Jupiter 2021 – A change of fortune! All Signs.

Aries Jupiter 2021 Forecast – Double Jupiter – Double Your Opportunity!

On December 19, 2020, Jupiter enters the sign of Aquarius and your 11th house. As with all Jupiter cycles, it’s been 12 years since Jupiter last paid this sector of your chart a visit. It joins Saturn in here and these two meet on December 21, kickstarting the Now Age of Aquarius.

2021 is set to bring us even more Jupiter benefits, solutions and opportunities than usual. Why? Because Jupiter will visit not just its usual one, but two different houses in your chart this year. Your 11th and then briefly, your 12th.

Check your own chart for where Jupiter was when you were born. If it is in Aquarius or at an extremely early degree of Pisces – as in 0-2 degrees, you will be having your Jupiter Return. This is the time when you can engage the full spectrum of Jupiter experiences and opportunities.

Because Jupiter will retrograde in Pisces, then land back in Aquarius before heading direct and back into Pisces in late December, your natal Jupiter could be hit more than once! As could any planets you have in your chart in Aquarius or early Pisces. So be ready for double or even triple dipping Jupiter if so. One of our astrologers can give you the exact timings on this.

First let’s look at Now Age Jupiter in your 11th

Doing Jupiter in 2021

For you Aries, make three wishes with Jupiter in your house of goals and the future. But don’t leave it at that. Take whatever steps you can to make them manifest – and then expect at least one to do just that. Thanks to Jupiter placing the people and opportunities in your path to make it happen.

Jupiter’s message in here is that no-one is an island and nobody does it alone. Jupiter will work via those you know and meet know. Friends, professional contacts, networks, clubs, organisations, bands and causes.

Together you can change the world

Aquarius is the sign of the individual. And rocking what makes you unique. So, your key to Jupiter success in here is to be who you are. And as Jupiter is larger than life – without an explanation or apologies needed! It’s a time to embrace new kinds of friendships with people from different backgrounds, belief systems, social strata, professions, ages, countries and professions.

Watch for people who are well-travelled, somehow larger than life, generous and whose outlook has a big impact on your own. Jupiter in here wants you to join in and also share. Tell others about your visions for the future – yours or the one you have to change the world. You’ll not only connect with those who ‘get’ you, but who can help you too. This may especially flow from people who you respect or have a deep well of experience you can tap into.

Music, music of the mind, the internet and emerging technologies may also have a role to play. Music connects the soul, computers, apps and the internet, connect individuals. Watch for people working or active in these areas as they could influence your path in ways you may not be able to visualize!

Link to a Higher Power

If you are a musician, artist, psychic, healer, writer, storyteller, physicist, therapist or work in any field where your intuition and imagination play a role, then Jupiter’s arrival in your 12th on May 13, 2021 will expand your abilities and set your gifts free.

This is a time when your inner voice should be listened to. But it is not a Jupiter transit under which you should gamble or take unnecessary risks – especially of the financial kind. Avoid any tendencies towards escapism. The Buckaroo Banzai quote of ‘Wherever you go, there you are’ applies to Jupiter in your 12th.

Jupiter is the ancient ruler of your 12th as it ruled Pisces before Neptune was discovered. So, we can say it is happy in here and in extra special expansive mood. Jupiter’s benefits in here are lasting, but be aware they may not be the material kind. Rather Jupiter hands us experiences and insights that can be far more valuable in the long term. Jupiter hands us the ability to see the ‘big picture’.

If the past few years have been tough for you, then Jupiter in here can literally give you a helping hand out of this – usually in human form.

Take a journey towards your future

Jupiter dips a toe into Pisces, then heads backwards from June 20. It re-arrives back in Aquarius and your 11th on July 29. During this time expect it to re-activate those goals and also those connections! Jupiter heads direct in here again from October 18 and will exit this house finally on December 29, 2021. So, this is your time to accept all invitations, invent, explore, launch and make inroads towards those goals.

Double up on your Jupiter luck in 2021 and guess what? You have a similar cycle happening next year when Jupiter will spend part of it in Pisces – and part in your 1st!

Your double-up Jupiter dates for 2021 are:

Feb 11 2021 Venus Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (11th)

Mar 5 2021 Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (11th)

Apr 10 2021 Venus in Aries Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (1st to 11th)

Apr 15 2021 Sun in Aries Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (1st to 11th)

Apr 17 2021 Mars in Gemini Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (3rd to 11th)

Jun 3 2021 Venus in Cancer Trine Jupiter in Pisces (4th to 12th)

Jun 23 2021 Sun in Cancer Trine Jupiter in Pisces (4th to 12th)

Oct 15 2021 Sun in Libra Trine Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (7th to 11th)

Oct 19 2021 Mars in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (7th to 11th)

Oct 28 2021 Venus in Sagittarius Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (9th to 11th)

Nov 1 2021 Mercury in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (7th to 11th)

Dec 11 2021 Mercury in Sagittarius Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (9th to 11th)

Dec 20 2021 Sun in Sagittarius Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (9th to 11th)

These are dates to be saying ‘Yes’ to whatever Jupiter is inviting you to join in. And also to take action when it comes to those goals, wishes and dreams. Don’t just dream it – engage with Jupiter by taking whatever steps you can on your own behalf. Jupiter could just meet you halfway as it and you, cover more territory than before in 2021!

Taurus Jupiter 2021 Forecast – Double Jupiter – Double Your Opportunity!

On December 19, 2020, Jupiter enters the sign of Aquarius and your 10th house. As with all Jupiter cycles, it’s been 12 years since Jupiter last paid this sector of your chart a visit. It joins Saturn in here and these two meet on December 21, kickstarting the Now Age of Aquarius.

2021 is set to bring us even more Jupiter benefits, solutions and opportunities than usual. Why? Because Jupiter will visit not just its usual one, but two different houses in your chart this year. Your 10th and then briefly, your 11th.

Check your own chart for where Jupiter was when you were born. If it is in Aquarius or at an extremely early degree of Pisces – as in 0-2 degrees, you will be having your Jupiter Return. This is the time when you can engage the full spectrum of Jupiter experiences and opportunities.

Because Jupiter will retrograde in Pisces, then land back in Aquarius before heading direct and back into Pisces in late December, your natal Jupiter could be hit more than once! As could any planets you have in your chart in Aquarius or early Pisces. So be ready for double or even triple dipping Jupiter if so. One of our astrologers can give you the exact timings on this.

First let’s look at Now Age Jupiter in your 10th house of career, rewards, reputation and status. And how to work it.

Doing Jupiter in 2021

Aquarius is the sign of the individual. It’s also about the collective and how we fit into that. Aquarius is ruled by the planet Uranus. Currently making a long-term transit through your sign. So, this is very much about your public image and also what you stand for. Your value system. And how you rock out or communicate this.

With both Jupiter and Saturn in your 10th (which Saturn rules don’t forget), this is also about your long term future. And how this linked to how others perceive you. This can be individuals such as your employer, those in positions of authority and who can open doors for you, and your friends, networks, groups, those you associate with and the collective. Reputation – what you have built, done or achieved so far, will play a key role here. As will your status. And this covers everything from your job title to your relationship one.

Based on your values, you need to be more aware of your public image and how you are perceived than ever before. I would say invest in this as well as protect it. Ensure you are always seen in the best possible light. The term I would use is ‘belonging’. In other words, if you are aiming for the top, project an image which tells people you already belong there.

During its backwards and forwards rock and roll through your 10th, Jupiter should bring you at least one significant opportunity to up your status. This also includes that love status too. Your key is taking yourself and your goals seriously. And also being unafraid to be who you are. Success in love and all areas during 2021 is all about what you and you alone have to offer. Your unique contribution. The one nobody else can bring.

Also, there is no heart like yours either. So, treasure it and come from this place when seeking a mate. Just as Jupiter in your 10th tells you that your career success story won’t come from being a ‘Yes’ person, you also need the lover who appreciates you for just the way you are. So, no getting into relationships where you feel you have to become someone you’re not. That isn’t love, Taurus. And it certainly isn’t self-love from which the other kind flows from.

Friends and who you know will become key players in your progress this year. So, cultivate those connections both professional and personal!

A Magic Dose of Wishful Thinking

On May 13 – yes, right in the middle of your birthday cycle, Jupiter exits your 10th and lands in Pisces and your 11th house. Make a wish and big up those dreams, Taurus. Jupiter is happy in here because Pisces is its ancient ruling sign. What this tells you is that if you can dream it, you can do it. With one caveat in place. It’s not enough to just dream and visualise it. You MUST take practical steps to make that dream real.

You are going to have more than one opportunity to do this. But know that for now, Jupiter will just dip a toe into the Sea of Dreams before heading backwards again on June 20. It re-arrives back in your 10th on July 29 to head direct in here again from October 18 and will exit this house finally on December 29, 2021. So, this is the time to be leveraging all you have achieved to date. And also to be at the stage where you know what you have to offer – and what you want to achieve.

If you are on the wrong career path, along with Uranus in your 1st and Saturn also in your 10th, know that nothing now will keep you on it. Jupiter should hand you a successful exit strategy and Uranus simply wants you to experience freedom. Those who are happy with their choices should see a helping hand up that ladder – perhaps in the form of a promotion or better offer. If you are seeking work at this time, then Jupiter should reflect your belief in yourself by delivering at least one opportunity for you.

Double up those ambitions

Take love as seriously this cycle as you do your career ambitions. If you are single, you could attract someone successful and established in what they do. But this may be quite unusual however. Or they may have a ‘traditional’ job but work this in a non-traditional way.

