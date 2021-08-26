Monthly General Astrology Forecast September 2021

By our astrologer Elena

Welcome to Soul Care September

Make wellness your priority

Happy birthday, Libra!

We begin the month with all the outer planets – Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto – retrograde. From the 7th we will also see Mercury begin its retroshadow period when it starts to slow in preparation for its full reversal 20 days later in Libra – sign of marriage, partnerships and balance but also opponents, rivals and that person who simply rubs us up the wrong way. So, with this in mind and yet another Mystic Rectangle making angles across the Mutable/Cardinal axis and the Sun in Virgo until the 22nd, what’s the message for us all? The answer to that is: Soul Care September.

Soul Care is Self-Care

The new Moon in Virgo on the 7th will trine Uranus (retro don’t forget) in Taurus. This is a real call to action for all of us when it comes to our priorities with regards to what we do every day and how it all affects us – mind, body and spirit. Soul self-care asks us to understand that we need to reboot our attitude when it comes to what we do every day and what we put in our bodies or expose ourselves to. Work (paid or unpaid), habits, routines, diet, exercise and all kinds of health matters – whether mainstream or complimentary, should be carefully looked at and adjustments made. What we surround ourselves with – people, places, things – it all has an effect on us. So, this is our call to make changes and also to grasp that key truth that total wellbeing needs to be our goal as if we are not taking care of ourselves then this has a massive knock-on effect on every other area of our lives.

If we neglect to care for ourselves, we have nothing to give to others. So, think of this as the ultimate act of giving. So, look to the details and what you do every day as this is where soul care begins. Want more? More healing, more depth, more understanding? The full Moon in Pisces on the 20th maximises insight and intuition. Reveals what’s hidden that stands between us and our shining path and can offer the way towards permanent and enhanced wellbeing. Explore where it wants to take you and be willing to see that whole, bigger picture that makes up this tapestry, in a new way. This is a full Moon of wisdom but also of un-learning if we have been going about things the wrong way or inadvertently working against our wholeness instead of with it.

The Balance Begins with YOU

Mars enters Libra on the 15th and Venus exits it to land in Scorpio on the 10th. Some of you will have already noted this puts these planets in one another’s ruling signs. So, we way they are relating or having a conversation based on understanding of each other’s perspectives and needs. It’s okay to have needs and being open about them and our vulnerabilities isn’t a sign of weakness but strength. Both can see us wanting to understand where others are coming from. Relationships and connections can transform and we take a more resonant and considered approach to how we respond to others.

Happy birthday to all the Librans out there as the Sun arrives in your 1st on the 22nd. With Mars now in your sign from the 15th its time to prioritise yourself, your goals and dreams for the coming year. Due to Mercury slowing and about to head backwards in your sign, this is going to mean going back over old ground in order to move forward with surely and soul-purpose next month. So, take your time and understand new beginnings need to be nurtured and often spring from what we planted in the past.

The Big Picture

With Venus and Vesta conjunct in Libra this month expect more focus on gender related issues and equal pay in the world at large. Vesta rules all of these and also, being forced to fit into a gender-assigned pigeon hole. So, expect trans and non-binary rights to form a big part of this too. We may see powerful shifts or an expose’ around this when Vesta joins Venus in Scorpio from the 21st.

Mercury fully retroactive in Libra on the 27th brings the retro-factor total to six planets. The usual Retro Rules apply no matter what house in your chart Mercury is backwards in. Singles may find that flirtation stalls or go silent. If you are settled, don’t ignore relationship housekeeping duties or put off that talk. This applies to duos or double acts of all descriptions. Soul care September begins with our own wellbeing and then extends to us taking care of relationship health too. Up that feelgood factor in every aspect of life.

In a nutshell: Happy birthday, Libra! You represent balance and partnerships. September asks us all to work on that perfect balancing act when it comes to taking care of our partnership with our wellbeing. The result? Simply balanced healthy love choices.

ALL OUTER PLANETS JUPITER, SATURN, URANUS, NEPTUNE AND PLUTO RETROGRADE

Sep 1 2021 Ceres in Gemini Trine Saturn in Aquarius (Gemini to Aquarius)

Sep 2 2021 Mars in Virgo Opposition Neptune Retrograde in Pisces (Virgo to Pisces)

Sep 2 2021 Venus and Vesta Conjunct in Libra (Libra)

Sep 3 2021 Mystic Rectangle: Moon in Cancer Sextiles Mars in Virgo Trine Pluto in Capricorn Sextile Neptune in Pisces. Moon in Cancer Opposition Pluto in Cancer. Mars in Virgo Opposition Neptune in Pisces (Cancer to Virgo to Capricorn to Pisces. Cancer to Capricorn. Virgo to Pisces)

Sep 3 2021 Mercury in Libra Trine North Node in Gemini (Libra to Gemini)

Sep 5 2021 Mercury in Libra Trine Saturn Retrograde in Aquarius (Libra to Aquarius)

Sep 6 2021 Mars in Virgo Trine Pluto Retrograde in Capricorn (Virgo to Capricorn)

Sep 6 2021 Venus in Libra Trine Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (Libra to Aquarius)

Sep 6 2021 Ceres in Gemini Trine Mercury in Libra (Gemini to Libra)

Sep 7 2021 Mercury Retroshadow Begins in Libra (Libra)

Sep 7 2021 New Moon in Virgo (Virgo)

Sep 7 2021 New Moon in Virgo Trine Uranus Retrograde in Taurus (Virgo to Taurus)

Sep 7 2021 Sun in Virgo Trine Uranus Retrograde in Taurus (Virgo to Taurus)

Sep 7 2021 Mercury in Libra Opposition Chiron in Aries (Libra to Aries)

Sep 10 2021 Venus Enters Scorpio (Scorpio)

Sep 14 2021 Sun in Virgo Opposition Neptune Retrograde in Pisces (Virgo to Pisces)

Sep 15 2021 Mars Enters Libra (Libra)

Sep 17 2021 Sun in Virgo Trine Pluto Retrograde in Capricorn (Virgo to Capricorn)

Sep 17 2021 Venus in Scorpio Square Saturn Retrograde in Aquarius (Scorpio to Aquarius)

Sep 20 2021 Full Moon in Pisces (Pisces)

Sep 20 2021 Mercury in Libra Trine Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (Libra to Aquarius)

Sep 21 2021 Vesta Enters Scorpio (Scorpio)

Sep 21 2021 Mars in Libra Trine North Node in Gemini (Libra to Gemini)

Sep 22 2021 Sun Enters Libra (Libra)

Sep 23 2021 Venus in Scorpio Opposition Uranus Retrograde in Taurus (Scorpio to Taurus)

Sep 25 2021 Mars in Libra Trine Saturn Retrograde in Aquarius (Libra to Aquarius)

Sep 26 2021 Sun in Libra Trine North Node in Gemini (Libra to Gemini)

Sep 27 2021 Mercury Retrograde in Libra (Libra) Six planets retrograde

Sep 29 2021 Venus in Scorpio Trine Neptune Retrograde in Pisces (Scorpio to Pisces)

Sep 29 2021 Sun in Libra Trine Saturn Retrograde in Aquarius (Libra to Aquarius)

Sep 30 2021 Venus in Scorpio Square Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (Scorpio to Aquarius)