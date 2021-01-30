Monthly General Astrology Forecast February 2021 with Elena

Monthly General Astrology Forecast February 2021

By our astrologer Elena

Love Your Way for the Now Age

Seek your cheer squad

Happy birthday, Pisces!

Venus arrives in Now Age Aquarius at the start of the month. Expect those love rules to change. Unconventional loves. Love on new terms. Your idea of love. Love of friends. Yes, this can be highly experimental. But that doesn’t mean it also can’t be lasting.

As Venus moves through Aquarius it will meet Saturn (6th), Jupiter (11th) and also retrograde Mercury (13th). The 11th also brings us a new Moon in Aquarius – the first one of the Now Age. Tolerance, acceptance, the freedom to express and be ourselves as well as a fresh cycle of sharing.

We may all want to share rather than sit on our feelings under this new Moon. Especially our plans for the future and to put the past in perspective. Finding like minded souls to be open with and who won’t judge or criticise, is important under this new Moon. In other words, seek your cheer squad be it a bubble or over Zoom.

The 14th and Valentine’s Day also sees retro Mercury and Jupiter conjunct. Pointing to a back to love or else a very different kind of V-Day celebration for many. Even if you don’t have that special someone, show the love.

There is a big conjunction in Pisces on this day between the asteroid Cupido – yes, him with the bow and arrow, Ceres and the Moon. These square the Galactic Centre in Sagittarius. This is about understanding that if you can’t be with the one you love – love the one you’re with to steal a line from the old song. In other words, it is all love. V-Day your way – or any way you want. Find a way to show love – especially around your friends, group, network, contacts.

What the World Needs Now is Your Love

The Sun arrives in Pisces on the 18th and Venus follows on the 25th. We’re moving back into Mutable weather now. The birthday sign may feel flirty, out-going and impulsive. This may be infectious. The 21st sees Ceres arrive in Aries and Mercury head direct in Aquarius. All the planets are now direct but remember, Mercury will take another three weeks to clear retroshadow fully. So, take it reversals and delays can still occur.

This month’s full Moon in Virgo on the 27th could trigger a deep emotional need to create order in our lives. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself doing a Home Edit. We may also want a clear explanation from people about where we stand with them. We won’t shy away from asking questions we might usually hesitate over under this full Moon.

This Moon can bring out a desire for perfection. Just ensure it doesn’t tip you into fault-finding and criticism. What the world needs this month is love, sweet love. And usually that’s not perfect. It can be perfectly imperfect however when we live it our way in the Now Age.

In a nutshell: Venus joins the Now Age party in Aquarius this month. Showing us there are so many ways to love and be loved-up. While birthday sign Pisces tells us, the way to higher love isn’t to take it too seriously!

Feb 1 2021 Venus enters Aquarius (Aquarius)

Feb 1 2021 Sun in Aquarius Square Mars in Taurus (Aquarius to Taurus)

Feb 6 2021 Venus Conjunct Saturn in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Feb 8 2021 Sun Conjunct Retrograde Mercury in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Feb 9 2021 Neptune in Pisces Opposition Vesta in Virgo (Pisces to Virgo)

Feb 11 2021 New Moon in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Feb 11 2021 Venus Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Feb 13 2021 Retrograde Mercury and Venus Conjunct in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Feb 14 2021 Retrograde Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Feb 14 2021 Cupido/Ceres/Moon Conjunct in Pisces Square Galactic Centre in Sagittarius (Pisces to Sagittarius)

Feb 18 2021 Sun Enters Pisces (Pisces)

Feb 19 2021 Venus in Aquarius Square Mars in Taurus (Aquarius to Taurus)

Feb 21 2021 Ceres Enters Aries (Aries)

Feb 21 2021 Mercury Direct in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Feb 25 2021 Venus Enters Pisces (Pisces)

Feb 25 2021 Mars in Taurus Trine Pluto in Capricorn (Taurus to Capricorn)

Feb 27 2021 Full Moon in Virgo (Virgo)