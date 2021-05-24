Weekly General Astrology Forecast May 24th 2021

Monday May 24, 2021

Your Main Vibe: It’s all about the money as the waxing Moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus.

What’s in Store: Insecurities around ‘worthiness’ or how powerful we feel could surface unexpectedly. Twists and turns around finances could occur.

Use this Energy: To plug into your power. See what you have and your resources in a new light. Not only that, shifting your perspective could reveal you have more at your disposal than you imagined.

Avoid: Thinking that ‘assets’ are just money, property, shares or what you earn or own.

Tuesday May 25, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Storm in a cupcake? The Sun’s angle to Mars in Cancer says it’s only a problem if you make it one.

What’s in Store: Someone may blow something out of all proportion or misinterpret something you said. It’s like they were looking for an excuse to rumble.

Use this Energy: You may feel you are a combination of Google translate and a diplomat as you try to explain that’s not what you meant at all. But others may be determined to stick to their interpretation.

Avoid: Posting anything on-line that could be misinterpreted in any way. Which is pretty well everything bar photos of your cat.

Wednesday May 26, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Secrets abound or there’s a key piece of the puzzle you don’t have – yet.

What’s in Store: The eclipsed full Supermoon in Sagittarius says you know less than Jon Snow. And that secret – it’s a big one.

Use this Energy: Use extra caution if you are one of those people travelling. Circumstances or conditions could change without warning. If someone tells you they want their freedom, they may discover later it’s not all it’s cracked up to be. Watch and wait.

Avoid: Legal matters unless it cannot be helped. Signing on the dotted line. Believing everything you hear or read in the media. Consider the source.

Thursday May 27, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Tense aspects between the recently eclipsed full Moon, Venus in Gemini and Neptune in Pisces plunge us into wild and unpredictable weather.

What’s in Store: Storm alert! There’s a feeling the weather may change without warning. Now, this could be literal. But the tide could turn just as easily in our personal lives.

Use this Energy: To emotionally anchor yourself. Especially if you feel you are being swept along by changes beyond your control.

Avoid: Scattering your energy. Focus is your friend. Fix what you can fix. And what you can’t fix – release into the winds of change.

Friday May 28, 2021

Your Main Vibe: The now-waning Moon enters stablising Capricorn.

What’s in Store: We may feel we’re back on solid ground again. The Moon in Capricorn allows us to begin to see things as they are. And shows us how to reconnect to our core.

Use this Energy: Breathe. Recalibrate. This is an excellent lunar transit under which to emotionally detach if you have been feeling you have been pulled this way and that. And to see things how they really are.

Avoid: Rushing around in reactive mode. Stop. S/he who controls their emotions, controls their world.

Saturday May 29, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Mercury meets Venus in Gemini. Then stands her up and heads backwards.

What’s in Store: Reneging. Reversals. Ghosting. Indecision. Being left in limbo. All the best elements of a Mercury retrograde in other words.

Use this Energy: Revise, revisit, renew, refinance, reapply. All the good and proactive ‘re’ words.

Avoid: Entering into anything new. New purchases especially high-ticket items. And looking for a new lover. They are likely to do just what Mercury did if you do!

Sunday May 30, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Venus not happy about being stood up, makes an angle of misconstruction to Pluto in Capricorn.

What’s in Store: When you start to think about the planets as people, you get a better idea of what’s going on. Love is the topic of conversation today. And it has the ability to transform a relationship one way or another.

Use this Energy: To tackle something you have been putting off. Especially if this involves a partnership. This could be a conversation you don’t want to have – but know you need to.

Avoid: Not saying anything because you are scared of what the outcome is going to be. Believe me, that limbo is worse!

May 24 2021 Moon in Scorpio opposition Uranus in Taurus (Scorpio to Taurus)

May 25 2021 Sun in Gemini semi-square Mars in Cancer (Gemini to Cancer)

May 26 2021 Waxing Full Supermoon in Sagittarius square Jupiter in Pisces (Sagittarius to Pisces) (04.30)

May 26 2021 Full Supermoon Total Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius (Sagittarius) (11.14)

May 27 2021 T-Square: Venus in Gemini Opposition Moon in Sagittarius Square Neptune in Pisces Square Venus in Gemini (Gemini to Sagittarius to Pisces to Gemini)

May 28 2021 Moon in Capricorn (Capricorn)

May 29 2021 Mercury stationary retrograde conjunct Venus in Gemini (Gemini)

May 29 2021 Mercury Retrograde in Gemini (Gemini)

May 30 2021 Venus in Gemini Quincunx Pluto in Capricorn (Gemini to Capricorn)