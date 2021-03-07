Monthly General Astrology Forecast March 2021

Intuition is our compass for navigating change

Get your game face on

Happy birthday, Aries!

Mercury is in full motion again this month and has its third meeting with Jupiter in Aquarius on the 5th. Just prior to ending its retroshadow on the 13th. Three times the charm. Three times the solutions or opportunities to innovate and invent a new future for ourselves. Jupiter in Aquarius is all about wish fulfilment for a better world. For everyone. But don’t leave yourself out of this vision either! For exactly how and where your opportunities may manifest – see you personal forecast for this month and also for the week.

Until the Sun lands in assertive and charismatic Aries on the 20th, we are all experiencing major mutable weather. We could begin to feel this at the start of the month even in our closest relationships and soul promises as Juno in mutable Sag squares Neptune in Pisces. Vesta is in Virgo another mutable sign and Mars arrives in Gemini on the 4th. To navigate all this, we need to reply on our intuition – which Pisces rules.

The new Moon this month on the 13th could hand us all gifts of increased psychic abilities, imagination and the ability to see things from a higher, more compassionate perspective. This can be a time when we can show the best we can aspire to be. Especially when it comes to inclusivity and understanding for others. If we are seeking answers to the big questions in our lives and asking ‘Why?’ take it that the massive line up of planets in Pisces and the other mutable signs, will deliver the truth. If we are now open to it. Especially when Mercury adds to the line up in here from the 15th bringing us messages, ideas and channelled creativity.

The Ceres/Chiron conjunction in Aries on the 13th – the same day as the new Moon and also the end of retro shadow, is asking all of us what we dare to do or believe we can get away with? But also, having done it, where are we also prepared to compromise? Know where the deal breaker is for you now. And have the confidence to stick to it.

Just the Way You Are

Dive into higher love vibes on the 14th when Venus and Neptune meet in Pisces. Our selfless natures can emerge now. But this is also telling us that true love is about loving someone real. Warts and all. Not the fantasy. It’s also a fabulous time to be real yourself. To let your inner truth and beauty shine. You’re not perfect and you don’t have to strive to be. Just the best version you can be. And I’ll save you the worry – nobody else is perfect either. Its just under this energy, many of us can find the person who is perfect for us – just the way we are they are.

The mutable weather eases as the Sun and Venus arrive in Aries. The birthday sign now has so much to show us about showing out. How to rock who we are and get our game faces on. After changes within let’s look to how our appearance advertises this. Face, image, appearance, style, brand, message, title, look, package. Generous and confident Aries says: Follow me for more tips! Aries themselves are entering an exciting cycle where goals and dreams manifest as they radically re-design their future.

The Sun/Venus conjunction in Aries on the 25th and the Sun/Chiron meeting on the 29th are perfect days for relaunches and bold, sassy, sexy moves. Especially as we are now in a rare cycle where all the planets are direct. This is our go-getting moment. Feel and look ready for it.

Partnerships and double acts of all descriptions will be the theme of this month’s full Moon in Libra on the 28th. It also opposes Venus in Aries from Venus’s ruling sign. It shines on someone who is reflecting back at us our own image of who we are or better yet, who we are capable of becoming. You’ll get the message about this on a soul level on the 30th when Mercury and Neptune meet in Pisces. Love and loving who you are is actually the answer, this March.

In a nutshell: Happy birthday, Aries! You’re entering a cycle where you can reinvent yourself and your future. For the rest of us in March – time to get our game faces on. But when It comes to change – use our inner resources.

Mar 2 2021 Juno in Sagittarius Square Neptune in Pisces (Sagittarius to Pisces)

Mar 3 2021 Venus in Pisces Sextile Uranus in Taurus (Pisces to Taurus)

Mar 4 2021 Sun in Pisces Opposition Vesta in Virgo (Pisces to Virgo)

Mar 4 2021 Mars enters Gemini (Gemini)

Mar 5 2021 Mercury Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Mar 8 2021 Venus in Pisces Opposition Vesta in Virgo (Pisces to Virgo)

Mar 11 2021 Sun Conjunct Neptune in Pisces (Pisces)

Mar 13 2021 Mercury retroshadow ends in Aquarius (Aquarius) – ALL PLANETS DIRECT

Mar 13 2021 Ceres and Chiron Conjunct in Aries (Aries)

Mar 13 2021 New Moon in Pisces (Pisces) – Falls close to the Pisces stellium and will conjunct Venus and Neptune just hours before appearing

Mar 14 2021 Venus Conjunct Neptune in Pisces (Pisces)

Mar 15 2021 Mercury enters Pisces (Pisces)

Mar 20 2021 Sun enters Aries (Aries)

Mar 21 2021 Venus enters Aries (Aries)

Mar 22 2021 Mars in Gemini Trine Saturn in Aquarius (Gemini to Aquarius)

Mar 24 2021 Mercury in Pisces Square Mars in Gemini (Pisces to Gemini)

Mar 26 2021 Sun Conjunct Venus in Aries (Aries)

Mar 28 2021 Full Moon in Libra (Libra)

Mar 28 2021 Full Moon in Libra opposition Venus in Aries (Libra to Aries)

Mar 29 2021 Sun Conjunct Chiron in Aries (Aries)

Mar 30 2021 Mercury Conjunct Neptune in Pisces (Pisces)