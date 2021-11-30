Yearly Astrological Overview 2022 – Soul Revolution

Yearly Astrological Overview 2022

Soul freedom beckons for ‘22

Time to strike out in a new direction

Step into the Grand Trine of Potential!

Get ready for a personal, spiritual, and emotional revolution. History does and doesn’t repeat itself in ‘22. Just take it that due to three extremely rare astrological events in 2022, we can choose to create our own futures which are no longer based on our past. But self-determined. We are all more in tune and intuitive superstars. Step into 2022 believing that magic exists and that your words are spells, as thanks to Jupiter, they are.

What can we all expect no matter what our personal sign? Quantum shaking and creating and radical shifts in three key areas of our lives. Like the ultimate Grand Trine of potential. It’s going to be the ultimate cosmic reboot of our personal energy, our karma, and our future pathways if we are willing to engage with it. It’s time to believe in your wildest dreams, and trust your ability to triumph.

However, as the year begins, we’re first being asked to take our time and really think long and hard about what we need as opposed to what we want. This is due to Venus retrograde in Capricorn at the very beginning of the year. Time for a reckoning and accountability over the choices we have made. Especially around love or the pursuit of success or money. Embrace that slower pace to look at what your efforts have brought you. What you hoped for? Success and a sense of achievement or contentment? Or that feeling there is never enough? Focusing on this vibe will help you conjure a deeper reality.

North Node in Taurus

Uranus in Venus’s ruling sign of Taurus is asking us to find our core values. And then stick to them. Maybe you’ve always known what these are. Those unshakable and often intangible lode stones you simply won’t compromise or sell-out under any circumstances. January brings the first of the big three events which link us to our values. As the North Node moves back into Taurus for the first time in 19 years. And if we are old enough, takes us back to the value system we operated under back then.

Choices we made come full circle and debts have to be paid or interest collected. Not just materially, but on a soul level. The combination of the Node and the eclipse axis across Taurus/Scorpio means this is all about money, assets, values and self-worth. And with Uranus in Taurus this adds up to a revolution around all of these for us. If money has controlled or dominated you on some level, get ready for a big release or reset from this cycle.

Enter a time of wonder

Jupiter and Neptune both meet in Pisces on April 12, 2022. Both these planets rule Pisces – Jupiter was the ancient ruler before the discovery of Neptune. It’s been 165 years since they last met in here. So, we are talking about a once-in-many-lifetimes event. This meeting will mark the start of a new cycle for all of us. With opportunities on offer that have the potential to completely change a key area of our lives we may not have been able to access before. This isn’t history on repeat now. This is brand new territory and total soul freedom. For more on where the wonder can be accessed for your sign, please see your personal yearly forecast.

Jupiter in Aries

Jupiter will power on through Pisces without stopping and arrive in Aries for the first time in 12 years on May 10. As it arrives it joins Aries ruling planet Mars in here along with Venus and also Chiron making this the third rare event of the year. It brings a revelation around just how fierce and capable we can be when it comes to directing our own path. The blinders come off and we revel in our power! We may realise we’ve underestimated ourselves or simply been held back by over-caution or fear of what others may think. And we simply stop doing that.

This turns us into personal powerhouses as we dare to simply take that chance we never had the courage to before. And in doing so, we set another area of our lives on fire! Jupiter in the ultimate ‘heaven helps those who help themselves’ planet. And in pro-active and scorching Aries we’ll quickly discover if we take that first step, Jupiter places more opportunities on our path. For a heads-up on the third area of your life that’s set to transform beyond recognition in ‘22, again, see both your yearly and your personal Jupiter horoscope for your sign.

Rare and special events are designed to help us make the most of our own unique life path. To stop comparing ourselves to others and to revel in our own unique destiny. This year, the universe wants to be your co-creator in three key areas. Your values are your compass, your dreams your map and your ability to take action what awakens the changes you need.

In a nutshell: Three rare astrological events in ‘22 are set to transform three key areas of our lives. Opportunities and wonders we may not have had access to before appear if we have the courage to claim them. Get ready for a cosmic shift!