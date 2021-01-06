Weekly General Astrology Forecast January 4th 2021

Change up your ideas around what you’re worth

Own your uniqueness

Attitude is everything

It’s a week to transform our thoughts. To act on new ideas and try some out-of-the-box thinking. Mercury joins the Now Age Party happening in Aquarius this week from the 8th. Before it does however, it meets Pluto in Capricorn. We may be changing our ideas about those at the top. Expect those in charge to make more than just headlines. There may be re-shuffles too.

What’s your value?

Mars is also on the move into earthy Taurus. This is about our money and also our values. Or what we value and hang on to. We are being asked to look closely at this. Hence the need to embrace a new set of values and ideas. As Mercury arrives in Aquarius it will challenge Mars in here on the 9th. The same day as Venus which rules Taurus, trines Mars from Capricorn.

On a soul level, we’re all being asked to look at whether we have been pegging our value on what we have as opposed to our own beautiful uniqueness. Our experience and what we have to bring to the great collective party that is life on this planet. Those who have defied themselves by their status, title, income, position or possessions may be in for a shock now.

It’s all about your attitude!

Get a fresh attitude now towards all this and how you wear it. There’s a saying that attitude is everything. And our attitudes reflect our values. Own this as Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius on the 10th. This is all about new group ideas that we create. It’s about how we embrace these or how resistant we are to them. Whether we choose to be part of the old (within the rings) or the new – (run rings around it).

So, begin by getting a fresh attitude about yourself and your values. Saturn rules structure and establishment. If you have fresh ideas on your worth, this week could just cement them.

In a nutshell: This week wants us all to know there’s more to life than money and ‘stuff’. In fact, there’s more to us than what we earn or have. Is it time for a new ideology? One that tells you your attitude to your self-worth is everything?

Jan 5 2021 Mercury Conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (Capricorn)

Jan 6 2021 Mars enters Taurus (Taurus)

Jan 8 2021 Mercury enters Aquarius (Aquarius)

Jan 8 2021 Venus Enters Capricorn (Capricorn)

Jan 9 2021 Mercury in Aquarius Square Mars in Taurus (Aquarius to Taurus)

Jan 9 2021 Venus in Capricorn Trine Mars in Taurus (Capricorn to Taurus)

Jan 10 2021 Mercury Conjunct Saturn in Aquarius (Aquarius)