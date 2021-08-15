Weekly General Astrology Forecast August 16th 2021

Changing trines bring changing times

Aim higher but only for what’s right

Happy birthday, Virgo

All the outer planets are retrograde from this week once Uranus in Taurus heads backwards from the 20th. This has a very different effect to when a personal planet – Mercury, Venus or Mars, is in reverse. This is about the entire collective being influenced and long held ideas shifting or going through radical change.

This week sees Venus enter its ruling sign of Libra from the 16th. If you are a Libran or have Libra rising, think of this as kick-starting your new cycle. Mercury in ruling Virgo meets Mars in here on the 19th. Handing us all incredible reserves of energy and confidence. We may feel we can take on the world now and put procrastination behind us. Knocking off those daily tasks or those items that have been stuck on that ‘To Do’ list for far too long, with effortless ease.

However, its important we don’t rush or skip a few stages. Mars in here can make us slap-dash. So we end up going back and having to do it all over again. In our desire to break free of every day restrictions, we may find ourselves confined again. To that desk, that routine or even, dare I mention it? Lockdown of some kind. So, by all means harness this energy but in a strategic organised way. One step at a time rather than a big, bold rush forward. If we harness the energy of the Grand Earth Trine the same day, we can make incredible inroads however.

Dream the impossible, act to make it reality

The 20th has us all aiming higher towards those big goals and dreams. We are likely to place more value on experiences than just buying ‘stuff’ now as the Sun in ruling Leo opposes Jupiter in Aquarius. It’s no longer about ‘having it all’ but having what is valuable. We’ll also know what money can and can’t buy us. And what we will and won’t compromise over in the name of love as Venus in Libra trines Ceres in Gemini.

This week’s full Moon in Aquarius wants us to think about what it is we want for ourselves and our future. And also again, its not just about the wanting and having but the experience this will bring us. And who we share this with. Our partner if we have one? Our friends? The world? Is the journey to your dream something you can share for instance? Via social media? A blog? YouTube? Can you inspire just one other person via what you do? If your answer comes back ‘Yes’ then know what you begin under this inspiring full Moon has a better than average change of succeeding. Go with it.

Happy birthday, Virgo trines two!

Just hours later, the Sun crosses into Virgo. This day also sees Mars trine retro Uranus and Venus in Libra trine the North Node in Gemini. If you were 18 or over 19 years ago look back now at what you began back then. What miracles sprang up especially those around study, your day job (paid or unpaid), your routine, habits, health or even pets? What idea did you have that ended up starting small but grew into something bigger?

Virgo knows the value of the precise, the details, the organization, the refinement. And also understands that often less is more. Virgo often spends a great deal of time in search of perfection. Now, negative Virgo is never satisfied because neither they nor anyone or anything else, will ever be good enough. That is thankfully rare. What I am talking about now and where we can all learn from our Virgo ruled friends is something more precious and ultimately, soul satisfying. That is when something is exactly right for us, that is all we need. We just need the one.

Virgo – finding that perfect one – that job, partner or dream, is on offer in the upcoming year thanks to Jupiter. That’s your birthday dream in the making. The rest of us can do worse than to emulate you and to know that when something is right, we don’t need anything else. And not to settle for that’s not.

In a nutshell: Happy birthday, beautiful Virgo. You may be feeling you can take on the world and nothing is beyond your reach. It’s a week for all of us to aim high and to chase down those dreams. One step at a time.

Aug 16 2021 Venus enters Libra (Libra)

Aug 19 2021 Mercury and Mars Conjunct in Virgo (Virgo)

Aug 19 2021 Grand Earth Trine: Moon in Capricorn Trine Mars in Virgo Trine Uranus in Taurus Trine Moon in Capricorn (Capricorn to Virgo to Taurus to Capricorn)

Aug 20 2021 Uranus Retrograde in Taurus (Taurus) – All Outer Planets Retrograde

Aug 20 2021 Mercury in Virgo Trine Uranus in Taurus (Virgo to Taurus)

Aug 20 2021 Sun in Leo Opposition Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (Leo to Aquarius)

Aug 20 2021 Venus in Libra Trine Ceres in Gemini (Libra to Gemini)

Aug 22 2021 Full Moon in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Aug 22 2021 Sun Enters Virgo (Virgo)

Aug 22 2021 Mars in Virgo Trine Uranus in Taurus (Virgo to Taurus)

Aug 22 2021 Venus in Libra Trine North Node in Gemini (Libra to Gemini)