Weekly General Astrology Forecast December 13th 2021

How do you show your love?

Get a Mutable Weather Report before setting out

Big ideas move the collective

Romance has left the building. Or it may seem that way. Love may feel distant, hard to find, cool or entirely absent as Venus turns retrograde in Capricorn this week. If you are settled, you may feel your partner is distant or hard to reach. Or you yourself may be the absent one on some level – especially if you are caught up with work. Pragmatic and mundane matters take precedence. Don’t worry – love will make a comeback in February.

This is not a good time to look for love or begin a new relationship. Neither is it a good period to make changes to your appearance. Anything from new clothes to a hairstyle to something more intense like a cosmetic procedure. Chances are you won’t be happy with the results.

As Venus rules our bank accounts and the money markets, watch for overspending. This is not a good time to invest in something new or take out an extra credit card to cover the expenses of the holiday season. If money can’t buy you love, it also can’t buy you ways to show others how much you love them. Only you can do that. If you don’t want to end up with the long term pain of paying off that holiday gift list, go for the thought rather than the price ticket.

Explore a Brave New World

Mars and Mercury change signs on the 13th. Mars moves into Sagittarius while Mercury moves into Capricorn. Mars will oppose the North Node and Ceres on the 15th. This is about a new world order and our desire for something freeing and better. Mercury in Capricorn tells us agreements are for the long term. The full Moon in Gemini on the 19th highlights ideas which impact on the collective as it trines Jupiter in Aquarius.

Bear in mind we remain in Big Fat Mutable Weather. Especially if travelling and anything to do with legal matters, the mass media, the supply chain, foreign affairs and border controls. Things can and will ‘mutate’ and change. Stay up to date if you are travelling anywhere even locally for the holidays. Get the weather, traffic and travel reports before setting out. This week says stay tuned. More changes are to come.

In a nutshell: This week’s full Moon in Gemini shines on ideas and also travel. Stay up to date with the news as it can change along with the weather. Venus retrograde in Capricorn pushes the Pause button on love – and money.

Dec 13 2021 Mars Enters Sagittarius (Sagittarius)

Dec 13 2021 Mercury Enters Capricorn (Capricorn)

Dec 15 2021 Mars in Sagittarius Opposition North Node & Ceres Conjunct in Gemini (Sagittarius to Gemini)

Dec 19 2021 Full Moon in Gemini (Gemini)

Dec 19 2021 Full Moon in Gemini Trine Jupiter in Aquarius (Gemini to Aquarius)

Dec 19 2021 Venus Stationary Retrograde in Capricorn (Capricorn)