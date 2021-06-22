Weekly General Astrology Forecast June 21 2021

Monday June 21, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Everything is happening in the sky at once today! The Sun enters Cancer, the Solstice occurs, a Fixed Grand Cross appears and Venus and Neptune light the sky with enchantment and a touch of magic!

What’s in Store: The Sun arrives in Cancer and the year pivots and turns. Above our heads, a portal to a new dimension of thinking appears. What comes through is up to our own imagination.

Use this Energy: Stretch your imagination and visualise new possibilities. Especially around love today. Walk in beauty and with one foot in an alternative reality. You’re the Temperance card and the Star card combined today. Especially you birthday signs out there. How will you use this?

Avoid: Focussing solely on mundane matters. Sure, we all have to do the work. But today wants you to set your mind free and think what else might be possible.

Tuesday June 22, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Mercury prepares to head direct once again while insights guide us towards that next move.

What’s in Store: We’re back to retro lite as opposed to 2.0. Projects and plans get the green light once more. With an added touch of fresh inspiration.

Use this Energy: If you’ve spent the retrograde revising and reviewing, the time for dotting ‘I’s’ and crossing ‘t’s’ is over. Time to launch – or relaunch as the case may be.

Avoid: Procrastination or over-working that idea. Are you setting your standards so high that you can never reach them?

Wednesday June 23, 2021

Your Main Vibe: The Sun in Cancer trines Jupiter in Pisces. The universe is our home.

What’s in Store: Feeling at one with life, love and the universe.

Use this Energy: Your life has a purpose and you are here for a reason. Today asks you to have a belief in something bigger than yourself. And also, to know that you are exactly where you are meant to be right now. Go with the flow today and luck could just be on your side.

Avoid: Struggle, discontent and resentment. Think of these as the Axis of Disruption which suck the joy out of everything.

Thursday June 24, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Today’s full Moon in status seeking Capricorn is all about how high can you climb?

What’s in Store: People at the top, authority figures, structures, status, success stories.

Use this Energy: Look at what you have managed to achieve. Bring work and professional projects to a conclusion today if it is at all possible. Above all, keep your cool if dealing with bosses, authority figures, government officials etc. Be seen as someone in charge of their path. Time to work it like a boss.

Avoid: Losing your cool.

Friday June 25, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Neptune heads backwards in its ruling sign of Pisces.

What’s in Store: Reality checks. Seeing how far we may have allowed something to drift.

Use this Energy: To inject our routines with fresh imagination. To create habits which inspire us and align that mind/body/spirit dynamic. To attend to what is happening in the here and now – and to see that the daily stuff can be beautiful too.

Avoid: Denial and drifting further off-course.

Saturday June 26, 2021

Your Main Vibe: The Moon in Capricorn opposes Venus in the Moon’s ruling sign of Cancer.

What’s in Store: Someone may be out of touch with their feelings – so they find it difficult to understand yours.

Use this Energy: If someone can’t or won’t validate your emotional experience, try not to get too upset about it. That’s easier said than done of course. This may not be totally personal. For some people, emotions can be scary things.

Avoid: Allowing someone else to make you feel you are not entitled to feel what you do.

Sunday June 27, 2021

Your Main Vibe: Venus sashays centre stage into show-stopping Leo. It’s all glam and glow to go.

What’s in Store: Like that old Bellamy Brothers song: It’s the season – to let your love flow.

Use this Energy: One of the best transits for romance, children, indulgences, attraction and pleasure. Don’t stay hidden away. Stand out and glow and go look for what you want!

Avoid: Dull thoughts, dull people, dull routines and quite possibly dull underwear too.

Jun 21 2021 Fixed Grand Cross: Uranus in Taurus Square Mars in Leo Square Moon in Scorpio Square Saturn in Aquarius. Uranus in Taurus Opposition Moon in Scorpio. Mars in Leo Opposition Saturn in Aquarius (Taurus to Leo to Scorpio to Aquarius to Taurus)

Jun 21 2021 Venus in Cancer Trine Neptune in Pisces (Cancer to Pisces)

Jun 21 2021 Sun Enters Cancer – Summer Solstice (Cancer)

Jun 22 2021 Grand Water Trine: Venus in Cancer Trine Moon in Scorpio Trine Neptune in Pisces Trine Venus in Cancer (Cancer to Scorpio to Pisces to Cancer)

Jun 22 2021 Mercury Stationary Direct in Gemini (Gemini)

Jupiter retrograde

Jun 23 2021 Sun in Cancer Trine Jupiter in Pisces (Cancer to Pisces)

Jun 23 2021 Venus in Cancer Opposition Pluto in Capricorn (Cancer to Capricorn)

Jun 24 2021 Full Moon in Capricorn (Capricorn)

Jun 25 2021 Neptune Retrograde in Pisces (Pisces)

Jun 26 2021 Moon in Capricorn Opposition Venus in Cancer (Capricorn to Cancer)

Jun 27 2021 Venus Enters Leo (Leo)