Your double-up Jupiter dates:

Feb 11 2021 Venus Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (10th)

Mar 5 2021 Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (10th)

Apr 17 2021 Mars in Gemini Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (2nd to 10th)

May 8 2021 Venus in Taurus Square Jupiter in Aquarius (1st to 10th)

Jun 3 2021 Venus in Cancer Trine Jupiter in Pisces (3rd to 11th)

Jun 23 2021 Sun in Cancer Trine Jupiter in Pisces (3rd to 11th)

Oct 15 2021 Sun in Libra Trine Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (6th to 10th)

Oct 19 2021 Mars in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (6th to 10th)

Oct 28 2021 Venus in Sagittarius Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (8th to 10th)

Nov 1 2021 Mercury in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (6th to 10th)

Nov 30 2021 Venus in Scorpio Square Jupiter in Aquarius (7th to 10th)

Dec 11 2021 Mercury in Sagittarius Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (8th to 10th)

Dec 20 2021 Sun in Sagittarius Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (8th to 10th)

Remember, when your ruler Venus is involved in a square with Jupiter – this is a Hip to be Square aspect. There is nothing narky or snarky about the energy we usually associate with squares. But you do need to understand that Jupiter only invites. So, an opportunity could appear but it is up to you whether you act on it – or not.

Your work and money houses will be activated during this cycle as well as your house of empowerment and yes, sexiness! Expand your ideas of how powerful you are when it comes to taking on more. Jupiter always wants to ‘big’ things up. And this includes our own ideas about what we are capable of. Be ready to feel and act powerfully. And to take both your goals and ambitions and yourself, seriously, Taurus. Serious inroads towards success could just be your take-out now with double the Jupiter, double the luck working for you in 2021.

Gemini Jupiter 2021 Forecast – Double Jupiter – Double Your Opportunity!

On December 19, 2020, Jupiter enters the sign of Aquarius and its ruling 9th in your chart. As with all Jupiter cycles, it’s been 12 years since Jupiter last paid this sector of your chart a visit. It joins Saturn in here and these two meet on December 21, kickstarting the Now Age of Aquarius.

2021 is set to bring us even more Jupiter benefits, solutions and opportunities than usual. Why? Because Jupiter will visit not just its usual one, but two different houses in your chart this year. Your 9th and then briefly, your status setting 10th.

Check your own chart for where Jupiter was when you were born. If it is in Aquarius or at an extremely early degree of Pisces – as in 0-2 degrees, you will be having your Jupiter Return. This is the time when you can engage the full spectrum of Jupiter experiences and opportunities.

Because Jupiter will retrograde in Pisces, then land back in Aquarius before heading direct and back into Pisces in late December, your natal Jupiter could be hit more than once! As could any planets you have in your chart in Aquarius or early Pisces. So be ready for double or even triple dipping Jupiter if so. One of our astrologers can give you the exact timings on this.

First let’s look at Now Age Jupiter in your 9th of travel, foreigners, airlines, higher learning, beliefs, the law, mass media, expansion, luck and the great outdoors.

Doing Jupiter in 2021

Jupiter in your 9th and Aquarius is very much about how far an idea may take you. It’s also about freedom and solutions to anything that has been holding you back. This is your house of long distance travel, foreign affairs, the supply chain, airlines and all kinds of overseas connections. So, we cannot talk about Jupiter in here without talking about breaking down the borders. And also Covid 19.

We have Saturn in this sign too. Saturn does signify boundaries (as symbiosed by those rings). Yet Jupiter is about the opposite of that. Aquarius is the sign of the collective and revolution. So, at some point during 2021 you may find yourself able to travel again, but within a new set of rules.

A New World Order

We may see air bridges or ‘bubbles’ open up between two countries for instance. Or we may see certain countries allow travel again without quarantine with airport testing and/or a vaccination certificate. Aquarius is about the collective. But Saturn is about order. So, we may have a new set of rules to follow.

With Jupiter placed in your 9th, you may be in a position to take full advantage of any restored travel opportunities. So, don’t give up on that travel bucket list just yet!

Even if you don’t travel under this transit, the world could come calling in some way. You could encounter people from far away right on your doorstep. Or end up making important contacts with others overseas. Jupiter and your 9th rules your beliefs too. Religion and philosophy. During Jupiter’s transit in your 9th, you may encounter people who open your eyes to new ways of seeing the world and different belief systems. It’s time to open your mind and if you do, you’ll feel at one with the world – and the universe!

There’s also a link to the deep past. And by that I am talking about past lives as well as places you may have visited in the past in this one. Watch for this when Jupiter enters Pisces briefly.

The Sky’s the Limit

It’s a year not just for blue sky thinking (Aquarius rules out of the box ideas) but of big dreams and aiming high in more ways than one. We’re back to those big ideas. And possibly an easier/better way to achieve them.

Jupiter may turn up in person during this cycle. Someone larger than life in some way. Well-travelled or with overseas connections. And above all, helpful and generous. They may hold open a door to opportunity, provide a solution to a long-term issue or simply open a window on a new world for you.

As with all Jupiter cycles, this one simply invites you. It is entirely up to you how you RSVP. You may want to look back 12 years if you were 18 or over during that time at what Jupiter offered you. Did you say yes or no to it? Do you have any regrets? If so, change your answer this time. If you have planets in Sagittarius, Jupiter’s ruling sign, then these will be activated during this transit. The benefits just may get bigger. As could their capacity to change your life.

At the start of 2021, you may have more than one opportunity to benefit from Jupiter’s largesse. This is due to ruler Mercury heading retrograde in your 9th and going back and forth over Jupiter. For key dates see your Jupiter calendar below.

Jupiter will leave your 9th and enter your 10th on May 13, 2021. Your 10th of career, status, recognition and rewards is the sign of Pisces. Jupiter is the ancient ruler of Pisces so we say it is happy in here. What’s important for you is to have a map when it comes to charting your course upwards now. An idea of what you want to achieve or where you want to get to.

Jupiter won’t spend very long in here this time around. It re-arrives back in your 9th on July 29 to head direct in here again from October 18 and will exit this house finally on December 29, 2021. But during the two months it does spend in your 10th, you may well be handed an opportunity for advancement on the career front. Or bear in mind what I said about Jupiter appearing in person. In your 10th this could be that boss or employer. A helpful authority figure who smooths the way for you. Or else someone influential who offers you entrée to their social or professional circle.

Want to see how lucky you are?

Your 9th house and Jupiter rule gambling, luck and speculation. I am not for one moment suggesting you head to Vegas and risk your savings on the poker table. However, taking a chance on daring to do or try something you have wanted to do but didn’t quite have the courage to before, could just pay off. Remember, luck is a state of mind. Don’t believe me? The Luck Factor by Dr. Richard Wiseman is the ultimate How To Work Jupiter in Your 9th manual. Put it on your reading list. And then apply what he says in it during the following dates to really get that Jupiter working for you.

Jan 11 2021 Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (9th)

Jan 29 2021 Sun conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (9th)

Feb 11 2021 Venus Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (9th)

Feb 14 2021 Retrograde Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (9th)

Mar 5 2021 Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (9th)

Apr 17 2021 Mars in Gemini Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (1st to 9th)

Sep 6 2021 Venus in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (5th to 9th)

Sep 20 2021 Mercury in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (5th to 9th)

Oct 4 2021 Mercury Retrograde in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (5th to 9th)

Oct 15 2021 Sun in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (5th to 9th)

Oct 18 2021 Jupiter Direct in Aquarius (9th)

Oct 19 2021 Mars in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (5th to 9th)

Oct 28 2021 Venus in Sagittarius Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (7th to 9th)

Nov 1 2021 Mercury in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (5th to 9th)

Dec 11 2021 Mercury in Sagittarius Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (7th to 9th)

Dec 20 2021 Sun in Sagittarius Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (7th to 9th)

Dec 29 2021 Jupiter Enters Pisces (10th)

Three Trines the Charm

Ruler Mercury retrogrades in your 5th during Sept/Oct which sees it make three trines to Jupiter from here. September through to December and Jupiter’s exit of your 9th is one of the best periods of the year for that big love. The one that expands your experience of love. You have Venus and the Sun in your 5th making angles to Jupiter in September. Mars in your 5th adding the va-va-voom confidence in October. Don’t forget your 5th rules romance, flirtation, attraction, opportunities to shine and holidays!

The end of October has Venus in its ruling 7th and Sagittarius angling to Jupiter. While December has the Sun and ruler Mercury do the same. Remember, this is your house of partnerships and it rules more than the love and marriage kind. So, while transits in here can bring in a new partnership factor, just be aware that they may not necessarily be the romantic kind.

Others could see Jupiter deliver its benefits via a partner’s success. Especially when Jupiter moves off into your 10th on December 29. Yes, this could be your success story but it could equally be someone close to you. 2022 also has double the Jupiter in store for you. Jupiter will work your 10th like a boss before landing in your 11th of the future and friends in May 22. So, get used to twice the Jupiter effect – double your expansion and opportunities!

Cancer Jupiter Forecast 2021

You’ve had Jupiter along with heavy weight Saturn working your partnership zone. Getting serious about what you want from love has been part of this cycle. Jupiter wants expansion and freedom. Yes, you can be settled and have that too. That person who sets us free to be ourselves or who opens our eyes to possibilities we couldn’t see before. They could allow us to discover the best version of ourselves. And we do the same for them.

Of course, if something isn’t working, even Jupiter can’t patch it up. It could be that during this time, you consciously uncoupled. Again, this cycle may not have been about committing to a serious partnership with someone. But about getting serious about what you want and need from a partner. And doing something about it one way or another.

The end of December sees Saturn move out of this house. And then Jupiter follows on December 19. As with all Jupiter cycles, it’s been 12 years since Jupiter last paid this sector of your chart (your 8th) a visit. Jupiter and Saturn will meet in here on December 21 – forming what is known as a Great Conjunction and kickstarting the Now Age of Aquarius.

