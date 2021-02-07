Weekly General Astrology Forecast February 8th 2021

By our astrologer Elena

Love yourself enough to love your way

Past or alternative loves could feature

Show those goals some love too!

Love shouldn’t be a competition. Remember that this Valentine’s week. Either in terms of competing with the loved-up bouquet crowd or for someone’s love and attention.

Think of all those love song lyrics. Love lifts us up where we belong. Love lifts us higher. Love should bring out the best in us. Make us want to be the best version of us. That’s the message of the Venus/Jupiter conjunction in Now Age Aquarius this week. Love should set us free to be who we really are. This Valentine’s week wants us to look at love in all its forms. And to understand that every way it appears is no less important than the romantic kind.

Love designed for you and only you

Bending ourselves out of shape because we feel we need to be someone other than who we are in order to gain someone’s love and approval is not what this is all about. This doesn’t just include that lover. But peer group pressure too. Love allows us to be authentic. So, if it’s love you’re seeking this week, Now Age love is all about loving yourself enough to ditch any connections that don’t love you – just the way you are.

We have a highly connecting new Moon on the 11th in Aquarius. It wants us to share ourselves, our thoughts, goals and feelings with others. It’s telling us to tell others what we are really all about. So, don’t be a hermit under this new Moon. Find your people.

We also have Mercury retrograde in Aquarius. As it heads backwards it meets the Sun (8th), Venus (13th) and Jupiter (14th). The 14th also sees a conjunction between Cupido – Venus’s son in mythology and yes, the guy who shoots arrows off in all directions, Ceres and the Moon in Pisces – sign of higher love. All square the mysterious Galactic Centre in Sagittarius.

Some of you could hear from or reconcile with a past love or a friend. Others could revive a past goal which they now realise is a big part of who they are. This Valentine’s week tells us not to let go of our dreams. Be they around love or our goals. But to be open about all the ways we can show love and receive it back. Plus – the paths we can take to get to a goal. And stay true to ourselves at the same time.

In a nutshell: It’s a week to show the love. Any way we can. This could mean embracing a new love dynamic. Not just the romantic kind. Design your own one-of-a-kind love experience this Valentine’s week.

Feb 8 2021 Sun Conjunct Retrograde Mercury in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Feb 9 2021 Neptune in Pisces Opposition Vesta in Virgo (Pisces to Virgo)

Feb 11 2021 New Moon in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Feb 11 2021 Venus Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Feb 13 2021 Retrograde Mercury and Venus Conjunct in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Feb 14 2021 Retrograde Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Feb 14 2021 Cupido/Ceres/Moon Conjunct in Pisces Square Galactic Centre in Sagittarius (Pisces to Sagittarius)