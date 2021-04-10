Weekly General Astrology Forecast April 12th 2021

Monday April 12, 2021

Your Main Vibe: The new Moon in Aries marks the start of the astrological new year.

What’s in Store: New beginnings. Time to take that all important first step and initiate something.

Use this Energy: Be a self-starter. This is one of the most proactive new Moons of the year. It tells you: Begin it NOW.

Avoid: Doing nothing.

Tuesday April 13, 2021

Your Main Vibe: The Sun aligns to Mars – ruling planet of Aries, in superfast, supersmooth Gemini.

What’s in Store: Your daily dose of confidence and belief in your ideas. You won’t just talk a good game today – you’ll bring it.

Use this Energy: Get behind what you say, think and believe in. Pitches, launches, presentations, writing, Zooming, business and the internet may feature. Time to own those ideas. And do something with them.

Avoid: Not speaking up or selling yourself short.

Wednesday April 14, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Venus arrives in its ruling sign of earthy, sensual Taurus.

What’s in Store: We are living in a material world. Money, sensual pleasures and even the things we can’t buy like the feeling of the Sun on our skin or being in nature – good things are spiritual experiences too.

Use this Energy: Upgrade your relationship to money and what you have. Value this and care for it. And know some things are not for sale at any price. This is about more than what you can buy.

Avoid: ‘I don’t care too much for money’. The irony is the men who wrote that had plenty. If you care for you money – it will take care of you.

Thursday April 15, 2021

Your Main Vibe: The Sun in Aries aligns to Jupiter in Aquarius.

What’s in Store: Thursday (Thor’s Day), is ruled by Jupiter. Think Chris Hemsworth and his hammer. Bringing you opportunities and solutions. If you take steps to look for them.

Use this Energy: Heaven helps those who help themselves. The Sun in Aries highlights the steps you can take or the way forward now. Do this, and Jupiter will meet you halfway with opportunities and solutions to set you free.

Avoid: Waiting for luck to find you or the good times to roll. You make your own luck. And the good times begin with you too.

Friday April 16, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Irresistible force meets immovable object as the Sun and Pluto square off.

What’s in Store: Questions around ‘Who is in charge? or ‘How much do you love me?’ may feature in the collective or in our own lives.

Use this Energy: Is someone stopping you from being yourself? Or telling you that if you really loved them you would act in a certain way? Questions around control or who’s the boss require you to be in control of yourself – and your response.

Avoid: Not looking at how you are treated in your relationships. And whether power is shared equally – or a struggle.

Saturday April 17, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Mars in Gemini trines Jupiter in Aquarius.

What’s in Store: Magic spells require that you act. Mix the ingredients. Say the words. Take the steps. Act the ritual. Jupiter in Aquarius is all about a wish for our future. Mars outlines the steps.

Use this Energy: After Thursday’s initial plunge, this shows you the next step forward. Ask yourself: What can I do right now to make this happen for myself?

Avoid: Thinking there is nothing more you can do. Or down-sizing that goal or dream.

Sunday April 18, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Push it real good. Mars wants the last word while Pluto isn’t giving an inch.

What’s in Store: How far can you push things? A snarky angle between Mars and Pluto asks us to look at what we can and can’t get away with. Especially when it comes to what we think and say.

Use this Energy: To stand by your word. You may need to remain calm. Especially if someone is throwing their weight around or insisting on having things all their own way.

Avoid: Getting into conflicts with people in positions of authority. Or being drawn into a pointless argument with anyone angry or with a point to prove. Things can spiral out of control quickly. Sometimes the winning argument is simply saying nothing and walking away.