2021 is set to bring us even more Jupiter benefits, solutions and opportunities than usual. Why? Because Jupiter will visit not just its usual one, but two different houses in your chart this year. Your 8th and then briefly, your 9th which Jupiter rules. Jupiter is also the ancient ruling planet of Pisces which is your 9th house. So, it LOVES being in here. What does this add up to? A double dose of freedom making opportunities, Cancer!

Check your own chart for where Jupiter was when you were born. If it is in Aquarius or at an extremely early degree of Pisces – as in 0-2 degrees, you will be having your Jupiter Return. This is the time when you can engage the full spectrum of Jupiter experiences and opportunities.

Because Jupiter will retrograde in Pisces, then land back in Aquarius before heading direct and back into Pisces in late December, your natal Jupiter could be hit more than once! As could any planets you have in your chart in Aquarius or early Pisces. So be ready for double or even triple dipping Jupiter if so. One of our astrologers can give you the exact timings on this.

Jupiter and your power

Jupiter in your 8th is going to be about powerful shifts around money, business and what you share with others. By that I am talking about anyone from your bank to your boss to your spouse or partner. It’s also going to bring you a preview to a new kind of freedom mid-year when Jupiter crosses briefly into your 9th. But then heads back into your 8th once more.

It’s all about relating – even if on the surface it just looks to be about money. So, look deeper. It’s about how empowered you feel when it comes to directing the flow of not just your cash, assets, loans, mortgage etc. But how powerful you feel when asking for what you want and directing your destiny.

If you have deep seated fears and insecurities around these, along with Saturn in here, Jupiter will show you that you have nothing to fear but ‘fear itself’. If anyone is holding you back, it could just be you and your fears. Jupiter is about to cut these down to size or give you an opportunity to transcend them – for good.

The scared and the sacred

Funny how when we switch around just two letters we get a completely different word and meaning. Your 8th is all about the vault in your life. It’s where the riches are – the sacred. But also the fears too. So, what should happen during Jupiter’s transit if this house will be nothing short of alchemy of the soul! You turn what you are scared of into your most priceless assets.

Handling larger sums of money than usual, being given access to greater and bigger assets can challenge us. But also empower us too. Support, backing, getting to ‘Yes’ are all promised by Jupiter in here. As is asking for them in the first place. Generosity via a partner, pay rise, yes to a loan, business opportunity, access to something you need or even a legacy are all ways Jupiter can assist while in here.

When it comes to relating to all of the above, Jupiter rules our philosophies and beliefs. In this case around what you believe/fear about having enough (or more than enough!). If your finances are a problem, just understand that while Jupiter will not magically fix things, it can help via the means to get things back within your control. Ask for help if needed as this could well appear via a Jupiter-like figure with the knowledge and means to assist you in order to enable you to help yourself.

The ultimate goal is your freedom

On May 13, 2021, Jupiter arrives in its ancient ruling sign of Pisces and its ruling 9th in your chart. Here it will be at its most generous, expansive and abundant. It’s a small window however. Jupiter makes what for it is a mini-break before heading back into your 8th again. Just think of this as a preview for what’s in store for 2022!

But Jupiter in both your 8th and your 9th is concerned with your freedom. Freeing you from those fears, control issues or anything that blocks you while in your 8th via transformation. And then seeing you explore bigger possibilities in your 9th via learning, experiences or travel. Jupiter won’t spend long in here – it re-arrives back in your 8th on July 29 to head direct in here again from October 18 and will exit this house finally on December 29, 2021.

Please note that if you have extremely early degree Cancer factors in your chart, then you are in for a lucky birthday cycle like no other. As Jupiter will trine these if they sit at 0-2 degrees of Cancer before exiting this house. So, check your chart and if you are unsure, one of our astrologers can explain just how lucky this could be for you!

Back to the vault

Again, please check your chart for chart factors in Aquarius between 22 and 29 degrees. Because Jupiter is going to go backwards and forwards over these during this cycle. All of you will feel Jupiter’s deep, beneficial pull while in your 8th. And have the satisfaction of soaring away from something restrictive while it is in here. You may shed this effortlessly. Possibly via Jupiter enabling you to see it in a different light. But if any of you have planets or asteroids at these degrees, you can expect significant Jupiter solutions and opportunities as a result. One of our astrologers can explain and also give you key dates.

Jupiter in your 8th can bring healing around not just fears, but areas you may have found difficult to approach. Sexual subjects and yes, money. It’s funny how many of us find it easier to talk about sex than our finances.

Jupiter rules our beliefs and also learning. So, many of you could delve into occult subjects or the deep side of life as part of your Jupiter journey in 2021 and 2022.

Key Jupiter Dates for You

No matter what factors you have in your chart, here are some key dates when you can expect Jupiter to usher in empowerment and positive change for you.

Jan 29 2021 Sun conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (8th)

Feb 11 2021 Venus Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (8th)

May 13 2021 Jupiter Enters Pisces (9th)

Jun 3 2021 Venus in Cancer Trine Jupiter in Pisces (1st to 9th)

Jun 23 2021 Sun in Cancer Trine Jupiter in Pisces (1st to 9th)

Jul 12 2021 Mercury in Cancer Trine Jupiter in Pisces (1st to 9th)

Jul 28 2021 Retrograde Jupiter re-enters Aquarius (8th)

Aug 11 2021 Mercury in Leo Opposition Jupiter in Aquarius (2nd to 8th)

Aug 20 2021 Sun in Leo Opposition Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (2nd to 8th)

Sep 6 2021 Venus in Libra Trine Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (4th to 8th)

Oct 15 2021 Sun in Libra Trine Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (4th to 8th)

Oct 18 2021 Jupiter Direct in Aquarius (8th)

Dec 29 2021 Jupiter Enters Pisces (9th)

Jupiter’s entry into Aquarius as well as Saturn’s, marks the end of what has been for many Cancerians, one of the most difficult and challenging cycles around partnership matters and love they have ever experienced. Some of you will enter the Now Age with partnerships cemented for the long haul. Others may have had to face letting go of someone they thought would be a permanent fixture in their lives. Others may have found love elusive. The good news is – you will never experience this again in your lifetime.

And also that most of you should be welcoming in this new cycle with a greater understanding of what you truly need. From another person and from the material world too. It’s by relating in a different way that we activate Jupiter in here. So feel empowered and relate to that future without any more fear, Cancer!

Leo Jupiter 2021

That heavy going 6th house weather has been all about your work (paid or unpaid), routine, habits, studies, chores and wellbeing, Leo. Doing the work in other words. It’s been going on since the end of 2017. It’s been about organization, finding the joy (or the devil!) in the details. And really and truly, thanks to Jupiter in here since the end of 2019, creating your best life on a daily basis.

Yes, this may have literally been hard work. Especially with Rona restrictions in place. But as this is your house of health and wellbeing practices, it’s shown you how important the small stuff all is. Jupiter in here wants you to create your best life to live every day. Not just the few weeks you spend on holiday every year. We all have actual and life housekeeping and duties to carry out. Yes, even if we are a billionaire. Jupiter’s task while its been in here has been to draw you energetically towards ways to make working these easier. So, how have you managed to do this, Leo?

The reason we want the every day stuff and also our bodies working for us and with us, is that we are then free to enjoy all the really good stuff without being held back or dragged down by it. If you don’t feel your best or feel you have time for what you want to do as opposed to what you have to do, then you miss out on a lot. Including the love that’s waiting for you. Which is another reason to get to grips with the small stuff and not let it turn into big stuff.

Working with what you have at your disposal, rather than what you want, has been the key to making the most of the cycle. Now, with wellbeing your new priority and your manifesto, welcome in the Now Age of Aquarius as from December 19, 2020, Jupiter enters your 7th house. As with all Jupiter cycles, it’s been 12 years since Jupiter last paid this sector of your chart a visit. It joins Saturn in here and these two meet on December 21, kickstarting the Now Age.

It takes two baby!

Check your own chart for where Jupiter was when you were born. If it is in Aquarius or at an extremely early degree of Pisces – as in 0-2 degrees, you will be having your Jupiter Return. This is the time when you can engage the full spectrum of Jupiter experiences and opportunities.

Because Jupiter will retrograde in Pisces, then land back in Aquarius before heading direct and back into Pisces in late December, your natal Jupiter could be hit more than once! As could any planets you have in your chart in Aquarius or early Pisces. So be ready for double or even triple dipping Jupiter if so. One of our astrologers can give you the exact timings on this.

But this cycle is about partnership potentials of all descriptions. That past, present or potential double act. The love that expands your world on some level. That big love. And also, what love has to teach you. If you have always thought of love as a journey or an adventure, then this perfectly encapsulates what Jupiter is all about in your 7th. That and finding the perfect travelling companion to join you!

Double Acts and Duos of All Descriptions

Exploring the power of two. The Me and You is what Jupiter is inviting you to do now. Just be aware that this may not necessary be a romantic union. Yes, if you are single, Jupiter should deliver at least one potential contender for your heart. This could be someone from overseas or with overseas connections or at the least well-travelled. They could also have connections to academia, the outdoors, the law, the travel industry, mass media or even animals. Or simply be larger than life in some way. Generous, open hearted, perhaps occasionally direct to the point of being blunt, adventurous and with a killer sense of humour. They won’t or don’t do clingy or stick-in-the-mud. And they may be unlike anyone you have ever encountered.

This could just as easily describe your new bestie, your activity partner, business partner or collaborator however. If they enter your life it is to expand your ideas around what its possible to experience. Or even where love can take you.

The Power of Love is the Power of Two

Others could see benefits flow their way via their partner’s success in this time. You are also going to be looking at a new cycle of sharing in 2021. The Power of Two and the power of sharing. Teaming up with someone could show you that together you can achieve more than you could ever have done individually. Especially when Jupiter makes a brief visit to your 8th of joint finances and shared resources.

