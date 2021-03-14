Weekly General Astrology Forecast March 15th 2021

Monday March 15, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Mercury messenger of the Gods arrives in Pisces, sign of hidden truths and deep insights.

What’s in Store: Mercury in here links us to what we intuitively know, sense and feel. Not all information comes via the internet. Link to higher forms of communication and listen to your gut.

Use this Energy: Answers may be found within. Follow up on those unexplained hunches, synchronicities and dreams with fact checking if needed. But chances are, your 6th sense is the right one.

Avoid: Ignoring your intuition.

Tuesday March 16, 2021

Your Main Vibe: The Sun in Pisces looks back at Pluto in Capricorn cutting through illusion.

What’s in Store: You’ll see someone or a situation exactly how it is. Funny as when you do, you’ll realise you knew this all along.

Use this Energy: To act accordingly. Or accept things as they are. Both require a change and either brings about much needed change.

Avoid: Maintaining the status quo.

Wednesday March 17, 2021

Your Main Vibe: The Moon meets Uranus in Taurus asking us to hold on to what we value emotionally.

What’s in Store: We may end up questioning whether something has been truly worth it – or not.

Use this Energy: Our value system broadcasts our self-worth. And our integrity. Focusing on what really matters and what we will – and won’t, sell our souls for, shows our evolutionary progress.

Avoid: Hanging on when really, it’s not worth it.

Thursday March 18, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Venus in Pisces seeks higher love. But Pluto in Capricorn seeks power.

What’s in Store: Combine these energies and we have the Power of Love. Is this the irresistible force that brings river deep, mountain high changes?

Use this Energy: Love your opponent, enemy or rival and see them as your opportunity for change. If you can you don’t just release yourself from a negative situation, you reclaim your power and path.

Avoid: Revenge fantasies.

Friday March 19, 2021

Your Main Vibe: The Moon encounters Mars in fast-talking Gemini.

What’s in Store: People wanting the last word. Speaking without thinking first. Lashing out verbally and taking things the wrong way.

Use this Energy: To speak your emotional truth. And respect the right of others to speak theirs. Knowing that not saying anything is sometimes the smart reply. Don’t get drawn into pointless arguments especially with people on-line.

Avoid: The need to be right.

Saturday March 20, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Sun enters assertive and fiery Aries bringing with it the Spring Equinox (Autumn in Southern Hemisphere).

What’s in Store: Happy birthday to all Aries. You’re the sign that has self-promotion, appearance and image nailed. The rest of us could do a lot worse than to follow your example.

Use this Energy: I’m talking about that person in the mirror. Like what you see? Make any adjustments. Fabulize yourself. Update your image, style and anything that defines you. Be your own best calling card.

Avoid: Thinking you never get a second chance to make your best impression.

Sunday March 21, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Hot on the heels of the Sun, Venus launches Hot Love, Aries Style!

What’s in Store: After yesterday’s soul make-over session, time to find out what others think about you. We may know what we want now, but we’re going after it in an alluring way.

Use this Energy: To envision what you want to attract in the next 12 months. And yes, maybe to spoil yourself a little.

Avoid: Giving in to low-self-worth. Just like an unflattering outfit – you need to discard it.

Mar 15 2021 Mercury enters Pisces (Pisces)

Mar 16 20201 Sun in Pisces Sextile Pluto in Capricorn (Pisces to Capricorn)

Mar 17 2021 Moon Conjunct Uranus in Taurus (Taurus)

Mar 18 2021 Venus in Pisces Sextile Pluto in Capricorn (Pisces to Capricorn)

Mar 19 2021 Moon Conjunct Mars in Gemini (Gemini)

Mar 20 2021 Sun enters Aries (Aries)

Mar 21 2021 Venus enters Aries (Aries)