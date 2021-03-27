Weekly General Astrology Forecast March 29th 2021

Monday March 29, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Fire and Karmic healing as the Sun in ‘Me too’ Aries meets maverick Chiron.

What’s in Store: Time for action. But unlike any you may have considered before. Especially if a different outcome is your goal.

Use this Energy: Chiron was discovered right when punk rock ruled. Fire up your Sex Pistol today. Showcase your outrageous side and push that envelope as much as you dare.

Avoid: Reverting to your default. If you want a different outcome you have to try the untried.

Tuesday March 30, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Mercury and Neptune meet in Pisces. Fact and imagination merge.

What’s in Store: Intuition can be backed up by facts. That hunch could just be confirmed by something you hear or read.

Use this Energy: Talk can bring healing. Use inspiration to enter new imaginative realms. Follow your insight. Psychic abilities and creative ventures receive a boost.

Avoid: Not asking for clarification. Jumping to conclusions. Denying the facts or telling yourself someone ‘Didn’t mean it THAT way’.

Wednesday March 31, 2021

Your Main Vibe: All for one, one for all. The angle between the Sun in Aries/Saturn in Aquarius reminds us we are all part of something bigger. What’s your role?

What’s in Store: Friends, groups, bands, movements, parties, organisations and your wider ‘network’ feature. Who you know or what you join or are connected to has the ability to influence your future.

Use this Energy: To connect, reach out and join in. In any way you can. Benefits flow from thinking about how you can contribute – not what you may get. Time to be a part of something bigger.

Avoid: Being a hermit. And ‘Ivory Tower’ thinking. Even in lockdown, there are ways to reach out.

Thursday April 1, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Talk is all very well, but a promise made is meant to be kept. Juno in Sagittarius angles to Mercury ruler of contracts in Pisces. Don’t say it unless you mean it today.

What’s in Store: Conversations around commitments may feature. Be prepared to deliver on what you say.

Use this Energy: Don’t be afraid to put someone on the spot if they have promised something but so far failed to deliver on it. Ensure if entering into any commitment now you understand the T&C’s and be real about them.

Avoid: Making promises you have no intention of keeping. Saying yes to something without first checking on what this means for the long term.

Friday April 2, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Mercury inhabits the sign of secrets and revelations. Its alignment to Pluto in high climbing and resolute Capricorn has us all wanting to get to the truth.

What’s in Store: Tell it like it is today. Or keep probing and asking questions. We all need reality – not illusion now.

Use this Energy: The truth will set you free. Reality bites but it’s a whole lot better than having the wool pulled over our eyes. Or walking around deluded. Those rose tinted specs are coming off. Probably due to our own determination to get to the truth.

Avoid: Queen/King of the Nile mentality. If your inner voice is telling you something is off, then listen.

Saturday April 3, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Start in the name of love! Venus meets Chiron in fiery Aries. What would you do for love – or self-love?

What’s in Store: Chiron pushes our boundaries. It dares us to make the untried, unexpected and even outrageous move.

Use this Energy: Chiron together with Venus is asking us to act when it comes to getting what we want. In our personal relationships and around what we love to do. Today says its your move. What move will you make in the name of love?

Avoid: Doing nothing or trying the same old thing again.

Sunday April 4, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Mercury enters go-getting, self-assertive Aries. Talk is cheap and actions speak louder than words now.

What’s in Store: It’s not about talking a good game. You need to bring it now.

Use this Energy: Back up those ideas with action. Especially when it comes to anything to do with job applications, pitches, business ideas, writing, studying, speaking and the internet.

Avoid: Yada, yada, yada. We all know the person who talks about what they are gunna do – but never actually does it. Don’t be a gunna. Be a doer.