Unlike other Jupiter cycles where we see Jupiter spend 12 months in one house in your chart, 2021 is different. Jupiter powers through your 7th and then continues on into your 8th, arriving in here on May 13. Your 8th is the sign of Pisces. Before the discovery of Neptune, Jupiter ruled Pisces. And we say the old rulerships still apply. So, Jupiter is very happy in here. And one way you may get to experience this is via benefitting from something that is shared with you via another. Again, be open minded as to who or even what this may be. Yes, it could be your spouse or long term love partnership. But it could just as easily come in the form of financial gains, benefits and perks via your job, an institution or someone you are connected to but not romantically involved with.

Partner with Jupiter in 2021-2022

Jupiter’s visit to your 8th is a short one – this time around. This is your taster session of what Jupiter will bring you in ’22. It will head backwards and re-enter your 7th on July 28. Yes, this is no coincidence your birthday season is happening when this occurs.

Check your chart not just for factors in Aquarius and your 7th between 22-29 degrees of that sign. But your own sign too. If you unsure about this, then you can book a personal reading with one of our astrologers who will explain in more detail. And also hand you precise timings. But while every Leo will benefit from Jupiter’s daring double act in their 7th, if you do have chart factors at those degrees then you are in for double or even triple decker opportunity creating events and solutions as Jupiter will pass backwards and forwards over these as many as three times!

Your best Jupiter dates for 2021 are as follows:

Jan 11 2021 Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (7th)

Jan 29 2021 Sun conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (7th)

Feb 11 2021 Venus Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (7th)

Feb 14 2021 Retrograde Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (7th)

Mar 5 2021 Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (7th)

Apr 17 2021 Mars in Gemini Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (11th to 7th)

May 13 2021 Jupiter Enters Pisces (8th)

Jun 3 2021 Venus in Cancer Trine Jupiter in Pisces (12th to 8th)

Jun 23 2021 Sun in Cancer Trine Jupiter in Pisces (12th to 8th)

Jul 28 2021 Retrograde Jupiter re-enters Aquarius (7th)

Aug 11 2021 Mercury in Leo Opposition Jupiter in Aquarius (1st to 7th)

Aug 20 2021 Sun in Leo Opposition Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (1st to 7th)

Oct 15 2021 Sun in Libra Trine Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (3rd to 7th)

Oct 18 2021 Jupiter Stationary Direct in Aquarius (7th)

Oct 19 2021 Mars in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (3rd to 7th)

Oct 28 2021 Venus in Sagittarius Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (5th to 7th)

Nov 1 2021 Mercury in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (3rd to 7th)

Dec 20 2021 Sun in Sagittarius Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (5th to 7th)

Dec 29 2021 Jupiter Direct Re-Enters Pisces (8th)

Jupiter in your 7th tells you that in 2021, you are not alone on the adventure. Explore what partnerships can bring you. And no matter what form they take – understand it’s all an experience of love. This sets you up for the sharing element promised by Jupiter in your 8th in 2022. Partner up, join up, get hitched, buddy up. It’s all love for 2021, Leo!

Virgo Jupiter 2021

Get ready to design your Best Life Ever, Virgo. Not just one day, for those two weeks you spend on holiday or even ‘someday’. I am talking now, every day. Living your best life.

Now if any sign can do this, you can. Why? Because the Now Age of Aquarius is taking place in your 6th house of all things Virgo-ruled. And what really kicks this cycle off is the arrival of Jupiter in here on December 19, 2020 and its meeting with Saturn also in here on Dec 21.

But just like they say in the infomercials – there’s more! This is a Jupiter cycle we’ve not seen in a long time. Usually Jupiter spends 12 months just on one house of our charts. But in 2021, Jupiter will power straight on through your 6th to land in your 7th of partnerships, dynamic duos and double acts of all descriptions. This is going to be about exploring The Power of Two for you, Virgo. At least for two months. Call this your 2022 Love Preview. Jupiter will then head back into your 6th where it will remain until the end of the year.

Check your own chart for where Jupiter was when you were born. If it is in Aquarius or at an extremely early degree of Pisces – as in 0-2 degrees, you will be having your Jupiter Return. This is the time when you can engage the full spectrum of Jupiter experiences and opportunities.

Because Jupiter will retrograde in Pisces, then land back in Aquarius before heading direct and back into Pisces in late December, your natal Jupiter could be hit more than once! As could any planets you have in your chart in Aquarius or early Pisces. So be ready for double or even triple dipping Jupiter if so. One of our astrologers can give you the exact timings on this.

You have the potential AND the power!

This cycle has your name on it. Because to make the best of the opportunities it is going to bring, you need to have a gift for details, organisation, scheduling coupled with self-belief and a vision for how you want things to be. You understand on a soul level that each day is a gift. And you want to make the most of every single one.

If you are entering this cycle with this mindset you are setting yourself up for success. So, be as organised as you can be. Create schedules but ones which create freedom and make what you have to do a breeze. Your opportunities are in the here and now, the small stuff and in experiencing where you are or what you have to work with in new ways.

Get a move on up

This is your 6th house of wellbeing. And Jupiter rules the outdoors. So, spending more time outdoors, exercising, playing sport or just being in nature will prove to be highly beneficial. If there is an activity you have always wanted to try – then Jupiter is inviting you now. Especially if it is linked to anything ruled by Jupiter – horse riding or archery are obvious connections. But Jupiter wants to get you moving and feeling more alive and energised no matter how you do it.

Just be aware however, that Jupiter always invites. It does not push or compel. If you are that rare Virgo intent on being a couch potato (believe it or not, they do exist!), then Jupiter will not be able to coax you off it unless it is to go fetch another tube of Pringles or answer the door to the pizza delivery!

Your 6th is all about your work – or study. Whether this is paid or unpaid. If you are out of work or seeking to change your current job, then Jupiter’s transit of this house should deliver at least one job offer during this time. If you are seeking to return to the workforce, then Mercury retrograde working Jupiter and Jupiter retrograde cycles will really open up opportunities for you. For these dates please see your key Jupiter transits at the end of this forecast. Or you can consult one of our astrologers for precise timings.

Experience what and where you know with fresh eyes

Jupiter rules long distance travel, airlines, passports, cruise ships and all things foreign. Your 6th as well you know rules wellbeing and health. So, we cannot possibly talk about Jupiter in your 6th without talking about restrictions and Covid-19. Is travel off the agenda? No. But what may happen for you during this cycle is experiencing a new kind of exploration. Exploring your own country for instance and seeing it with new eyes. Visiting places you have not been within it. And new kinds of staycations. Especially glamping and activity vacations.

Many of us will have a new appreciation for the country in which we live in as a result of this. And also change our connection to nature and the outdoors. So, be ready to explore what is on your doorstep, Virgo.

Love needs to get real

With Neptune in your 7th house you’re aiming for higher love, Virgo. But you also need to ensure it’s the real thing. The problem with Neptune in here is that we can put someone on a pedestal. Or project qualities on to them they simply don’t have. We see their highest potential. Then crash and burn when they can’t live up to that.

Yes, we can find spiritual union too. We just need to fall in love with a real human being and not the fantasy version. On May 13th, 2021 Jupiter arrives for its brief visit to your 7th. Jupiter is the ancient ruling planet of Pisces. So, we say it is happy in here. As a result, Jupiter should bring you at least one love opportunity if you are seeking that special someone. Jupiter connects us to big loves. It will also allow you a glimpse of whether or not yours is that.

This is just your preview. But during its two month stay in here, be ready to explore fresh partnership potentials with more to follow in 2022!

Retroactive factors

Jupiter will retrograde back into your 6th on July 29 to head direct in here again from October 18 and will exit this house finally on December 29, 2021. During your Jupiter cycle this year you will also benefit from ruler Mercury’s retrogrades. These will go backwards and forwards over Jupiter at the start of the year. And follow the same pattern again in a subsequent retrograde as it angles to Jupiter. This means it can re-deliver opportunities offering second or even third times the charm solutions. Here are your key Jupiter dates for this cycle:

Jan 11 2021 Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (6th)

Jan 29 2021 Sun conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (6th)

Feb 11 2021 Venus Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (6th)

Feb 14 2021 Retrograde Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (6th)

Mar 5 2021 Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (6th)

Apr 17 2021 Mars in Gemini Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (10th to 6th)

Apr 17 2021 Mercury in Aries Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (8th to 6th)

May 13 2021 Jupiter Enters Pisces (7th)

Jun 3 2021 Venus in Cancer Trine Jupiter in Pisces (11th to 7th)

Jun 23 2021 Sun in Cancer Trine Jupiter in Pisces (11th to 7th)

Jul 12 2021 Mercury in Cancer Trine Jupiter in Pisces (11th to 7th)

Jul 22 2021 Venus in Virgo Opposition Jupiter in Pisces (1st to 7th)

Jul 28 2021 Retrograde Jupiter re-enters Aquarius (6th)

Aug 11 2021 Mercury in Leo Opposition Jupiter in Aquarius (12th to 6th)

Sep 6 2021 Venus in Libra Trine Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (2nd to 6th)

Sep 20 2021 Mercury in Libra Trine Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (2nd to 6th)

Oct 4 2021 Mercury Retrograde in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (2nd to 6th)

Oct 15 2021 Sun in Libra Trine Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (2nd to 6th)

Oct 18 2021 Jupiter Stationary Direct in Aquarius (6th)

Nov 1 2021 Mercury in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (2nd to 6th)

Dec 11 2021 Mercury in Sagittarius Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (4th to 6th)

Dec 20 2021 Sun in Sagittarius Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius 4th to 6th)

Dec 29 2021 Jupiter Direct Re-Enters Pisces (7th)

Your superpowers are in your natural Virgo traits this year. Jupiter’s benefits will flow in big ways by you keeping your focus on the everyday. Your routine, tasks, exercise, diet, work, study. Be organised and in the moment. If so, you will experience a greater happiness and freedom around this than you ever dreamed possible. Get ready to fall in love with your life and live the best one – 365 days a year!



