Weekly General Astrology Forecast July 12th 2021

Monday July 12 2021

Your Main Vibe: Business, career and home matters should flow smoothly thanks to a free-flowing trine between Mercury in Cancer and Jupiter in Pisces.

What’s in Store: Coming from a place of emotional security and foundation allows us all to take a chance when it comes to that next important move.

Use this Energy: To apply for that job or ask for that raise, promotion or even help around the home. Property dealings are highlighted as is working in alignment with your soul agenda.

Avoid: Self-doubt and insecurity.

Tuesday July 13 2021

Your Main Vibe: Venus and Mars meet in Leo – sign of royalty, romance and roaring good times.

What’s in Store: Intense attractions and the need to express creativity – and desire.

Use this Energy: To share your own particular brand of love. Yes, this is a wonderful day to attract that new boo or make out with your current one. But we make love to the universe when we follow that impulse to express ourselves in a way which makes us happy.

Avoid: Worrying about what anyone might think if you do something that makes you happy.

Wednesday July 14 2021

Your Main Vibe: Vive la Revolution! Revolutionary planet Uranus in Taurus trines the Moon in a little of what does you good, Virgo.

What’s in Store: It’s Bastille Day. The day when the ordinary people of France got tired of one person (the king) telling them what to do. Today may see us questioning the experts when it comes to what we need to do to feel good.

Use this Energy: Look closer at those long-term habits, what you eat, your daily environment, that routine and exercise (or lack thereof). Wellbeing isn’t about denying ourselves the good things in life. But sometimes we have to take a radical step to bring about something better.

Avoid: Telling yourself you have no willpower and not seeing you were set up to fail in the first place by that diet/regimen/routine that nobody could stick to.

Thursday July 15 2021

Your Main Vibe: Open for secrets, for announcements, for a release. A magical, mystical rectangle stretches across the sky.

What’s in Store: Mystic Rectangles look like envelopes. They contain largely positive aspects (sextiles and trines) and two oppositions. The energy they contain snaps us out of something that has kept us stuck or in limbo.

Use this Energy: To follow insight when it comes to taking action. And to be ready to follow up on solutions or opportunities on offer today.

Avoid: Thinking a ‘no’ response is a defeat. Sometimes no frees us to look for the person who gives us a yes instead.

Friday July 16 2021

Your Main Vibe: The Moon in emotionally balancing Libra squares Mercury in the Moon’s ruling sign of Cancer.

What’s in Store: If someone is getting all upset over nothing it could simply be they are feeling extra-vulnerable today.

Use this Energy: To ask what’s really going on and invite others to share their feelings. And share your own in turn.

Avoid: Thinking it’s something you’ve done if someone is being over-sensitive or withdrawn. The only way you know for sure is to ask.

Saturday July 17 2021

Your Main Vibe: A T-square between the Sun in Cancer, Pluto in Capricorn and Moon in Libra could fuel tensions in that work/life balance.

What’s in Store: Some of you may be feeling you have taken on too much or are being asked to wear too many hats.

Use this Energy: Situations that have been allowed to become unfairly skewed can now be positively transformed to something more balanced and equal.

Avoid: Seething with resentment because you feel taken for granted. Tackle any unfair division of responsibilities head-on.

Sunday July 18 2021

Your Main Vibe: The Moon in what lies beneath Scorpio opposes Uranus in above ground Taurus.

What’s in Store: Money and value systems. Both these signs are connected to what we have, feel we deserve and share with others.

Use this Energy: Stand by what you know emotionally is right for you. There are some things that are simply not for sale at any price. Today could ask us just what is priceless.

Avoid: Settling when deep down you know the price isn’t worth it.

