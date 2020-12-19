Weekly General Astrology Forecast December 21st 2020

Written by our astrologer Elena

Happy birthday, Capricorn

Happy birthday, Capricorn. And the 21st which marks the Winter Solstice and the entry of the Sun into your sign, marks an extra special date this week for all of us.

Time to innovate our lives. To focus not on the way things were – or are. But how they could be. Say goodbye to 2020 and that ‘heavy’ vibe. Because this week lightens the load for everyone and not just the birthday sign. That hamster wheel feeling so many of us have been trapped in for the past 2.5 years vanishes. Time to think ditch ‘It’s just the way it is’ or ‘Always been done’ and to be willing to experiment instead. For here comes the Now Age of Aquarius and the personal, people-powered revolution.

Talking ‘bout a Revolution

Solstice Day sees the Great Conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn take place in Aquarius. This is the closest these two planets have been since 1623! 2020 has been about not just once in a lifetime transits, but once in many lifetimes. When Jupiter, Saturn and Pluto met in Capricorn earlier this year, this was the first time this had occurred in 500 years. And now we have another destiny-driving event taking place in the sky.

Unlike the previous conjunction, this one is going to feel radically different as it ushers in a new era. Yes, it’s the Now Age of Aquarius. It’s about both us as individuals and a new kind of unification. We’re all unique but all in this together! It’s going to be about ground breaking innovations in how we live and work and in technology, invention and science. It’s also about giving ourselves permission to experiment – because life is one long experiment. Or should be. There’s no longer a ‘That’s just the way it is’ to quote Bruce Hornsby, but like-minded people joining together to envision new, exciting and innovative ways of how it can be! Top of your Spotify playlist this week? Try Primal Scream’s Together as well as Bruce Hornsby’s The Way It Is.

The 21st also delivers a Vesta/Neptune opposition. The way it is could change especially around gender roles and inclusivity now. The Now Age should be good news for all genders and especially for the LGBTQ communities. Acceptance and love – and the right to be who we are and love the way we want, are what the Now Age promises.

Uranus rules Aquarius and is in the sign of Taurus for a long stay. Expect evolutionary revolutions around our money and how we handle it and also our values. The 24th and 27th has Mercury and then the Sun in Capricorn trine it. Highlighting the need to create a better value-system for all of us. The Now Age says only people matter. The revolution is people-powered now. Join it!

In a nutshell: The Winter Solstice has an invitation for all of us and not just birthday sign, Capricorn. We’re invited to join the Now Age which begins with the Great Conjunction in Aquarius this week. RSVP and join in, because everyone’s invited!

21 Dec 2020 SUN ENTERS CAPRICORN (Capricorn)

21 Dec 2020 JUPITER AND SATURN CONJUNCT IN AQUARIUS (Aquarius)

21 Dec 2020 VESTA IN VIRGO OPPOSITION NEPTUNE IN PISCES (Virgo to Pisces)

24 Dec 2020 MERCURY IN CAPRICORN TRINE URANUS IN TAURUS (Capricorn to Taurus)

27 Dec 2020 SUN IN CAPRICORN TRINE URANUS IN TAURUS (Capricorn to Taurus)