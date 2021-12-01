Monthly General Astrology December 2021 – Welcome to the Multiverse

Monthly General Astrology Forecast December 2021

Access the wisdom of the multiverse

Prepare for sudden shifts and fluctuations

Happy birthday, Capricorn

Big mutable weather dominates this month even after the Winter Solstice (Summer in the Southern Hemisphere) when the Sun enters Capricorn on the 21st. We also have a rare Venus retrograde in Capricorn from the 19th and a total eclipse on the 4th. 2021 is set to go out in spectacular and changeable style.

First, let’s look at this mutable, shifting, all bets are off energy. Starting with Neptune direct in mutable Pisces at the start of the month. Everything now becomes permeable, ethereal, foggy, lacking boundaries. Sure, the upside is enhanced insight, creativity and empathy. The downside – we’re lost at sea or unable to grasp the facts. Once you throw in a total solar eclipse in mutable Sag at the time of the new Moon in the 4th, the world could be in the dark over something big. No, it’s not you. It’s everyone.

Nothing is as it appears, facts may change as may situations and quickly. Squabbles over molehills become mountains if we are not careful once Mars lands in Sagittarius from the 13th. Watch the international situation carefully. And if you are travelling this month, understand this intense mutable weather which includes Mercury in Sag until the 13th, Vesta in Sagittarius, Ceres and the North Node in Gemini, a full Moon in Gemini on the 19th and Jupiter returning to mutable Pisces on the 29th, means that plans can be affected by everything from border changes due to Covid to the weather.

Love heads backwards to go forward again

Venus retrograde no matter what sign this happens in, puts love and money matters on hold. It will go back and forth over Pluto also in Capricorn during its retrocycle. Expect changes across big business and the money markets possibly triggered initially but the mutable weather which has a ripple effect. Mercury enters Capricorn from the 13th and enters retroshadow in here at the end of the month. If ever there was a sign for us all to bring 2021 to some kind of conclusion and release it before ‘22 begins – this is it. Tie up those loose ends if you can.

Capricorn – all this backdrop for you means you are going to be in a period of reassessment and refinement as your birthday season begins. Looking back at the past year and taking from it what you have learned in order to go forward again in February. Although this may not be the instant new beginning you would like, please take your time and surrender to this process. It will in the end prove to be time well spent. And you will make up for the lost part of it and then some – believe me.

The year will end on a positive note as Jupiter re-enters Pisces on the 29th. Insights and the bigger picture may start to emerge if we’ve all felt we’ve been feeling our way through a blackout. But this will take time. Jupiter in here represents a high speed link to the wisdom of the multiverse. It’s our Access all Areas pass to higher knowledge. It tells us that the truth isn’t just out there. It begins within. When the way forward isn’t clear – turn to that inner wisdom and that higher voice. It’s going to prove to be our most reliable source of information this December.

In a nutshell: An eclipse, Venus retrograde and big, fat mutable weather. December says things are in a state of flux and all bets are off. Take nothing at face value as 2021 comes to an conclusion.

Dec 1 2021 Neptune Stationary Direct in Pisces (Pisces)

Dec 2 2021 Vesta in Sagittarius Trine Chiron in Aries (Sagittarius to Aries)

Dec 4 2021 New Supermoon in Sagittarius – Total Solar Eclipse (Sagittarius)

Dec 7 2021 Mercury in Sagittarius Square Neptune in Pisces (Sagittarius to Pisces)

Dec 8 2021 Mars in Scorpio Square Jupiter in Aquarius (Scorpio to Aquarius)

Dec 11 2021 Venus Conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (Capricorn)

Dec 12 2021 Ceres Conjunct North Node in Gemini (Gemini)

Dec 12 2021 Sun in Sagittarius Square Neptune in Pisces (Sagittarius to Pisces)

Dec 13 2021 Mars Enters Sagittarius (Sagittarius)

Dec 13 2021 Mercury Enters Capricorn (Capricorn)

Dec 15 2021 Mars in Sagittarius Opposition North Node & Ceres Conjunct in Gemini (Sagittarius to Gemini)

Dec 19 2021 Full Moon in Gemini (Gemini)

Dec 19 2021 Full Moon in Gemini Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (Gemini to Aquarius)

Dec 19 2021 Venus Stationary Retrograde in Capricorn (Capricorn)

Dec 21 2021 Chiron Direct in Aries (Aries)

Dec 21 2021 Sun Enters Capricorn (Capricorn) Winter Solstice

Dec 22 2021 Ceres Retrograde Re-enters Taurus (Taurus)

Dec 24 2021 Saturn in Aquarius Square Uranus in Taurus (Aquarius to Taurus)

Dec 25 2021 Venus Retrograde Conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (Capricorn)

Dec 25 2021 Mars in Sagittarius Trine Chiron in Aries (Sagittarius to Aries)

Dec 29 2021 Mercury Conjunct Retrograde Venus in Capricorn (Capricorn)

Dec 29 2021 Mercury Retroshadow Begins in Capricorn (Capricorn)

Dec 29 2021 Jupiter Direct Re-Enters Pisces (Pisces)

Dec 30 2021 Mercury Conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (Capricorn)