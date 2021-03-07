Weekly General Astrology Forecast March 8th 2021

Monday March 8, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Venus in watery Pisces opposes stay-at-home Vesta in fact-checking Virgo.

What’s in Store: Whenever we see Vesta appear, we encounter gender-related issues. Sometimes we may be unaware of the bias. Or even who is biased. Their attitudes may surprise.

Use this Energy: To restore balance and address any disparity. Look to your closest relationships. Are they equal or is one party more equal than the other, purely based on gender, income or title?

Avoid: Agreeing to anything you know is unfair or telling yourself it doesn’t matter.

Tuesday March 9, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Moon in maverick Aquarius trine Mars in Gemini puts heat behind your ideas.

What’s in Store: Mars puts confidence and conviction behind anything you say, send out or communicate. Want to sell sand to the Saudi’s or ice to Eskimos? Harness the power of conviction.

Use this Energy: To say what you need to say. And to set those ideas in motion. The more radical or out-side the box they are, the more you need to act on them.

Avoid: Just talking a good game as opposed to bringing it.

Wednesday March 10, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Moon conjunct planet of opportunity Jupiter in future-focussed Aquarius.

What’s in Store: People you are connected to or meet now, are linked to goals and have the ability to influence your future.

Use this Energy: Do you wonder why you want what you want for yourself? It’s the emotional take-out rather than the thing itself. And the satisfaction of the journey. Link to it to live it.

Avoid: Self-limiting thoughts. Not saying ‘Yes’ to invitations.

Thursday March 11, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Sun conjunct Neptune in metaphysical Pisces.

What’s in Store: Dreams, creativity, inspiration, insight and a searing glimpse of the truth behind mysteries. Playing with possibilities.

Use this Energy: A great day to hone your psychic abilities, create something or simply take a deep dive into other realms. Fantasy, physics, spiritual truths. If you want answers, expect them today.

Avoid: Denial isn’t a river where you want to go swimming. Don’t hide from the truth.

Friday March 12, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Venus in Pisces gently aligns to Jupiter in Aquarius

What’s in Store: Inspired solutions to love and other problems. Journeys (real and metaphorical) that end in lovers meeting. Past loves come full circle.

Use this Energy: Reconnect to or re-frame your past. Big up your dreams. This could mark the beginning of a learning journey designed to expand your love experience.

Avoid: Telling yourself what you want simply isn’t possible.

Saturday March 12, 2021

Your Main Vibe: A new Moon in Pisces connects us to a higher octave of love.

What to Expect: This new Moon falls close to Neptune and Venus in Pisces. It opens the door to the true multiverse – that of imagination, the impossible, our past lives and our destiny in this one.

Use this Energy: Give your imagination free-rein to take you where it wants to. It could show you a glimpse of your future. Take time out to dream, create and let go of past hurts.

Avoid: Re-hashing the past.

Sunday March 13, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Venus and Neptune entwine in Pisces giving us a glimpse of what love can be.

What to Expect: Today could deliver a reminder of what we can be if we just allow ourselves to. If someone asks for your help, give it. Or give another the gift of helping you if you need it.

Use this Energy: To weave a little magic in your life. If it’s love you are seeking however, don’t look in all the wrong places. Instead immerse yourself in creativity, healing and self-forgiveness.

Avoid: Falling for an illusion instead of the real thing.

Mar 8 2021 Venus in Pisces Opposition Vesta in Virgo (Pisces to Virgo)

Mar 9 2021 Moon in Aquarius Trine Mars in Gemini (Aquarius to Gemini)

Mar 10 2021 Moon Conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Mar 11 2021 Sun Conjunct Neptune in Pisces (Pisces)

Mar 12 2021 Venus in Pisces semi-sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (Pisces to Aquarius)

Mar 13 2021 Mercury retroshadow ends in Aquarius (Aquarius) – ALL PLANETS DIRECT

Mar 13 2021 Ceres and Chiron Conjunct in Aries (Aries)

Mar 13 2021 New Moon in Pisces (Pisces) – Falls close to the Pisces stellium and will conjunct Venus and Neptune just hours before appearing

Mar 14 2021 Venus Conjunct Neptune in Pisces (Pisces)