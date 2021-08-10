Weekly General Astrology Forecast August 9th 2021

Are you telling yourself you don’t have time for you?

What is stopping you from getting to that goal?

A spoonful of big dreams is the best medicine

It’s a week which begins with a call to self-care for all of us. Venus in Virgo steals wellbeing inspiration and beauty from Neptune in Pisces on the 10th. Time to pay attention to ourselves and what our bodies are saying.

We can get so busy we neglect ourselves on a daily basis – often in favour of what we have to get done. And also we put others first. While no-one can fault our dedication and compassion, the fact is we need to ensure we give ourselves the same kind of focus and attention. Listen to what your body is telling you with regards to that diet, those habits and exercise (or not). What effects do certain person, situations or places have on your mental wellbeing or energy levels? You may sense all this but when you look closely, see a pattern there and facts emerging.

This transit is a great one under which to change up that routine or to consult your doctor, alternative health practitioner, therapist, counsellor, chiropractor, trainer, acupuncturist, dietician etc. Gather up as much information as you can and then use this insight to re-energise and realign.

Dreams are the best medicine

Big goals and dreams are back in focus and reminding us that these also form a key part of our wellbeing and self-care journey. Mercury in Leo opposes Jupiter in Aquarius on the 10/11th just prior to Mercury entering its ruling sign of Virgo. Many therapists recommend having a medium-term goal to aim for as a treatment for depression, trauma and loss. Having something to work towards and to look forward to is integral to wellness. Jupiter wants to hand us opportunities, solutions and open doors. Mercury hands us the ideas to make this happen and in a way that sets our hearts free. So again, give your dreams room to grow and also assign them the importance they deserve.

Mercury’s arrival in ruling Virgo hands us the ability to work our small stuff while understanding this is what enables us to live bigger, better and freer. The 15-17 brings high tensile strength or a barrier depending on how you want to view the Yod between the Sun in Leo, Pluto in Capricorn and Neptune in Pisces. Check your personal chart for anything between 22-24 degrees of any sign but especially these.

See this as cross-training for what you want. Chances are what you want requires some effort on your part? Build that soul strength and push against any barriers within between you and what it is you envision for yourself. Are you telling yourself you don’t have time for self-care? Or secretly fear what changes having that goal manifest will bring? Probe deeper and see past restrictions whether these are self-imposed or in your outer world. This energy can either stall us or empower us on to find out just what we can accomplish when we try. Chances are, your dream is too important to give up on this week.

In a nutshell: Design a life that’s fit for living now Mercury arrives in its ruling sign of Virgo. We’re all asked to show ourselves better self-care this week. This could begin by giving ourselves and our goals, the priority we – and they, deserve.

Aug 10 2021 Venus in Virgo opposition Neptune in Pisces (Virgo to Pisces)

Aug 11 2021 Mercury in Leo Opposition Jupiter in Aquarius (Leo to Aquarius)

Aug 11 2021 Venus in Virgo Trine Pluto in Capricorn (Virgo to Capricorn)

Aug 11 2021 Mercury enters Virgo (Virgo)

Aug 15-17 2021 Yod: Sun (22) Leo Quincunx Pluto (24) Capricorn. Sun (22) Leo Quincunx Neptune (22) Pisces (Leo to Capricorn; Leo to Pisces)