Weekly General Astrology Forecast July 19th 2021

Monday July 19 2021

Your Main Vibe: Being ‘out there’ vs. working behind the scenes. Venus in Leo and Ceres in Taurus have very different styles.

What’s in Store: Are you a firework or a slow burning eternal flame? Remember, its not how you arrive at it, but the result that counts.

Use this Energy: To play to your strengths. Some people are broad strokes, big picture thinkers. Others take their time and focus on the details. Without both – nothing happens. The same goes for love too. Sometimes the slowest burn gives out the heat for the longest time.

Avoid: The belief that one way of doing things is the only ‘right’ way. Or that one role is more important than another.

Tuesday July 20 2021

Your Main Vibe: Mercury in the sign of home truths makes a ‘So worth it’ angle to Uranus in Taurus.

What’s in Store: Seeing the true value in anything from what you do to where you live or what you have.

Use this Energy: Communicate what really matters. This is also an excellent day for buying anything for your home or property dealings.

Avoid: Hanging on to the status quo.

Wednesday July 21 2021

Your Main Vibe: Vesta arrives in Libra – sign of relating and balancing acts. While in Libra’s opposite sign of Aries, Chiron heads backwards.

What’s in Store: Gender issues and stereotypes. Equality. Roles and pigeonholes based on gender-bias and/or discrimination.

Use this Energy: Re-write the playbook to be gender-blind whether at home or work. Assuming someone will automatically take on a certain role or be responsible for something based solely on the gender they identify with is discrimination. Men aren’t from Mars, women aren’t from Venus and everyone else isn’t from a truly gorge non-binary planet in the Drag Race galaxy either. People are all from earth and all have the same needs. And rights. Deal with it.

Avoid: Thinking that just because something appears benign it is harmless or not worth making a fuss about. Sometimes the hornet’s nest needs a good kick.

Thursday July 22 2021

Your Main Vibe: Shine on! The Sun lights up its ruling sign of Leo.

What’s in Store: Babies, children, younger generations, creativity, holidays, hobbies, pleasure and romance.

Use this Energy: Create, party and play. The Sun in Leo tells all of us to show out and above all – light up not just our own lives, but those of others around us.

Avoid: Not seeing yourself as a star on earth.

Friday July 23 2021

Your Main Vibe: The Moon and Pluto meet in Capricorn, sign of those at the top.

What’s in Store: Watch out if dealing with someone who is cut off from their emotions or in a position of power. Facts not feelings, will influence them.

Use this Energy: To get your point across in a serious, concise and above all, business-like way. Understanding you cannot change the system or even someone’s mind, but you can work within it.

Avoid: Coming across as unprofessional, unprepared or not knowing what outcome you want.

Saturday July 24 2021

Your Main Vibe: The full Moon in Aquarius reminds us life is a collaboration and we all have something to contribute to it.

What’s in Store: Visions for the future. This full Moon hands us a glimpse of what we can achieve if we all join in while respecting everyone’s individuality.

Use this Energy: Bring a goal or a project to a key stage – and then let it go. Connect with those you know and with who you share something in common.

Avoid: Not taking even one small step towards a goal that is close to your heart. Shutting yourself off from the flow of life.

Sunday July 25 2021

Your Main Vibe: Mercury in Cancer opposes Pluto in Capricorn.

What’s in Store: An opportunity to transform something close to home for the better.

Use this Energy: Change rooms, change your lifestyle or even claim your true path or calling. Something that has kept you stuck or confined could change in a conversation.

Avoid: ‘That’s just the way it is’ thinking.

Jul 19 2021 Venus in Leo Square Ceres in Taurus (Leo to Taurus)

Jul 20 2021 Mercury in Cancer Sextile Uranus in Taurus (Cancer to Taurus)

Jul 21 2021 Chiron Retrograde in Aries (Aries)

Jul 21 2021 Vesta Enters Libra (Libra)

Jul 22 2021 Sun Enters Leo (Leo)

Jul 22 2021 Venus Enters Virgo (Virgo)

Jul 22 2021 Venus in Virgo Opposition Jupiter in Pisces (Virgo to Pisces)

Jul 23 2021 Moon conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (Capricorn)

Jul 24 2021 Full Moon in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Jul 24 2021 Mercury in Cancer Trine Neptune in Pisces (Cancer to Pisces)

Jul 25 2021 Mercury in Cancer Opposition Pluto in Capricorn (Cancer to Capricorn)