Libra Jupiter 2021

What makes you sparkle and shine, Libra? Are you ready to embrace that and a whole lot more? How about an end to waiting in the wings and moving to centre stage? Because the focus is going to be on you from December 2020 onwards when Jupiter moves from your 4th and on into your fabulizing 5th.

Chances are you are one of those Librans who may have experienced restrictions and on-going challenges around your home or family since 2017. This has been down to Saturn working your 4th along with Pluto in here. Many of you may have down-sized your home. Or simply had to deal with recurring and persistent issues around landlords, tenants, roommates, your council, where you call home or anything that impacts on your security.

Jupiter’s arrival in your 4th may have eased some but not all of the issues. But the good news is that you are now done with this cycle for good. On December 19, 2020, Jupiter leaves your 5th and enters the sign of Aquarius and your 5th. Saturn has also left the building and both meet in your 5th on the 21st December, kickstarting the Now Age of Aquarius. And for you, love will rule the stars now, Libra!

As with all Jupiter cycles, it’s been 12 years since Jupiter last paid this sector of your chart a visit. If you are old enough – i.e: you were 18 or over 12 years ago, think back to what Jupiter delivered for you. In terms of children, babies, your son, daughter, grandchildren, those younger than you, creativity, chances to shine, self-expression, success, good times and yes, romance. Because this is what could be heading your way now.

2021 is set to bring us even more Jupiter benefits, solutions and opportunities than usual. Why? Because normally Jupiter spends 12 entire months in one sector of our charts. Not so this year. It will party on through your 5th and then arrive in your 6th on May 13. It will spend just over two months in here. Before attending what can only be termed the after-party again in your 5th. So, we will all benefit from not just one but two different types of Jupiter opportunities and expansion this year.

Check your chart to see if you have supersize benefits!

Check your own chart for where Jupiter was when you were born. If it is in Aquarius or at an extremely early degree of Pisces – as in 0-2 degrees, you will be having your Jupiter Return. This is the time when you can engage the full spectrum of Jupiter experiences and opportunities.

Because Jupiter will retrograde in Pisces, then land back in Aquarius before heading direct and back into Pisces in late December, your natal Jupiter could be hit more than once! As could any planets you have in your chart in Aquarius or early Pisces. So be ready for double or even triple dipping Jupiter if so. One of our astrologers can give you the exact timings on this.

Freedom, Beauty, Truth, Love

It’s all a bit lush and Moulin Rouge with Jupiter in revolutionary Aquarius. It’s time to get your glam on. To act like you are the star of your own reality show. How would you express yourself if you were? Think about this. Aquarius is not just the sign of the revolution. It’s the sign which rules individuality and being ourselves. Ditch suppressing yourself and express it with Jupiter in here.

Aquarius is also the sign of friends and the future. Your 5th is the house of holidays and good times. Jupiter in here tells you that the benefits it wants to bring you could be linked to who you know and meet now. Even at a social distance. This is also your house of attract so again, it’s important to look and feel your best now Jupiter is in here. Like attracts like. Look and feel the part. Indulge yourself and also be prepared to take a chance. This is your showcase. Again, think of yourself as the star of your own show. And also think about who you want to script in to star with you now.

Move to a lighter love vibe

As your 5th rules pleasure and enjoyment, that heavy feeling should be left behind you. Yes, I know Saturn is also in here. But in Aquarius it expressing itself differently than it does in Capricorn and your 4th. Jupiter wants you to enjoy yourself. So, when it comes to love and romance, it is telling you to stop taking things too seriously. To lighten up and just opt for enjoyment. This does not mean falling for a time-waster however. Someone deep down inside you know won’t deliver. It does tell you that love is meant to be easy, free flowing and fun. So, choose the potential lover who shows you love is exactly that. And love yourself enough to walk away from the opposite.

Settled Librans could reignite the love again. It’s a year to experience romance, to do things together and even to set joint goals for that future. Because children can feature, some of you may decide to start or add to your family. Children, your adult children, step-children or just those a couple of generations removed will play a bigger role in your life this year. As could simply allowing the child within out to play.

Connecting to work that gives you joy, being acknowledged for what makes you special, applause and audiences are all ruled by this house. Aquarius is the sign of innovation so think of all the ways you can do just that in the era of social media!

Work becomes play

Jupiter lands in your 6th of work (paid and unpaid), habits, routines, study and wellbeing on May 13. Think of this as Jupiter Work Experience. You might want to read next door sign Virgo’s report on Jupiter in their 6th as Jupiter’s two-month stint in here this year and a more extended stay next year, applies to you too. It’s all about creating your best life every day. Not just when you go on holiday. Living well, work that energises and elevates you, taking care of yourself. Making the most of what you have and where you are now. Do the every day with Jupiter in here.

Walking backwards to happiness

When Jupiter lands back in your 5th on July 29 it will be setting you up for revivals, relaunches, second chances and reappearances. It will head direct from October 18 and exit this house on December 29, 2021. Notice something special, Libra? Well, for one thing your ruler Venus will arrive in your sign during this and trine Jupiter bringing you star-studded benefits. The Sun will do the same and what’s more – you have a Mercury retrograde happening in your 1st too. This means Mercury will work that Jupiter not once but three times! It’s the charm when it comes to what you can attract.

Dates to radiate specifically for your sign are:

Jan 11 2021 Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (5th)

Jan 29 2021 Sun conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (5th)

Feb 11 2021 Venus Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (5th)

Feb 14 2021 Retrograde Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (5th)

Mar 5 2021 Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (5th)

Apr 10 2021 Venus in Aries Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (7th to 5th)

Apr 15 2021 Sun in Aries Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (7th to 5th)

Apr 17 2021 Mars in Gemini Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (9th to 5th)

Jun 3 2021 Venus in Cancer Trine Jupiter in Pisces (10th to 6th)

Jun 21 2021 Jupiter Retrograde in Pisces (6th)

Jun 23 2021 Sun in Cancer Trine Jupiter in Pisces (10th to 6th)

Jul 12 2021 Mercury in Cancer Trine Jupiter in Pisces (10th to 6th)

Jul 22 2021 Venus in Virgo Opposition Jupiter in Pisces (12th to 6th)

Jul 28 2021 Retrograde Jupiter re-enters Aquarius (5th)

Aug 11 2021 Mercury in Leo Opposition Jupiter in Aquarius (11th to 5th)

Aug 20 2021 Sun in Leo Opposition Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (11th to 5th)

Sep 6 2021 Venus in Libra Trine Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (1st to 5th)

Sep 20 2021 Mercury in Libra Trine Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (1st to 5th)

Oct 4 2021 Mercury Retrograde in Libra Trine Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (1st to 5th)

Oct 15 2021 Sun in Libra Trine Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (1st to 5th)

Oct 18 2021 Jupiter Stationary Direct in Aquarius (5th)

Oct 19 2021 Mars in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (1st to 5th)

Oct 28 2021 Venus in Sagittarius Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (3rd to 5th)

Nov 1 2021 Mercury in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (1st to 5th)

Dec 11 2021 Mercury in Sagittarius Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (3rd to 5th)

Dec 20 2021 Sun in Sagittarius Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (3rd to 5th)

Dec 29 2021 Jupiter Direct Re-Enters Pisces (6th)

Think your double Jupiter benefits are over as we head into 2022? Far from it. Because Jupiter is going to spend part of the year in your 6th – and then enter your 7th of long-lasting love and partnerships of all descriptions. In the meantime – it’s your time to shine, express yourself and feel the flow of joy, pleasure and abundance again, Libra!

Scorpio Jupiter 2021

Need more living space, Scorpio? Feeling cramped or even in the wrong place in terms of your neighbourhood, town, country? What about your family? Do you feel you belong or like you are the black sheep? Jupiter in your 4th in 2021 says there’s no place like home. And it’s going to be all about living in a way that suits your grand design. It’s about your people, friends will be the new family which enhances your own or for some, takes their place. It’s also about owning your path if you haven’t been able to do that yet.

You’ve had heavy weight Saturn in your 3rd since the end of 2017 making business, writing, speaking, publishing, the internet or even getting around difficult. There may have even been problems with siblings or your neighbours. The end of December sees Saturn move out of this house. And then Jupiter follows on December 19. This just leaves your ruler Pluto in here. And you are much more comfortable with that!

As with all Jupiter cycles, it’s been 12 years since Jupiter last unpacked its bags in this sector of your chart. Jupiter and Saturn will meet in here on December 21 – forming what is known as a Great Conjunction and kickstarting the Now Age of Aquarius.

2021 is set to bring us even more Jupiter benefits, solutions and opportunities than usual. Why? Because Jupiter will visit not just its usual one, but two different houses in your chart this year. Your 4th and then briefly, your 5th of lovers, children, creativity and pleasure. Jupiter is also the ancient ruling planet of Pisces. So, it LOVES being in here. What does this add up to? A double dose of emotional satisfaction, Scorpio!

Check your own chart for where Jupiter was when you were born. If it is in Aquarius or at an extremely early degree of Pisces – as in 0-2 degrees, you will be having your Jupiter Return. This is the time when you can engage the full spectrum of Jupiter experiences and opportunities.

Because Jupiter will retrograde in Pisces, then land back in Aquarius before heading direct and back into Pisces in late December, your natal Jupiter could be hit more than once! As could any planets you have in your chart in Aquarius or early Pisces. So be ready for double or even triple dipping Jupiter if so. One of our astrologers can give you the exact timings on this.

Alternative lifestyles

Jupiter in Aquarius is all about looking at the alternatives. So, think alternative lifestyles. For some of you this could quite literally add up to choosing to live off-the-grid or in a home that is very different in terms of design, size, layout or is re-purposed in some way from something else. Eco or container housing fits into this.

