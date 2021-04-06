Weekly General Astrology Forecast April 5th 2021

Monday April 5, 2021

Your Main Vibe: The Moon meets Pluto in Capricorn. Can we trust our gut?

What’s in Store: We may doubt our feelings or feel emotionally isolated or alone. Our feelings towards someone may shift. Or someone may accuse us of being ‘overly emotional’.

Use this Energy: Look for the truth today. Feelings can be powerful guides but they are not facts. If someone pushes your buttons, stay cool. They may get off on rattling you. Don’t play their games.

Avoid: Ignoring our feelings or dismissing them. They may well be valid but we need to remain in control.

Tuesday April 6, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Talk is cheap but actions speak louder than words now. Especially when it comes to love.

What’s in Store: Venus in go-getting Aries aligns to fiery confident Mars in Gemini. Love needs action – not words. You need passion – not just ideas now.

Use this Energy: Bring it, baby! Take action when it comes to going after what you want. Venus and Mars promise all the right moves can be made now. And don’t be afraid to ask others whether they mean what they say – or not.

Avoid: Doing nothing. Or not backing up what you say with action. If someone has been promising but yet to deliver – don’t shy away from putting them on the spot.

Wednesday April 7, 2021

Your Main Vibe: The Sun meets Ceres, power player planet of deals or no deals. And compromises.

What’s in Store: A new deal or cycle may be on the table. Are you ready to negotiate?

Use this Energy: Know where you will and won’t compromise over a key arrangement or even a relationship. And don’t lose sight of what really matters.

Avoid: Giving in when you secretly know this is a deal-breaker. Just to keep the peace.

Thursday April 8, 2021

Your Main Vibe: An intuitive Pisces Moon aligns to maverick Uranus in pragmatic Taurus.

What’s in Store: Dare we try something new? This Moon beams in insight but Taurus loves to stick to the tried and true. However, Uranus is all about upending possibilities. Do we? Dare we?

Use this Energy: If your inner voice is saying there may be another way – ask yourself what you have to lose by trying it? Chances are all that will be is the outcome you’ve always had in the past.

Avoid: ‘That’s the way it’s always been done’ mentality.

Friday April 9, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Mercury meets Chiron in Aries. Just when we thought we had pushed the envelope, we take it further.

What’s in Store: When it comes to what we are now willing to try, we may find ourselves leaving our comfort zones far behind now.

Use this Energy: The more radical the idea – the more seriously we need to treat it now. And the more powerful the call to do something with it may be. Especially if it will break us out of any pigeon holes others have assigned us.

Avoid: Not being true to who you are. And taking action to show that.

Saturday April 10, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Saturn rules our fate and karma and trines the engine of karma – the North Node.

What’s in Store: Saturday is Saturn’s day. We could see something we set in motion in the past return. Or begin again in a new form. What goes around, comes around.

Use this Energy: If something feels familiar or comes full circle we are being given the chance to choose again. What you close, commence or begin again has long term implications today.

Avoid: Not owning your choices and decisions in the past. They brought you to where you are today.

Sunday April 11, 2021

Your Main Vibe: The Moon makes a go-getting encounter with Mercury in Aries.

What’s in Store: Acting on our feelings and ideas. What we feel needs a follow-through today. Talk and share. But don’t keep it to yourself.

Use this Energy: Let someone in to your inner world. Be open about your feelings and experiences. Let go of fear of judgment. Especially if understanding is your goal.

Avoid: Putting a lid on it. Or not steering that conversation into new territory.

Apr 5 2021 Moon Conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (Capricorn)

Apr 6 2021 Venus in Aries Sextile Mars in Gemini (Aries to Gemini)

Apr 7 2021 Sun Conjunct Ceres in Aries (Aries)

Apr 8 2021 Moon in Pisces Sextile Uranus in Taurus (Pisces to Taurus)

Apr 9 2021 Mercury and Chiron Conjunct in Aries (Aries)

Apr 9 2021 Mars in Gemini Square Neptune in Pisces (Gemini to Pisces)

Apr 10 2021 Saturn in Aquarius Trine North Node in Gemini (Aquarius to Gemini)

Apr 10 2021 Mercury in Aries Sextile Saturn in Aquarius (Aries to Aquarius)

Apr 10 2021 Venus in Aries Sextile Jupiter in Aquarius (Aries to Aquarius)

Apr 11 2021 Moon Conjunct Mercury in Aries (Aries

By our astrologer Elena