Monthly General Astrology Forecast November 2021

Your value system gets an overhaul

‘Tis the season of extreme self-care

Happy birthday, Sagittarius!

Cast your mind back this month to what was happening for you back in September. Specifically at the end of the first week of that month. At this time we experienced an important new Moon in mutable Virgo which trined Uranus in fixed Taurus. Many of us could have been looking closely at this point at our values. And specifically how these related to matters around work, health, habits, self-care, wellbeing, studies if we are engaged in them, pets and our routine. Medicine – both conventional and complimentary may have featured. As could have our attitudes to how we support our bodies and even respect and care for others.

Ideas around these may have shifted. Our priorities could have changed in line with the new normal or lifestyle shifts. I mention this because these themes may repeat on some level this month and if there is still work for us to do around these areas then its likely we will be faced with this too. With zero chance of avoiding it.

This is 6th house stuff of course which Mercury rules. It exits its retroshadow on the 2nd in the sign of Libra. The 4th brings a Supermoon in Scorpio which will trigger those themes I mentioned earlier as the Sun and Moon oppose Uranus while Mercury now gathers momentum and it too arrives in Scorpio on the 5th and opposes Uranus on the 13th.

Time for serious love decisions and this includes serious self-care love as Venus enters Capricorn on the 5th. We have a Mercury/Mars meeting in Scorpio on the 10th when its going to be impossible to ignore the changes we may need to make or what we now need to prioritise. Lucky for us as Mars moves to oppose Uranus in the 17th – this will ultimately turn out to be for our benefit even if we have to meet change head-on.

In our outer worlds, the Mars/Uranus opposition could trigger the unexpected across banking and the markets as both Taurus and Scorpio rule these. We are also back in eclipse season once again. This month’s full Moon also in Taurus brings us a partial lunar eclipse on the 19th. Eclipse pros know that eclipses hide things. This one can trigger deep insecurities in both the markets – say if shares are over-valued. And also within as often in our personal lives we feel money or the lack of it is a reflection of our own worth. Naturally this is not a good time to take any kind of financial risk or even enter into new financial agreements such as taking out a new credit card or loan for instance. We say we may be acting on feelings rather than the facts which are unclear.

Its important not to have a knee-jerk reaction to what may be happening too. This is one of those eclipses where stopping and reading about money scripts in books such as Wired for Wealth by financial therapists Doctors Ted and Brad Klontz can help us identify those hidden triggers around our money. And it just so happens this day that the Venus/Uranus trine offers us a new way of thinking.

Big picture thinking, expansion and opportunity

The Sun’s arrival in optimistic Sagittarius, sign of travel and higher learning on the 22nd changes up the serious vibe and gets us all focussed on the big picture once more. Mercury isn’t far behind and arrives on the 24th. Sagittarians can look forward to a year where their ruler Jupiter offers solutions across home and living arrangements, lovers, success and children. An important cycle is now underway where one phase of experience has come to an end with a new one to follow thanks to the Node in Gemini and your 7th. For more please see your November monthly forecast.

For all of us, the Sun and Mercury’s oppositions to Ceres and the North Node plus the conjunctions with Vesta also in Sagittarius across the 28th – 29th has us looking at who controls our resources and what we have at our disposal. Solutions and opportunities are at hand around money, wellbeing and our attitudes to all of these. Look back now at September – what we began then could turn into something far bigger and more beneficial if we use patience and the willingness to explore new answers this November.

In a nutshell: Happy birthday, Sagittarius! Time for us all to embrace your optimism and big-picture thinking. Especially when it comes to those values. Expect that value system to get an overhaul this November – no matter what your sign.

Nov 1 2021 Mercury in Libra Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (Libra to Aquarius)

Nov 2 2021 Mercury in Libra Square Pluto in Capricorn (Libra to Capricorn)

Nov 2 2021 Mercury Retroshadow Ends in Libra (Libra)

Nov 4 2021 Sun and Moon in Scorpio Opposition Uranus in Taurus (Scorpio to Taurus)

Nov 4 2021 New Supermoon in Scorpio (Scorpio)

Nov 5 2021 Venus Enters Capricorn (Capricorn)

Nov 5 2021 Mercury Enters Scorpio (Scorpio)

Nov 10 2021 Mercury and Mars Conjunct in Scorpio (Scorpio)

Nov 10 2021 Mercury and Mars in Scorpio Square Saturn in Aquarius (Scorpio to Aquarius)

Nov 12 2021 Sun in Scorpio Trine Neptune in Pisces (Scorpio to Pisces)

Nov 13 2021 Mercury in Scorpio Opposition Uranus in Taurus (Scorpio to Taurus)

Nov 15 2021 Sun in Scorpio Square Jupiter in Aquarius (Scorpio to Aquarius)

Nov 17 2021 Mars in Scorpio Opposition Uranus in Taurus (Scorpio to Taurus)

Nov 18 2021 Mercury in Scorpio Trine Neptune in Pisces (Scorpio to Pisces)

Nov 19 2021 Full Moon in Taurus – Partial Lunar Eclipse (Taurus)

Nov 19 2021 Venus in Capricorn Trine Uranus in Taurus (Capricorn to Taurus)

Nov 20 2021 Mercury in Scorpio Square Jupiter in Aquarius (Scorpio to Aquarius)

Nov 22 2021 Sun Enters Sagittarius (Sagittarius)

Nov 23 2021 Sun in Sagittarius Opposition North Node in Gemini (Sagittarius to Gemini)

Nov 24 2021 Mercury Enters Sagittarius (Sagittarius)

Nov 25 2021 Mercury in Sagittarius Opposition North Node in Gemini (Sagittarius to Gemini)

Nov 27 2021 Sun in Sagittarius Opposition Ceres in Gemini (Sagittarius to Gemini)

Nov 28 2021 Mercury and Vesta Conjunct in Sagittarius (Sagittarius)

Nov 28 2021 Sun Conjunct Vesta in Sagittarius (Sagittarius)

Nov 29 2021 Sun Conjunct Mercury in Sagittarius (Sagittarius)

Nov 29 2021 Mars in Scorpio Trine Neptune in Pisces (Scorpio to Pisces)