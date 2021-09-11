Weekly General Astrology Forecast September 13th 2021

Ditch the denial

Find that common ground for transformational magic

Act on your truth

Remember as this week begins that we have all the outer planets retrograde – so that’s Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto. Plus Mercury slowing down for full-fat retro from the 27th in Libra. So, think looking back and lessons from the past to move forward again next month.

The Sun in Virgo opposes Neptune retrograde in its ruling sign of Pisces on the 14th. This may well remove any remaining illusions we may be holding on to when it comes to our work, health, habits or routine which simply don’t serve us any more. Once you see it – please don’t ignore it.

This may extend outwards into issues like the climate crisis. We can say this is a wellbeing issue that affects each and every one of us on the planet. Ignoring it doesn’t mean it will go away. This week wants us to deal with things realistically. And just because things have been done one way, to understand that they now have to change if wellness and living our truth is our ultimate goal.

‘That’s the way its always been done’

The Sun’s trine to Pluto in Capricorn on the 17th is telling us its time for a change. This also coincides with Venus squaring Saturn in the sign of the collective – Aquarius, from Pluto’s ruling sign of Scorpio. There may be resistance in the form of not wanting change or just resignation as in ‘That’s just the way it is’. However, we are being called to action or at the very least, the blinders are pulled off and we can no longer afford to ignore the facts. Whether this is deeply personal as in a belief we’ve held on to or even a connection that no longer does us any good, to what we have taken for granted on a collective level. This week tells us we have to change.

Restrictions may feature and we could be asked to decide once and for all what our priorities actually are. Both from an individual and a collective perspective. Mars lands in Libra this week. This is not a sign Mars feels that comfortable in as this is a sign of relating, partnerships and balance. It is also worth mentioning in mythology Mars is of course the God of War and Libra is the sign of conflict as well as harmony as it contains both potentials.

The secret this week is not to stay attached to old ways of doing things and to focus on where our priorities align – not where they differ, to avoid clashes or conflicts. And above all, to deal with anything that affects us – mind, body and spirit in a soul-centered and timely manner and not to ignore or dismiss the importance of this. We can deny reality but its not toothless – sooner or later it bites. Tackle things head on. That’s this week’s message for Soul Care September.

In a nutshell: Soul Care September continues with a shout-out to change what needs to be transformed and above all, not to ignore the truth. This includes our emotional truth too.

Sep 14 2021 Sun in Virgo Opposition Neptune Retrograde in Pisces (Virgo to Pisces)

Sep 15 2021 Mars Enters Libra (Libra)

Sep 17 2021 Sun in Virgo Trine Pluto Retrograde in Capricorn (Virgo to Capricorn)

Sep 17 2021 Venus in Scorpio Square Saturn Retrograde in Aquarius (Scorpio to Aquarius)