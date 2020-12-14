Weekly General Astrology Forecast December 14th 2020

Happy birthday, Capricorn

This is the dawning of the Now Age

What’s the big secret?

Be smart for the Now Age and use them to your advantage. By now you should be able to crush eclipse energy like a pro. How? Because you know that eclipses conceal. So, it’s never a good time to make big decisions or jump to conclusions. So, avoid both this week as the new Moon in Sagittarius on the 14th brings us a Total Solar Eclipse.

History repeating itself

We’re not just totally in the dark over something big, but this all has a ‘been here before’ feel to it due to Mercury in Sag opposing the North Node in its ruling sign of Gemini this same day. What we hear or are told may not be the truth. Wait for this and above all, don’t resort to default reactions. So, if you are looking for the truth, look to the past because there’s a pattern here.

Venus enters Sagittarius on the 15th and Mercury trines Mars. It’s all about seeing (and loving) from a bigger perspective that transcends our own.

The 17-19th is when the Now Age of Aquarius officially begins. Saturn re-enters Aquarius on the 17th where it will remain for the next 2.5 years and Jupiter enters on the 19th.

Jupiter and Saturn both meet in Aquarius on the 21st. The day the Sun enters Capricorn marking the Winter Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere and the summer in the Southern. It’s not just Capricorns stepping into a fresh new era, but all of us. This conjunction will officially kick-start the Now Age. For more insight into what this will bring you, see the Great Conjunction forecast for your sign as well as your weekly and monthly forecast.

But take it no matter what your sign you are now officially part of something bigger. The Love Evolution. People power and sharing as opposed to the most kept by the few. Joining in. Life was never meant to be a spectator sport. Or a game played by oneself. It’s a team effort and that is what the Now Age will hand us heading on into 2021. It’s a re-set of our global perspective. Where its all for one and one for all. And where our uniqueness is celebrated as part of the whole.

Get a big helping of universal love

The Now Age should see is become innovators and co-creators of this era. Think cooperation and collaboration. Venus’s arrival in Sag from the 15th says we are capable of loving bigger. We also have Juno in here from the 19th. Daring us to make that big commitment to a larger, more universal outlook as Venus trines Chiron in Aries. The Sun and Mercury meeting in Sag on the 20th just prior to Mercury leaving for Capricorn, could begin to clear up some of the mysteries hidden in that eclipse. But take it we may have to wait until 2021 before the big picture emerges. While you wait, the only decision you need to make is to be part of something bigger this week.

In a nutshell: This week’s Total Eclipse in Sagittarius indicates a big cover-up. Crush any confusion by working that energy like a boss. The only clear decision this week – to be part of the Now Age of Aquarius. It begins this week!

14 Dec 2020 NEW MOON IN SAGITTARIUS – TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE (Sagittarius)

14 Dec 2020 MERCURY IN SAGITTARIUS OPPOSITION NORTH NODE IN GEMINI (Sagittarius to Gemini)

14 Dec 2020 VENUS AND JUNO CONJUNCT IN SCORPIO (Scorpio)

15 Dec 2020 VENUS ENTERS SAGITTARIUS (Sagittarius)

15 Dec 2020 MERCURY IN SAGITTARIUS TRINE MARS IN ARIES (Sagittarius to Aries)

17 Dec 2020 SATURN RE-ENTERS AQUARIUS (Aquarius)

19 Dec 2020 JUPITER ENTERS AQUARIUS (Aquarius)

19 Dec 2020 JUNO ENTERS SAGITTARIUS (Sagittarius)

19 Dec 2020 VENUS IN SAGITTARIUS TRINE CHIRON IN ARIES (Sagittarius to Aries)

20 Dec 2020 SUN AND MERCURY CONJUNCT IN SAGITTARIUS (Sagittarius)

20 Dec 2020 MERCURY ENTERS CAPRICORN (Capricorn)