Your 4th also rules families, your traditions and roots. Your homeland. For others, that ‘alternative’ could simply be breaking with this, moving away to a new town, area or even country and living in a way that seems right for them. Because Aquarius rules friends and groups, for others friends could become the new family they create with sharers. The search for affordable yet better housing could see more people ‘buddy up’ to take on a better property than they could afford individually.

Jupiter always wants to expand. Others could extend their existing home, upgrade to a bigger one or in a better neighbourhood, or else during Jupiter’s visit to this house, find themselves in a position to get a foot on the property ladder. If you are renting, Jupiter may deliver a better property for your money than you thought you could afford. Jupiter and the Now Age should also see more options available as in social housing or co-operatives – again offering more options. Jupiter is about freedom and true freedom comes from security and foundation (Saturn).

Whose path is this anyway?

The subtle but little known message of Jupiter in here is path ownership. Living your life your way. If you have felt trapped by the expectations of your family for instance – whether this is in your choice of profession or how you live your life in general, or even your belief system, Jupiter can break you free to live in a way that is meaningful for you.

Jupiter powers through your 4th and arrives in your 5th on May 13, 2021. If you already have creative or psychic abilities, expect them to be super-charged now. This is also your house of holidays, pleasure, children and romance. If travelling, this may entail exploring places close to home. Children or those generations younger than you could also feature. As could a new lover.

Jupiter just gives you a preview of what’s to come in 2022 as it only spends two months in here before turning back and re-visiting your 4th, on July 29 to head direct in here again from October 18. Leaving your 4th finally on December 29, 2021.

The Luck Factor

Please note that if you have extremely early degree Scorpio factors in your chart, then during the two months Jupiter is in your 5th it will trine these if they are at 0-2 degrees. And more than once! So, check your chart and if you are unsure, one of our astrologers can explain just how lucky this could be for you!

Your big Jupiter dates for 2021 are as follows. These are when Jupiter will be working in your favour when it comes to home centered benefits, security and even love!

Jan 11 2021 Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (4th)

Jan 29 2021 Sun conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (4th)

Feb 11 2021 Venus Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (4th)

Feb 14 2021 Retrograde Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (4th)

Mar 5 2021 Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (4th)

Apr 17 2021 Mars in Gemini Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (8th to 4th)

May 8 2021 Venus in Taurus Square Jupiter in Aquarius (7th to 4th)

May 13 2021 Jupiter Enters Pisces (5th)

Jun 3 2021 Venus in Cancer Trine Jupiter in Pisces (9th to 5th)

Jun 23 2021 Sun in Cancer Trine Jupiter in Pisces (9th to 5th)

Jul 12 2021 Mercury in Cancer Trine Jupiter in Pisces (9th to 5th)

Jul 22 2021 Venus in Virgo Opposition Jupiter in Pisces (11th to 5th)

Jul 28 2021 Retrograde Jupiter re-enters Aquarius (4th)

Aug 11 2021 Mercury in Leo Opposition Jupiter in Aquarius (10th to 4th)

Sep 6 2021 Venus in Libra Trine Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (12th to 4th)

Sep 20 2021 Mercury in Libra Trine Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (12th to 4th)

Sep 30 2021 Venus in Scorpio Square Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (1st to 4th)

Oct 15 2021 Sun in Libra Trine Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (12th to 4th)

Oct 18 2021 Jupiter Direct in Aquarius (4th)

Nov 1 2021 Mercury in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (12th to 4th)

Nov 15 2021 Sun in Scorpio Square Jupiter in Aquarius (1st to 4th)

Nov 20 2021 Mercury in Scorpio Square Jupiter in Aquarius (1st to 4th)

Dec 29 2021 Jupiter Enters Pisces (5th)

It’s hip to be square

Just remember that squares involving Jupiter are usually not like other squares. Yes, we have to make an effort to manifest opportunities. But if we do, Jupiter will work for us. These are the ‘Heaven helps those who help themselves’ Jupiter transits.

2022 will also see Jupiter power on through your 5th, to land in your 6th and then turn back again. Once more delivering double or triple Jupiter benefits. But for Scorpios out there, 2021 should bring you room to move – on up in terms of home and anything that impacts on your security which of course incudes career and work too. Jupiter should hand you the key to at least one door which leads to something bigger.



Sagittarius Jupiter 2021

Since 2017 you’ve been battling restrictions and limitations around money, income and that all important feeling of moving forward, Sag. It’s been down to heavy weight Saturn in your 2nd. Even Jupiter’s arrival in here late last year probably hasn’t provided you with much relief. Yes, things may have eased a bit. There may have even been one of two gains. But then – this was simply revealed to be a blip rather than a trend as you returned to having to make your resources stretch again. Or simply having to run as fast as you could to stay in the same place.

That feeling of going nowhere fast, of being confined, of having to make do with limited resources is about to come to an end. First, Saturn exits your 2nd for your 3rd on December 17. Then two days later on the 19th, Jupiter follows. As with all Jupiter cycles, it’s been 12 years since Jupiter last paid this sector of your chart a visit. Jupiter and Saturn will meet in here on December 21, kickstarting the Now Age of Aquarius. Which for you is going to be about communication, writing, learning, speaking, publishing, business, the internet and how you get around.

Doing Jupiter in 2021

2021 is set to bring us even more Jupiter benefits, solutions and opportunities than usual. Why? Because Jupiter will visit not just its usual one, but two different houses in your chart this year. Your 3rd and then briefly, your 4th of home and family.

Check your own chart for where Jupiter was when you were born. If it is in Aquarius or at an extremely early degree of Pisces – as in 0-2 degrees, you will be having your Jupiter Return. This is the time when you can engage the full spectrum of Jupiter experiences and opportunities.

Because Jupiter will retrograde in Pisces, then land back in Aquarius before heading direct and back into Pisces in late December, your natal Jupiter could be hit more than once! As could any planets you have in your chart in Aquarius or early Pisces. So be ready for double or even triple dipping Jupiter if so. One of our astrologers can give you the exact timings on this.

What’s the big idea?

First let’s look at Now Age Jupiter in your 3rd. It’s about that big idea. And how far it could possibly take you this year.

Jupiter wants to expand your mind in here. It may do this via a course of study – perhaps connected to your work or on-line. Reading perhaps more than usual could also play a role. Self-education is also favoured with Jupiter in here. How you communicate also comes under Jupiter in here. Upgrading that computer, phone or tablet fits in with this.

Above all, Jupiter in here wants us to do something with our ideas. Not just talk about them. Take them somewhere. So, that website, blog, YouTube channel, Instagram feed, book, screenplay, thesis or even how you market yourself via your CV or resume – go big or go home in other words. Jupiter wants us to put ourselves out there and then see what comes back.

Your 3rd house is ruled by Mercury – the messenger of the Gods. Think quicksilver, those winged sandals, dashing here and there. This is the house of short trips – either short in distance or duration. But Jupiter always wants us to expand our horizons. This may see many Sagi’s travelling close to home – but to parts of their own country they have not visited before. Or if they have, seeing it with new eyes.

Aquarius is also the sign which rules friendships, acquaintances, networks, groups, clubs, bands, parties, associations. Your circle should expand during this cycle – even with restrictions in place. Both on-line and in the real world. Also many Sagittarians will receive opportunities and benefits via the people they know and meet during this time.

Your siblings if you have them will feature, as will your neighbours and local community. Again, Jupiter’s capacity to channel good luck your way may flow via these people. If you are looking for anything now – from that new home to that job, begin by mining who you know.

Closer to home

Thinking local but maintaining your usual universal perspective extends to where and how you live in this cycle. Jupiter races through your 3rd and then arrives in your 4th on May 13. It’s like an Airbnb guest in here however. It’s not staying for very long. However, this is going to give you a preview of what Jupiter will bring for you when it re-enters here again at the end of the year.

Your 4th is of course the sign of Pisces. Jupiter is the ancient ruler of this sign before Neptune was discovered. And the old rulerships still apply. So we say Jupiter loves being in here. Yes, it will square any Sagittarian planets you have between 0-2 degrees during this short stay. But this is a Hip to be Square square. You may have to make an effort to harness Jupiter’s ability to channel those benefits, but they are there.

Jupiter in here wants to expand your living space or lifestyle on some level. So, some of you may upgrade your home or even see career opportunities appear during this time. Jupiter will then return to your 3rd on July 29th where it will now remain until the end of the year. This puts the focus back on all those 3rd house themes. What you share, communicate and send out there. How you move around – your car, your bike, your commute. Your work and business. Your written and also visual work if you are a writer or photographer – or aspire to be one.

This is not a time to undersell yourself if you are looking for work or want to start a business. Jupiter hands you the ability to ‘Sell sand to the Saudis’ while in here. Just don’t talk big – follow through. Key Jupiter dates for you to do just that are as follows:

Jan 11 2021 Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (3rd)

Jan 29 2021 Sun conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (3rd)

Feb 11 2021 Venus Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (3rd)

Feb 14 2021 Retrograde Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (3rd)

Mar 5 2021 Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (3rd)

Apr 17 2021 Mars in Gemini Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (7tht to 3rd)

May 13 2021 Jupiter Enters Pisces (4th)

Jul 29 2021 Retrograde Jupiter Re-enters Aquarius (3rd)

Sep 6 2021 Venus in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (11th to 3rd)

Sep 20 2021 Mercury in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (11th to 3rd)

Oct 4 2021 Mercury Retrograde in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (11th to 3rd)

Oct 15 2021 Sun in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (11th to 3rd)

Oct 18 2021 Jupiter Direct in Aquarius (3rd)

Oct 19 2021 Mars in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (11th to 3rd)

Oct 28 2021 Venus in Sagittarius Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (1st to 3rd)

Nov 1 2021 Mercury in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (11th to 3rd)

Dec 11 2021 Mercury in Sagittarius Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (1st to 3rd)

Dec 20 2021 Sun in Sagittarius Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (1st to 3rd)

Dec 29 2021 Jupiter Enters Pisces (4th)

Remember, this is a Mercury (3rd house) influenced Jupiter. So, when Mercury is retrograde in its ruling 3rd and also during it retrograde in your 11th in October, you may see Jupiter re-deliver something you missed out on the first time. Or you get another chance to revise or relaunch that plan, idea, business, website or re-apply for that job opportunity.

