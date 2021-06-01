Monthly General Astrology Forecast June 2021

We’re back in retrograde weather. And eclipse weather too. So, let’s talk your retro/eclipse hacks.

1: Stay Tuned: Neptune retrograde wants us to pay attention. It heads backwards from the 25th in its ruling sign of Pisces. Intuition, inspiration and instinct are ruled by Neptune. It wraps us up in a comforting fog of how we would like things to be – as opposed to how they really are. But our higher self sees through this. Neptune backwards has it broadcasting even louder. It tells you ‘Don’t ignore this’ – or take refuge in denial. Bust through to the light instead.

2: Don’t hurry: Jupiter has only just arrived in Pisces. But now it turns back again from the 20th to return to Aquarius next month where it will remain for the rest of the year. Jupiter is all about expansion, opportunity, solutions, learning and luck. No, retro Jupiter doesn’t mean these are off the menu. What it does want you to know is that what’s meant for you has your name on it. You do what you can and then let it go. Hapless pursuit or frustrated effort – this may not be what is intended for you after all. Have the faith to let go and find out.

3: Have a Plan B: Mercury remains retroactive in its ruling sign of Gemini until May 22. And then it will take another three weeks to exit its retroshadow. Combined with an eclipsed new Moon in here on the 10th it tells us to have Plans B thru Z in place. As it rules communication, ideas, getting around – don’t leave home without a back up plan. It also rules the weather. Even that can cause snafus now. It also points to something hidden. Mercury and Gemini rule news, media and the internet. Don’t take anything you hear on face value now. Fake news on both a personal and wider scale confuses and confounds.

Ceres and Uranus test our value systems around the 11th when they meet in Taurus. Following on from the eclipse we could see outages or even stock market mayhem as this day also has the Sun and retro-factor Gemini conjunct.

Beauty Rules in the Sky – and at home!

Elsewhere in the sky – Venus lands in Cancer on the 2nd. Babies born with Venus in here are usually blessed with beautiful, luminous faces and ocean faceted eyes. The rest of us may be focussed on beautifying our homes. Mars in Leo from the 11th hands us all the confidence to showcase what makes us shine, stand out and feel special. Again, the backdrop of retro action this could see many of us revive talents, hobbies and skills we have allowed to lapse.

The Suns arrival in Cancer on the 21st marks the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere and the winter in the Southern. It occurs the day of a massive Grand Cross which acts as a portal when the year pivots and new ideas may clash with old. We need to look at what we take with us. Cancerians are embarking on a year long adventure now. Expect learning, exploration and one area of life to get much bigger.

The full Moon in Capricorn which occurs on the 24th has us looking at how far we’ve come so far this year and where will still want to get to. Also asking ourselves whether the climb has been worth it? We may see people ‘at the top’ held accountable in the collective if their climb has been at the expense of others under this full Moon.

June ends on a pleasurable note as Venus enters Leo. This is about beauty, romance, parties, play, good times, creativity, children, sensuality and indulgence. If any of you are travelling now, it could well be back to childhood haunts or somewhere that evokes this. We all need to allow the child within expression and healing now. Seeking love? Venus in here says be yourself and nothing else. It’s very much just the way you are and exactly where you find yourself this June. And remember – if it has your name on it, you don’t need to chase it on into July!

