Weekly General Astrology Forecast January 18th 2021

Meet the future head-on

Play by the new rules

Happy birthday, Now Age Aquarius!

Happy birthday to all Now Age Aquarians! By now you should know this is a birthday cycle like no other. Really for you it began early back in December at the time of the Great Conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn on Dec 21st.

It’s about inclusion yet embracing diversity at the same time. It’s about both the collective and the individual. One world thinking combined with alternatives. When Jupiter and Saturn meet in a sign, we are looking at the birth of a brand new cycle. We saw this happen at the start of 2020 when they met along with Pluto and Ceres in Capricorn. This is about power to the people as opposed to the few.

All of us are being asked to be joiners. Or at least embrace a fresh mindset. This week sees Mars meet Aquarius’s ruler Uranus in Taurus on the 20th. So, we may meet with some resistance. Revolution however is in the air. In our own lives, see who is resisting. If our thoughts are stuck in the past or ‘that’s the way things have always been done around here’, we only end up standing in the way of our futures.

Mars will square Jupiter in Aquarius on the 23rd and this is all about having the courage to go in the direction of positive change. It’s asking us what’s actually holding us back? Is it fear? Usually, this is nothing more than fear of leaving our comfort zones. We can get comfortable even when things aren’t that great. They get to feel familiar. So, we resist letting them go even when we have the opportunity to exchange them for something better.

Get a new playbook

The Sun’s meeting with Saturn on the 24th points to a new structure and a new set of rules. And yes, it means letting go of the old ones. Or old attitudes. At its highest vibration, Saturn functions as our teacher. Sure, it sets a tough curriculum. But if we work hard we graduate with a true sense of achievement. And strangely, Saturn can hand us big rewards for staying the course.

This week asks us to gather up the things we’ve learned do work and combine them with new thinking. And in going so create something new, more relevant and inclusive. All we’re really letting go of is the stuff that keeps us stuck in the past. This week says one way or another, the future is where we are all headed. So why hold yourself back?

In a nutshell: Happy birthday to all Now Agers. The new Now Age of Aquarius brings us fresh ideas and a new world order. Birthday sign Aquarius leads to way to a new inclusivity – where your individuality rules!

Jan 19 2021 Sun enters Aquarius (Aquarius)

Jan 20 2021 Mars conjunct Uranus in Taurus (Taurus)

Jan 23 2021 Mars in Taurus Square Jupiter in Aquarius (Taurus to Aquarius)

Jan 24 2021 Sun Conjunct Saturn in Aquarius (Aquarius)