If you have factors in Gemini and your 7th house, expect double or even triple Jupiter luck and good news especially around partnerships and your ideas. Check your chart or one of our astrologers can hand you in depth insights and timings.

Jupiter may also appear in 2021 in the form of a generous friend or other contact who holds open a door to opportunity. Or else acts as a go-between to launch you and your ideas out there. Even if you don’t leave your immediate neighbourhood or country in this Jupiter cycle – expect a world of ideas to come knocking on your door!



Capricorn Jupiter 2021

Ruler Saturn in your 1st since the end of 2017 may have left you feeling if not older, then certainly wiser, Cappy. It may also have presented you with a few challenges along the way. Obstacles and restrictions, endings or just that feeling that no matter how hard you tried, you just didn’t end up with the rewards or outcome you hoped for. Partnerships may have been placed under strain. Endings could have occurred.

Others however may have seen doors to progress magically swing open which upped their status both at work or in relationship status. Jupiter’s arrival in here may have brought rewards for long term efforts or eased that feeling of going nowhere fast. Even so, there’s no doubt about the fact that most of you have found the past few years ‘heavy’ going due to the presence of not just Jupiter and Saturn, but also Pluto in your sign.

December 17 sees Saturn move out of your sign and on into your 2nd. Jupiter follows on December 19. As with all Jupiter cycles, it’s been 12 years since Jupiter last paid this sector of your chart a visit. Jupiter and Saturn will meet in here on December 21 – the day the Sun arrives in your sign and the Winter solstice, forming what is known as a Great Conjunction and kickstarting the Now Age of Aquarius.

2021 is set to bring us even more Jupiter benefits, solutions and opportunities than usual. Why? Because Jupiter will visit not just its usual one, but two different houses in your chart this year. Your 2nd and then briefly, Pisces and your 3rd. Jupiter is the ancient ruling planet of Pisces. So, it LOVES being in here. What does this add up to? A double dose of Jupiter opportunities across your money, assets, possessions as well as business, communications, writing and the internet.

Check your own chart for where Jupiter was when you were born. If it is in Aquarius or at an extremely early degree of Pisces – as in 0-2 degrees, you will be having your Jupiter Return. This is the time when you can engage the full spectrum of Jupiter experiences and opportunities.

Because Jupiter will retrograde in Pisces, then land back in Aquarius before heading direct and back into Pisces in late December, your natal Jupiter could be hit more than once! As could any planets you have in your chart in Aquarius or early Pisces. Many Capricorns have planets in Aquarius, so be ready for double or even triple dipping Jupiter if so. One of our astrologers can give you the exact timings on this.

Money, Money, Money

Jupiter’s transit through your 2nd is like the Abba song – and likely to give you more of the folding stuff at your disposal. It’s wise to have a plan for this when it arrives however. Rather than spend it, focus on the future. Your second house is more about the money you yourself earn or make. So, this isn’t about ‘get rich quick’ schemes or lottery wins.

Jupiter in your 2nd can lure even the most cautious saver into splashing their cash around. Usually on big or luxurious purchases while in here. Your 2nd is ruled by Venus which simply loves indulgence. Jupiter in here can deliver genuine bargains for you. But shop around first and also repeat after me: Just because it is on sale doesn’t mean I need it.

If you are now in your late 20’s or over, look back 12 years to what was happening financially for you at that time as this will provide you with clues as to what effect Jupiter will have on your bank account in 2021. A better paying job, bonus, payout, loan agreement or money from a side-hustle are all ways you may benefit.

Big Up Those Values

Your beliefs around your self-worth, income, money and the material world will be tested during this transit. As well as how you are treated by others. Asking questions around whether or not you are ‘selling out’ or ‘selling yourself short’ both in terms of your time and talents in the workplace and on a more personal level in your relationships, is a normal part of Jupiter’s action in here.

If you are literally feeling taken advantage of or that you have ‘settled’ for less than you are worth, Jupiter will hand you the confidence to ask for more. And also the opportunity to head in a new direction if the answer you get does not chime with your values.

Jupiter’s ultimate goal for us is freedom. And for many financial freedom adds up to having no debts. Jupiter may hand you the wherewithal to clear these during its stay in here. Again, this is about values and perhaps valuing yourself enough to free yourself from money worries.

Because Jupiter is in Aquarius, the sign of the collective, some of you may even want to get involved in causes or organisations dedicated to bringing about a fairer distribution of assets and wealth. Especially if these are aligned to your own inner beliefs.

Living in a Material World

Jupiter will land in your 3rd on May 13. It will spend just two months in here giving you a sneak preview of what 2022 has in store. In focus will be business, your job, academia, studies, short trips, how you get around – your car, commute, bike, your neighbourhood, siblings, cousins, writing, speaking, publishing, photography, agents and the internet. If you are looking for a new job or to launch a business or website, this period offers you one of the best of the year.

Jupiter returns to your 2nd on July 28 to head direct in here again from October 18 and will exit this house finally on December 29, 2021. Here are your key dates for 2021 to make the most of Jupiter’s generosity and largesse. Just be aware of the fact that while Jupiter always wants to ‘big up’ our experience – in this case your experience with the material world, it is not a combination of Santa and your Fairy Godmother. We always have to take action on our own behalf with Jupiter. It then steps in and assists in that classic ‘Heaven helps those who help themselves’ way.

Jan 29 2021 Sun conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (2nd)

Feb 11 2021 Venus Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (2nd)

May 13 2021 Jupiter Enters Pisces (3rd)

Jun 3 2021 Venus in Cancer Trine Jupiter in Pisces (7th to 3rd)

Jun 23 2021 Sun in Cancer Trine Jupiter in Pisces (7th to 3rd)

Jul 12 2021 Mercury in Cancer Trine Jupiter in Pisces (7th to 3rd)

Jul 28 2021 Retrograde Jupiter re-enters Aquarius (2nd)

Aug 11 2021 Mercury in Leo Opposition Jupiter in Aquarius (8th to 2nd)

Aug 20 2021 Sun in Leo Opposition Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (8th to 2nd)

Sep 6 2021 Venus in Libra Trine Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (10th to 2nd)

Oct 15 2021 Sun in Libra Trine Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (10th to 2nd)

Oct 18 2021 Jupiter Direct in Aquarius (2nd)

Dec 29 2021 Jupiter Enters Pisces (3rd)

Don’t forget, your 2nd isn’t just about money and your own self-worth. It’s also about relationships which are ‘assets’ to us. Being a Venus ruled house this includes love relationships but in Aquarius there’s the love to friends too. Jupiter’s transit through here can bring in that special someone if the past few years have presented challenges on the relationship front. Or at the very least, deliver friendships you can bank on. Best times for partnerships of all descriptions, flirting and romance will be mid-year when the Sun and Venus are in your 7th and will trine Jupiter in your 3rd.

While Jupiter can deliver material benefits in here, some of you may well discover that your focus shifts during this time to wanting to spend more time in the natural world. If you have extra money, you may well use it to experience nature by travelling, hiking or simply spending time outdoors. Others may use extra income or changes around their job to move to the country. If you follow these paths, Jupiter may well reward you with experiences which last longer than anything money can buy.

Aquarius Jupiter 2021

We’re all born naked, and the rest is drag – RuPaul.

Jupiter in your 1st is like an invitation to be on Drag Race. And your category is: Being a Bigger, Better, Bolder, Brighter Version of Yourself. NOW.

Jupiter is what really kick-starts the Now Age of Aquarius for you. And it arrives in your sign on December 19, 2020. It meets Saturn on Solstice Day – December 21 at which point we can say the Age of You is officially launched.

So, what’s your kind of drag, Aquarius? Because above all, the Now Age is asking you to be yourself. No apologies. Just ownership and sashaying the truth and beauty of who you are. It’s time to craft an outer image which reflects the true you. And then to watch how the world reacts to that. Because to quote RuPaul again: If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?

Best Face Forward

As with all Jupiter cycles, it’s been 12 years since Jupiter last paid this sector of your chart a visit. If you are old enough – i.e: you were 18 or over 12 years ago, think back to the way you were. Your look, brand, style, message, image, profile, title, face, hairstyle – and also how you felt about you. Were you being true to yourself? Because that is what Jupiter wants you to be.

2021 is set to bring us even more Jupiter benefits, solutions and opportunities than usual. Why? Because normally Jupiter spends 12 entire months in one sector of our charts. Not so this year. It will power on with the ultimate make-over in your sign, and then arrive in your 2nd on May 13. It will spend just over two months in here, then head back into your 1st.

Check your chart to see if you have supersize benefits!

Check your own chart for where Jupiter was when you were born. If it is in Aquarius or at an extremely early degree of Pisces – as in 0-2 degrees, you will be having your Jupiter Return. This is the time when you can engage the full spectrum of Jupiter experiences and opportunities.

Because Jupiter will retrograde in Pisces, then land back in Aquarius before heading direct and back into Pisces in late December, your natal Jupiter could be hit more than once! As could your Aquarian factors or any planets you have in your chart in early Pisces. So be ready for double or even triple dipping Jupiter if so. One of our astrologers can give you the exact timings on this.

Being Yourself

Nobody does it alone. So, part of being you is going to be finding your people during this cycle too. And ditching those who you don’t feel you can be you with.

