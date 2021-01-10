Weekly General Astrology Forecast January 11th 2021

By our astrologer Elena

Harness the power of gratitude

Get hip to change

Serve up the new realness

This week asks us to look at how we express gratitude. And our capacity for tolerance, open-mindedness and inclusivity. Mercury’s meeting with Jupiter in Aquarius is about big picture thinking and also it tells us on one level it’s a small world after all. We need to look at all we have and are grateful for. Gratitude simply creates more to be grateful for.

Serving Realness

Jupiter always offers opportunities and solutions. Mercury rules ideas. Saturn also in the sign of the Now Age is our teacher – asking us to look to the past (Saturn rules time) and literally ask if the old rules or ideas still serve us? Saturn above all serves up reality. The reality for all of us in – we’re all in this together. It’s a brave new world and we have to adapt to new rules.

Mercury also squares Uranus, Aquarius’s ruling planet on the 12th. Uranus is about to head direct in Taurus. So, we are being asked to let go of fixed ideas around the way things were and instead embrace the new. Venus rules Taurus and it will trine Uranus from Capricorn, sign of achievement on the day it heads direct. This occurs the day after the new Moon in Capricorn which falls within a degree of Pluto in here. And the same day the Sun and Pluto meet in Capricorn. This could ease the way into a new way to look at the structures we create in terms of government, business and even personal success.

Mars in Taurus squares Saturn the day the new Moon appears. This may be challenging for anyone who is finding it difficult to accept the reality of change. Hanging on to the past simply holds us back now. What this aspect wants us to do is to take our own affirmative action in the direction change wants us to go.

It’s hip to be square

We’re also entering retro-time this week as Mercury begins retroshadow in here. Even if you are embracing the inevitability of Now Age changes, expect stops and starts along the way. It’s a good idea to begin to put those retro-rules in place. Lucky for us, there is no such thing as a bad Jupiter aspect. If any sign rules hipsters it’s Aquarius. Jupiter squares Uranus on the 17th but this is all about one world solutions which are nonetheless, individually relevant. It’s a square but it’s hip in other words.

We may hear more about the sharing economy, crowd-funding or talk of universal income for instance. Expect something more equal. That’s the kind of new group realness and inclusivity that the Now Age wants to usher in.

In a nutshell: Even s/heroes don’t go it alone. Robin Hood had his Merry Men and Marion. If we’re going to be the positive change we want to see in our lives, this week wants us to understand we’re all in this together!

Jan 11 2021 Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Jan 12 2021 Mercury in Aquarius Square Uranus in Taurus (Aquarius to Taurus)

Jan 13 2021 New Moon in Capricorn (Capricorn) (N.B: One degree from Pluto)

Jan 13 2021 Mars in Taurus Square Saturn in Aquarius (Taurus to Aquarius)

Jan 14 2021 Uranus direct in Taurus (Taurus)

Jan 14 2021 Venus in Capricorn trine Uranus in Taurus (Capricorn to Taurus)

Jan 14 2021 Sun Conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (Capricorn)

Jan 15 2021 Mercury retroshadow begins in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Jan 17 2021 Jupiter in Aquarius Square Uranus in Taurus (Aquarius to Taurus)