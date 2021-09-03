Sign of the Trines: The Grand Air Trine of September 26, 2021

Astrologers associate Grand Trines – an aspect where three planets in three signs of the same element form 90o angles to one another, with free flowing solutions, portals to opportunity opening wide and general good vibrations! Exact Grand Trines don’t form very often as in the planets all falling within one degree of each other. So, needless to say, when one does appear, astrologers get very excited. As should we. Because we can say if we are prepped, we are looking at a day when the universe wants events to flow our way – and we need to be poised and ready to take advantage of this.

On September 26, 2021

We have a headlining creating Grand Air Trine forming between the Moon in Gemini, Mars in Libra and retrograde Saturn in Aquarius.

Open-mindedness rules. We let go of the need to be right or our attachment to thinking a certain way thanks to the Moon waning in the sign of ideas and what we communicate. We’ll actively seek out new perspectives. And if others hold a different viewpoint, we won’t find this challenging. Instead it sparks a desire for an honest exchange of points of view. We let go of the need to be right and replace it with the desire to understand and be open.

Mars in Libra is about balanced persuasion. And respecting the rights of others. Yes, Mars rules boundaries too. And it is now in the sign which paradoxically rules both long term love and war. But its under the positive influence of both the Moon and logical, nothing hasty Saturn. Saturn has its own boundaries symbolised by its rings. What does this tell us so far? That we know when to become more adaptive and open but also when to stand by our beliefs but without the need to bring others over to our way of thinking.

Saturn in Aquarius

Saturn is in Aquarius, sign of the collective, society, our friends, groups, communities, parties, networks, bands, clubs, organizations etc. Hearing ‘The band is getting back together again’ under this Grand Trine is possible! People coming together for movements to change the world. Ideas whose time has come.

Harnessing that Grand Trine Magic

If you have planets or angles in your chart in Gemini, Libra or Aquarius at 7 degrees you should reap major benefits from this Grand Air Trine. Please come back and see your weekly forecast for September 20 for more information.

If you have any aspects at 7 degrees of ANY sign – and this includes your ascendant, descendant, IC, MC, North Node or asteroid, then you too will feel the positive vibe of this trine.

Whether you do or don’t, you can benefit from this free flowing energy on this day.

Work it by:

Seeking out new ideas and ways of seeing the world

Joining in and connecting – friends, groups, networks, communities

Listening without being threatened by a different perspective

Sharing your ideas and beliefs without

feeling the need to convert

Launching that idea

Taking a radically different approach to a goal

Starting a conversation with someone close to you with your only desire better understanding

Committing to something you are passionate about

Benefits are likely to come from people and idea sharing. Don’t keep your thoughts to yourself. This trine sets them free and takes you in a direction all of their own!

