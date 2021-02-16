Weekly General Astrology Forecast February 15th 2021

By our astrologer Elena

Free yourself of what no longer matters

Get a new deal on what really matters

Happy birthday, Pisces!

Happy birthday, Pisces! Your new cycle begins with a brief re-visit to your past due to Mercury in your 12th. It heads direct this week on the 21st. While it will remain in retroshadow for approximately three weeks, this marks an unusual phase when each and every single planet in the sky is direct! This includes your ruler Neptune, Pisces. Which spends almost half the year retrograde.

In fact, we won’t experience another retrograde until the end of April when Pluto heads backwards in Capricorn. This is giving us all a green light to push forward with our plans and goals. It also wants us to look forwards, not backwards thanks to the Now Age of Aquarius. For the birthday sign this will be linked the past, path and purpose as well as their beliefs.

Change is what is needed now. One that evolves us. The biggest transit of the week is the Saturn/Uranus square. We need to step boldly into the future and also, stop resisting change. This could direct our paths for the coming year. Resistance is futile so roll with it!

Venus in Aquarius squares up to Mars in Venus’s ruling sign of Taurus on the 19th. This is about our values and our money. It’s asking us to change our views around these. Especially if what we have valued is literally costing us the earth. New dynamics around sharing, money, co-operation and equality may appear now.

New world, new you, new deal

We are looking at new structures and orders. And Ceres is always after a new deal. It arrives in Aries this week. It’s asking us to compromise and let go of what really doesn’t matter or enhance us. And not to let our egos get in the way of that. On a soul and collective level, we may be more focussed now on what we can do in a positive way to make our lives and the lives of those around us simply better. Part of this process may be looking at what we need vs. what we thought we wanted – but now see we don’t anymore.

This week could see us all letting go of unnecessary things. From the thoughts in our heads, to the stuff in our closets. To old desires that simply are no longer a reflection of who we are. What we’re left with is what really matters. And a lot more energy to make that happen.

In a nutshell: Birthday sign Pisces acts as inspiration when it comes to our higher purpose. Just what is that now? To let go of what’s become unnecessary and to focus on what we truly need. And have the energy to go for it!

Feb 17 2021 Saturn in Aquarius Square Uranus in Taurus (Aquarius to Taurus)

Feb 18 2021 Sun Enters Pisces (Pisces)

Feb 19 2021 Venus in Aquarius Square Mars in Taurus (Aquarius to Taurus)

Feb 21 2021 Ceres Enters Aries (Aries)

Feb 21 2021 Mercury Direct in Aquarius (Aquarius)