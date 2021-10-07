Weekly General Astrology Forecast October 11th 2021

Get goal serious

Ask again

Set your intentions

Slowly but surely the guests are leaving the retro party that’s been happening across the sky since August. This week sees Saturn move forward again in Aquarius. Time for us all to take realistic steps towards our goals and dreams. And to work more effectively with what we have. This includes people power.

If we are seeking a major change, Saturn in here challenges us and asks us how much we really want it? Are we willing to get serious about it? Saturn is a complex planet but as it is the ancient ruler of Aquarius we say it is ‘happy’ when it is in here. Saturn says ‘Get real’ and reminds us that dreams remain just that unless we take action on them.

During the Saturn retrograde we may have taken time out to review our goals for continued relevance and also our progress towards them to date. If something no longer has meaning for us, we can choose to let it go but we go forward with the priceless knowledge of experience to apply to something new. We can no recommit to an old goal or set ourselves a new one. But need to understand out intention is the determining factor now.

Commit to the Dream

All this occurs ahead of both Mercury and Jupiter direct next week which will give all of us the optimism, ideas and push we need. So, take time to align with what you really, really want for your future. Saturn simply doesn’t do half-measures. It’s in for the long haul.

Mercury still retro trines Ceres also retrograde in Gemini on the 13th. Don’t be afraid to go back and renegotiate or ask again. The second time could get you a different answer thanks to the Sun in Libra trineing Jupiter (still retro) in Aquarius. Second time around could just be the charm. Or opportunity rings twice now.

If you are making another pitch, approach or offering an alterative deal or solution, then don’t be afraid to suggest a radical alternative or approach. It could break a deadlock or get you the answer you want as Venus vey much direct in Sagittarius trines Chiron in self-assertive Aries. The answer to the question ‘What have I got to lose?’ is nothing. Yes, Chiron is retrograde but it breaks all the rules and writes its own. If you had an idea you did not act on before and it comes to mind again, then this week tells you to go with it. The result could simply be seriously satisfying.

In a nutshell: Our goals and intentions feature this week. Just how much we want something and how serious we are prepared to get to get it. No more halfhearted approaches. This week asks us to commit to the dream – or ditch it.

Oct 11 2021 Saturn Stationary Direct in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Oct 13 2021 Mercury Retrograde in Libra Trine Ceres Retrograde in Gemini (Libra to Gemini)

Oct 15 2021 Sun in Libra Trine Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (Libra to Aquarius)

Oct 16 2021 Venus in Sagittarius Trine Chiron in Aries (Sagittarius to Aries)