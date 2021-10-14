MONTHLY GENERAL ASTROLOGY FORECAST OCTOBER 2021

Trick or treat – retrograde style?

Check that broomstick before flight

Happy birthday, Scorpio!

Before you fire up that broomstick – get it serviced. October begins with spooky, sticky retrograde weather from Mercury in Libra. And even though by All Hallows Eve it is direct once again, it will still be in retroshadow.

So, don’t be a Muggle this month as the month begins with that rocky retrograde road of outer planets and now also Ceres retrograde in Gemini from the 10th. Plus we may all have our buttons pushed thanks to a square between Mercury retro and Pluto Retro in Capricorn on the 1st. Things could take a dramatic turn of events, authority could be challenged and we may also be faced with the usual kinds of reversals, retractions and reneging we get as party of that all trick, no treat retro package.

Aren’t we in Libra season and isn’t it all supposed to be a balancing act? Too much retrograde rain which begins to break up the day of the new Moon in Libra when Pluto shifts forward. By the 18th we’ll all feel the difference when Saturn and Jupiter are also direct.

Two events occur almost simultaneously to ease the backsliding. The new Moon in Libra is important as it falls close to pro-active, feisty Mars. For Librans and Libra-risings out there, this marks the start of your new yearly cycle. And you’ll get that supercharged adrenalin surge to kick-start it. Everyone else – an opportunity to bring balance to your love force but it’s got to be working for you and you have to feel it. Otherwise – it’s not on. Mars cannot fake it. But if the passion is there you can reboot it. Or now have a green light to go look for it.

The second treat on its way is Venus’s entry into Sagittarius on Oct 7. Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter so wait until the 18th to feel the full fabulization of Venus in here. Our minds and our hearts open to new experiences when Venus is in Sag. And our willingness to go seek them out is what sets the luck factor in motion. So, take a chance, put yourself out there and watch what happens when you do. All signs can benefit from Venus in here.

The full ‘Hunter’s’ Moon in Aries may seem more like Halloween than the day itself. There’s a sense of tension and a desire that’s rising in us and asking we do something about it. By all means take action if necessary. But not before thinking through the possible outcomes before you do. Acting impulsively, blurting out what’s on our minds may end up having the opposite effect to the one we wanted. Like a spell backfiring. So, think about your intentions and what it is you are trying to achieve. And the best way to accomplish this before taking that step, and this Moon can empower you on your quest.

You can’t hide the feeling!

Nothing stays hidden for long in Scorpio season. Just like the phoenix which is Scorpio’s other symbol, those feelings rise up sooner or later. There’s nothing superficial about a Scorpio. Everything is incredibly deep and intense. Because Scorpio knows that deep down where others are afraid to look is where the gold is buried!

Explore your soul as we head towards Halloween. And those needs and why you feel what you feel. Once Mars – Scorpio’s ancient ruler, arrives in here the day before Halloween, this is an invitation to go deep into the mysteries. It is a time traditionally when the doors between this one and the spirit world are said to open wide. The day itself asks us to make a commitment to follow a path towards something we love as Venus and Juno meet in Sagittarius. This can be for a person, a desire, a goal, a place or even an idea, ideal or experience. But to chart a course towards it. Even if that takes us into the unknown. Hopefully that broomstick is in excellent working order because we all have a long stretch of sky just waiting to be explored. All treat. No more tricks.

In a nutshell: Sticky retrograde snafus make us all feel like it’s all trick and no treat. Don’t worry. By the time the month ends luck and love are the stars we’re all free to aim for. Every witch-way this Halloween month!

Oct 1 2021 Mercury Retrograde in Libra Square Pluto Retrograde in Capricorn (Libra to Capricorn)

Oct 1 2021 Mars in Libra Opposition Chiron in Aries (Libra to Aries)

Oct 3 2021 Mars in Libra Trine Ceres in Gemini (Libra to Gemini)

Oct 3 2021 Sun in Libra Opposition Chiron in Aries (Libra to Aries)

Oct 4 2021 Mercury Retrograde in Libra Trine Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (Libra to Aquarius)

Oct 5 2021 Sun in Libra Trine Ceres in Gemini (Libra to Gemini)

Oct 6 2021 Pluto Stationary Direct in Capricorn (Capricorn)

Oct 6 2021 New Moon in Libra (Libra)

Oct 6 2021 Sun, New Moon and Mars Conjunct in Libra (Libra) (13.25, 13.58)

Oct 7 2021 Venus enters Sagittarius (Sagittarius)

Oct 8 2021 Sun Conjunct Mars in Libra (Libra)

Oct 9 2021 Venus in Sagittarius Opposition North Node in Gemini (Sagittarius to Gemini)

Oct 9 2021 Sun Conjunct Mercury Retrograde in Libra (Libra)

Oct 9 2021 Mercury Retrograde Conjunct Mars in Libra (Libra)

Oct 10 2021 Ceres Retrograde in Gemini (Gemini)

Oct 11 2021 Saturn Stationary Direct in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Oct 13 2021 Mercury Retrograde in Libra Trine Ceres Retrograde in Gemini (Libra to Gemini)

Oct 15 2021 Sun in Libra Trine Jupiter Retrograde in Aquarius (Libra to Aquarius)

Oct 16 2021 Venus in Sagittarius Trine Chiron in Aries (Sagittarius to Aries)

Oct 18 2021 Jupiter Stationary Direct in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Oct 18 2021 Mercury Stationary Direct in Libra (Libra)

Oct 18 2021 Venus in Sagittarius Opposition Ceres Retrograde in Gemini (Sagittarius to Gemini)

Oct 19 2021 Mars in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (Libra to Aquarius)

Oct 20 2021 Waxing Full Moon in Aries Opposition Mars in Libra (06.26) (Aries to Libra)

Oct 20 2021 Waxing Full Moon in Aries Square Pluto in Capricorn (06.56) (Aries to Capricorn)

Oct 20 2021 Full Moon in Aries (Aries) (14.57)

Oct 22 2021 Mars in Libra Square Pluto in Capricorn (Libra to Capricorn)

Oct 23 2021 Sun Enters Scorpio (Scorpio)

Oct 27 2021 Venus in Sagittarius Square Neptune in Pisces (Sagittarius to Pisces)

Oct 30 2021 Mars Enters Scorpio (Scorpio)

Oct 31 2021 Venus Conjunct Juno in Sagittarius (Sagittarius)