. Well, this week may simply prove that.

So, how do we get to the truth or go on our fact-finding mission? Aside from listening to our inner voice that is? The mutable weather which is taking us on into December involves three of the four mutable signs. We have the North Node and the lunar eclipse in Gemini, Neptune in Pisces and the Sun and Mercury in Sagittarius. Venus’s trine to Neptune from Scorpio is telling us all to go deeper in search of the truth. Or to stand by our personal truth.

But there’s the ‘missing’ mutable sign here of Virgo which presently contains asteroid Vesta. Vesta is all about details and devotion so sits well in Virgo. It’s also about equality and gender politics too. One gender dictating how the other behaves for instance. So, the larger hidden truth may revolve around this.

Or for us personally, this week says to get to the bottom of anything, you need to apply both Virgo and Vesta’s focus, love of just the facts and checking those tiny little details to uncover what’s really going on. Call this life’s fine print. It’s all there in black and white if we pay attention. Or in the subtext of what someone is saying. Are they saying one thing but acting contrary to that? It’s those kinds of mixed signals we need to focus on now.

Virgo is also the sign of health and wellbeing. Vesta literally ‘keeps the home fires burning’. Don’t be surprised if staying close to home or health also feature this week. Or the truth can be found closer to home than you think. It’s all hidden in the details – if we care to look. Use the power of focus to find it this week.

In a nutshell: The truth is either closer than you think or hidden in small but significant details. To find it, stay in touch with your insight. And keep that focus on the small stuff. It’s anything but this week.

30 Nov 2020 FULL MOON IN GEMINI – PENUMBRAL LUNAR ECLIPSE (Gemini)

1 Dec 2020 MERCURY ENTERS SAGITTARIUS (Sagittarius)

4 Dec 2020 MERCURY IN SAGITTARIUS TRINE CHIRON IN ARIES (Sagittarius to Aries)

6 Dec 2020 VENUS IN SCORPIO TRINE NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Scorpio to Pisces)