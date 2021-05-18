Weekly General Astrology Forecast May 17th 2021

Monday May 17, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Venus and the North Node merge in Gemini. Love begins with a word or idea.

What’s in Store: Say it with love now. Love doesn’t just make the world go round but karma too.

Use this Energy: How badly do you want to step free of dusty, lived out old karma? Is it time to say sorry or forgive someone? Remember, you don’t have to do this in person. Close your eyes, wish them well and close a chapter for good.

Avoid: Hanging on to past hurts, bitterness and resentment or trapping yourself with revenge fantasies. What karma has planned for anyone is none of your business.

Tuesday May 18, 2021

Your Main Vibe: The Moon knocks on the door of Saturn’s ivory tower in Aquarius.

What’s in Store: Feeling alone? Or just that people don’t ‘get’ you today. Time to take down a few barriers.

Use this Energy: You may feel like withdrawing. But is that really what you want? Don’t be afraid to show your vulnerable side and to let others in to your inner world. Something says you don’t have to go through this alone.

Avoid: Feeling misunderstood. Or shutting down due to past hurts or rejection. Share your feelings with at least one other person today.

Wednesday May 19, 2021

Your Main Vibe: The Moon in right here, right now Virgo opposes Jupiter in far, far away Pisces.

What’s in Store: Wherever you go, there you are – Buckaroo Banzai. It’s no use dreaming of escapism. You’d still be you when you got there.

Use this Energy: Sure, you are allowed to take a temporary holiday from reality if your schedule allows. Float away and explore the realm of storytelling, fantasy or that favourite boxset. But know that sooner or later you just have to come back down to earth and Do The Work.

Avoid: #thegrassisgreener mentality. By all means plan to emigrate and be a surf bum in Byron Bay. But understand the scenery may change but not you. And have a plan to fund the dream. Just ask Chris Hemsworth what the average Byron Bay beach hut costs.

Thursday May 20, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Happy birthday, Gemini! You’re not only the main topic of conversation now but the initiator of it too.

What’s in Store: We’re in mutable weather. That means everything is subject to change. Does this trigger your sense of adventure? Or are you making a blanket fort to hide in?

Use this Energy: Rediscover fun, play and flirtation now and don’t take things too seriously. Quicksilver Gemini’s know there’s always another (better) option or a different way of spinning things.

Avoid: Control. That’s like trying to get Mercury back in the bottle. Just like the genie of the lamp – you can’t.

Friday May 21, 2021

Your Main Vibe: There’s no such thing as a narky, snarky angle between the Sun and Jupiter. When the square appears today ask: What’s in the box?!

What’s in Store: Something could spin you off in a new direction. A piece of news. An unexpected offer or opportunity. Is it time to pivot?

Use this Energy: See what comes your way as a gift today. No matter what is may look like initially. You won’t know what the gift is until you unwrap it. That’s why the present is so powerful. It’s just that.

Avoid: Judging a book by its cover. Or rattling the box and trying to guess what’s inside.

Saturday May 22, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Double delicious! The Moon in Libra sign of partnerships trines the Sun in Gemini, sign of the Twins.

What’s in Store: Partnerships and double acts, dynamic duos of all descriptions. Batman & Robin. The Lone Ranger & Tonto. Patsy & Eddie. Melissa McCarthy & Sandra Bullock in The Heat.

Use this Energy: Double up to double your fun! If you’re settled, this is a great day for you and your boo to make plans and sweet love talk. Single? No bae? Here’s a clue – your main relationship is with the person other than your mum you Whatsapp, DM, text, call or email all the time. Why are you reading this? Go talk to them!

Avoid: Thinking there is only one kind of love or that the long term romantic kind is the only worthwhile one.

Sunday May 23, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Retrofactor reactor! Saturn heads into full reverse in Now Age Aquarius.

What’s in Store: A testing lab for new ideas. How do they really measure up?

Use this Energy: Saturn represents the tried and tested. Also the ‘old guard’. New has to be better. So, use this time to beta test those ideas. Fine tune them like rings. If something is to last, it has to hold you in place.

Avoid: Not asking for a commitment with something that has dragged on for far too long now. Innovating just for the sake of it.

May 17 2021 Venus Conjunct the North Node in Gemini (Gemini)

May 18 2021 Moon in Leo opposition Saturn in Aquarius (Aquarius)

May 19 2020 Moon in Virgo opposition Jupiter in Pisces (Virgo to Pisces)

May 20 2021 Venus in Gemini Trine Saturn in Aquarius (Gemini to Aquarius)

May 20 2021 Sun Enters Gemini (Gemini)

May 21 2021 Sun in Gemini Square Jupiter in Pisces (Gemini to Pisces)

May 22 2021 Moon in Libra trine Sun in Gemini (Libra to Gemini)

May 23 2021 Saturn Retrograde in Aquarius (Aquarius)

May 23 2021 Mercury in Gemini Square Neptune in Pisces (Gemini to Pisces)