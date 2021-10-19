Weekly General Astrology Forecast October 18th 2021

Embrace the power of transformation

Put plans in motion

Happy birthday, Scorpio. Phoenix – time to rise!

Both Mercury and Jupiter heads direct this week. Mercury in Libra and Jupiter in Aquarius and both on the 18th. Just bear in mind that Mercury remains in retroshadow for another three weeks. So, reversals, delays, changes, snafus and inexplicable radio silences can and will still occur.

Therefore – proceed but with caution and while we no longer need contingency plans that run through the alphabet that Plan B is still a good idea. Or in other words – have a plan but be prepared to change it or cultivate more than one alternative route to that goal or destination.

A full Moon of self-determination and direction appears in Aries on the 20th and will oppose Aries ruling planet Mars. Mars is presently in Libra. Mars is about confidence, passion and action. It can act impulsively but while in Libra tends to stop, watch and weigh things up. Many of us may have spent this retrograde cycle doing just that. Especially when it comes to partnerships and other close relationships be they personal or professional.

The appearance of the full Moon and the end of the heavy retrograde weather, may signal the waiting game is now over and its time for action once more. Especially as the full Moon squares Pluto in Capricorn and Mars performs the same angle on the 22nd. This is a real ‘things must change and I must change them’ energy alignment. The key difference being that Mars now knows the right action to take and this hasn’t been arrived at in haste or is impulsive.

Initiate the Magic!

So, whatever changes you have been weighing up, this week marks the time to set them in motion. But also to understand we may still face delays in pushing them forward. However, this full Moon tells us that is no excuse not to be the magician/initiators of our own destiny!

If you have been feeling frustrated during this retro weather, the full Moon’s call to action sees you escape this.

The Sun enters Scorpio on the 23rd. All the phoenixes out there will be rising into a year where lovers, parenting, children, creative self-expression and enhanced opportunities feature. But the Sun’s arrival in here always signifies that change and transformation is in the air. Who makes that happen? We do.

In a nutshell: We step out of retro weather and into direct motion again. Time to initiate the changes we’ve been contemplating. This is an amber light, not a green. But it’s no excuse not to move forward with confidence this week.

Oct 18 2021 Jupiter Stationary Direct in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Oct 18 2021 Mercury Stationary Direct in Libra (Libra)

Oct 18 2021 Venus in Sagittarius Opposition Ceres Retrograde in Gemini (Sagittarius to Gemini)

Oct 19 2021 Mars in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (Libra to Aquarius)

Oct 20 2021 Waxing Full Moon in Aries Opposition Mars in Libra (06.26) (Aries to Libra)

Oct 20 2021 Waxing Full Moon in Aries Square Pluto in Capricorn (06.56) (Aries to Capricorn)

Oct 20 2021 Full Moon in Aries (Aries) (14.57)

Oct 22 2021 Mars in Libra Square Pluto in Capricorn (Libra to Capricorn)

Oct 23 2021 Sun Enters Scorpio (Scorpio)