Being you is a constantly evolving art form. As well as all the themes I mentioned earlier, this can also include more radical adjustments in your search for allowing the true ‘you’ to emerge. The key is that the outer matches the inner. So, those brand or image boosters may not be limited to simply changing your hairstyle or fabulizing that Instagram feed. Some may go further with cosmetic procedures and dentistry. Jupiter above all wants you to enjoy being you. And in feeling great you set yourself up to take big steps forward.

When we see ourselves in a new light and feel good, the world responds in kind. We attract in other words. And there’s a link here with Jupiter in your 2nd. This isn’t just your house of money – but your house of values too. This includes your self-worth. So, think of any adjustments you make to the way you come across, look or present yourself as an investment in that. Know your worth and in doing so, prepare to receive more when Jupiter re-enters your 2nd at the end of 2021.

Believe in YOU

Your personal beliefs will also be a factor now. Not just your belief in yourself (all important) but your ‘big picture’ beliefs too. Life, the universe and everything. These may shift to reflect the new you that you are projecting. Or someone may cross your path – Jupiter paying a visit in person, who not only influences the outer you, but the inner one too. Big issues – political, social, world, philosophical – may feature. As could getting involved with groups or people who are connected to these.

Jupiter in your 1st can often see you packing your bags and embarking on an overseas adventure. Travel in the Time of Rona with Jupiter in your 1st could also include encountering people and ideas who open your mind to new horizons or even on-line learning. Many of you may experience your own country in a new way if you cannot travel beyond its borders.

Flings can be flung

All this focus on the Wonderful World of You sends out a message. If you are single and seeking, Jupiter should deliver at least one answer to what you are broadcasting. It’s not just far-flung places but flings that can be flung during this cycle. And don’t forget when Jupiter lands in Pisces and your 2nd, this house rules relationships which are assets to you too!

Your Key Jupiter Dates for 2021 when its time to rock out what the world needs – that’s you, incidentally, are as follows:

Jan 11 2021 Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (1st)

Jan 29 2021 Sun conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (7th)

Feb 11 2021 Venus Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (1st)

Feb 14 2021 Retrograde Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (1st)

Apr 17 2021 Mars in Gemini Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (5th to 1st)

Mar 5 2021 Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (1st)

May 13 2021 Jupiter Enters Pisces (Pisces)

Jul 28 2021 Retrograde Jupiter re-enters Aquarius (1st)

Jul 29 2021 Mars in Leo Opposition Retrograde Jupiter in Aquarius (7th to 1st)

Aug 11 2021 Mercury in Leo Opposition Jupiter in Aquarius (7th to 1st)

Aug 20 2021 Sun in Leo Opposition Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (7th to 1st)

Sep 6 2021 Venus in Libra Trine Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (9th to 1st)

Sep 20 2021 Mercury in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (9th to 1st)

Oct 4 2021 Mercury Retrograde in Libra Trine Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (9th to 1st)

Oct 15 2021 Sun in Libra Trine Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (9th to 1st)

Oct 18 2021 Jupiter Stationary Direct in Aquarius (1st)

Oct 19 2021 Mars in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (9th to 1st)

Oct 28 2021 Venus in Sagittarius Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius 11th to 1st)

Nov 1 2021 Mercury in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (9th to 1st)

Dec 11 2021 Mercury in Sagittarius Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (11th to 1st)

Dec 20 2021 Sun in Sagittarius Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (11th to 1st)

Dec 29 2021 Jupiter Enters Pisces (2nd)

Triple Dipping with Jupiter

You’ll notice that due to Mercury retrograde in both your 1st and your 9th houses, that you have key Jupiter periods where you can tap into not one, but three times the opportunities.

Don’t forget during any Jupiter cycle – the saying ‘Heaven helps those who help themselves’ applies. Take action, own who you are. And above all, look at what you have to contribute and do just that by joining in, networking and connecting. The Now Age is linked to the people you know and who you will meet now. And it is through them Jupiter will bring its benefits. It’s a brave new world in 2021. It’s asking for a bold new version of you. So be ready to answer that call, Aquarius. The world needs the real you.

Pisces Jupiter 2021

Before Neptune was discovered, your sign was ruled by Jupiter. 2021 sees Jupiter return to your sign for the first time in 12 years. It’s just a short visit however. Call it a preview of what Jupiter will have in store for you in ’22.

Those of you with very early Pisces factors in their charts – between 0-2 degrees will particularly benefit. Before this occurs between May and July, Jupiter along with Saturn will kick-start the Now Age of Aquarius and your 12th house. Saturn enters here on December 17, 2020 and Jupiter follows two days later. They will both meet in here on December 21 – the day of the Winter solstice, and form what is known as a Great Conjunction. For more on this you can read about the Great Conjunction and what it means for your sign on this site.

As you probably know, Jupiter usually spends 12 months moving through one particular sign and house in our charts. Not so this year as it will power on through your 12th without stopping, to land I your 1st on May 13. It will then retrograde and head back in to your 12th on July 28 – where it will remain until late December. But what this adds up to is two helpings of Jupiter benefits. And for you these will be both inner and outer ones.

Check your own chart for where Jupiter was when you were born. If it is in Aquarius or at an extremely early degree of Pisces – as in 0-2 degrees, you will be having your Jupiter Return. This is the time when you can engage the full spectrum of Jupiter experiences and opportunities.

Because Jupiter will retrograde in Pisces, then land back in Aquarius before heading direct and back into Pisces in late December, your natal Jupiter could be hit more than once! As could any planets you have in your chart in Aquarius or early Pisces. So be ready for double or even triple dipping Jupiter if so. One of our astrologers can give you the exact timings on this.

Travel Back in Time

If you have creative or psychic gifts, expect these to be super-charged with Jupiter in your 12th. Jupiter rules higher learning so some of you could decide to delve deeper into psychic, occult or any subject which requires you to take a leap of the imagination – think anything and everything from learning astrology to quantum physics.

Your 12th house is where you feel very comfortable as yours is the 12th sign of the zodiac. Jupiter in here will put you in touch with the bigger picture and the meaning of life. This is also your house of the past. People and places from your past will feature now. You may travel back to where you have been before in person (restrictions permitting), or re-visit on some level. It’s about long ago and far away. This also includes your past lives. Someone could appear who seems to want to help you in some way now with no agenda in mind. This is not just Jupiter visiting you in person if this occurs. Take it you have done the same for them before – at another place and time, if this happens.

This is not a material or romantic Jupiter cycle however. This is about the inner you and your beliefs. Your path and place in the ‘grand scheme of things’. If you are seeking answers around this at this time, you will get them. Gurus, shaman, spiritual teachers, priests, mediums, astrologers, therapists, psychics or alternative practitioners may act as guides or facilitators of your journey. Take it that it is intensely personal and will vary for each individual. It’s a spiritual quest or journey you are on now.

If you are involved in working in the psychic, healing or creative fields, this can be a highly productive time for you. Jupiter in here puts us in touch with our higher selves. We may want to help or inspire others. If you use any gifts you have in this way, you tap into Jupiter’s highest vibration. Again, the rewards may not be entirely material, but they will be lasting.

Brand New You

Jupiter’s arrival in your 1st on May 13 gives you a much-needed break from your inner work and an opportunity to focus on the outer you instead. To get your glam on if necessary. This is about your appearance, hair, face, body image, brand, profile, title, social media presence, look and style. Jupiter wants the outer ‘you’ to reflect any changes you are having within. It’s about a consistent message.

Think of yourself as your own great work of art. And don’t be afraid to experiment. Like I said, Jupiter isn’t in here for a long time and you are going to have more than one opportunity for a relaunch or make-over. Jupiter is like all the Fab Five rolled into one in our 1st! So, try things on, adjust and don’t be afraid to show the world the new ‘you’. For some of you this could just be a minor adjustment – a new hairstyle or trying on different outfits to what you would normally wear. Others may go even further with cosmetic procedures or a total style re-vamp.

An especially good time to indulge and try this is June/July when you have the Sun and Venus in your house of pleasure and attraction and both will trine Jupiter in your 1st in here. Feel and look the part you want to play now. Love matters are also highlighted during this time with Venus in its ruling 7th opposing Jupiter in your 1st on July 22.

Jupiter leaves your 1st on July 28 and will remain in your 12th until late December. Your key Jupiter dates for 2021 are as follows:

Jan 11 2021 Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (12th)

Jan 29 2021 Sun conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (12th)

Feb 11 2021 Venus Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (12th)

Feb 14 2021 Retrograde Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (12th)

Mar 5 2021 Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (12th)

May 13 2021 Jupiter Enters Pisces (1st)

Jun 3 2021 Venus in Cancer Trine Jupiter in Pisces (5th to 1st)

Jun 23 2021 Sun in Cancer Trine Jupiter in Pisces (5th to 1st)

Jul 12 2021 Mercury in Cancer Trine Jupiter in Pisces (5th to 1st)

Jul 22 2021 Venus in Virgo Opposition Jupiter in Pisces (7th to 1st)

Jul 28 2021 Retrograde Jupiter re-enters Aquarius (12th)

Oct 18 2021 Jupiter Stationary Direct in Aquarius (12th)

Dec 11 2021 Mercury in Sagittarius Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (10th to 12th)

Dec 20 2021 Sun in Sagittarius Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (10th to 12th)

Dec 29 2021 Jupiter Direct Re-Enters Pisces (1st)

Jupiter in your 12th marks the end of a cycle – one way or another. You should exit it with a new awareness of your needs, the needs of others and your place in the grand scheme of things. Jupiter’s re-arrival in your 1st kick starts a brand new 12-year cycle. Look back 12 years at what you began then. This is a new beginning and also, a second chance if you need it. Meet it with a fresh understanding of who you are – and all you have to offer, Pisces.