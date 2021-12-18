Your Lucky Jupiter Forecast 2022 – Aries to Virgo

Aries – Your Lucky Jupiter Forecast 2022

You’re the pro-active, go-getting, can do sign of the zodiac, Aries. You hate people who are all talk and no action. ‘22 sees you in world-conquering form. Or at least, your little part of it. No goal is too much, no mountain too high and no dream out of reach now. You’ve waited as patiently as an Aries can for 12 years for this moment when on April 12, 2022 Jupiter planet of expansion, opportunity, solutions and learning enters the personal stage of your 1st house like a major rockstar playing an opening gig on a sell-out world tour.

You’re the supermodel on the runway, the X Factor, the rocketship of dreams so act like it now, Aries. Depending on the house Jupiter is in at any given time – it ‘bigs up’ that area. So, the themes this house rules will be our superpower and also where Jupiter’s benefits will manifest for us.

We’ve a highly unusual Jupiter cycle this year. As it will spend approximately six months in Pisces and your 12th and six months in your 1st. Here are your key Jupiter dates for ‘22:

12 April 2022 – Jupiter and Neptune conjunct in Pisces (12th)

10 May 2022 – Jupiter enters Aries (1st)

28 July 2022 – Jupiter stationary retrograde at 8 degrees Aries (1st)

28 Oct 2022 – Jupiter re-enters Pisces (12th)

23 Nov 2022 – Jupiter stationary direct in Pisces (12th)

20 Dec 2022 – Jupiter re-enters Aries (1st)

Are you having your Jupiter return?

If you have your natal Jupiter at any degree of Pisces or between 0-8 degrees of Aries, 2022 hands you your Jupiter return. This is when Jupiter returns to where it was in the sky when you were born. When this happens, you are in for an extra large serving of Jupiter generosity. With sprinkles. And it doesn’t matter what age you are or your circumstances. Jupiter will now offer freedom or opportunity in some way. And with Jupiter there are always no strings attached.

For example, when Sir Richard Branson boldly went where no billionaire had gone before – into space aboard Unity 22 on July 11, 2021 this marked the start of his Jupiter return. Sure, we may not be billionaires but take it if you are having your Jupiter return cycle during ‘22, you too will be going big and boldly into a new and unexplored area of your life.

Jupiter return or not, billionaire or broke, Jupiter in ‘22 takes you both behind the scenes and then propels you out into the spotlight again so you get to experience the best of both worlds as it crosses the portals between your 12th and 1st houses.

Welcome to the Quest

First we have the extremely rare and magical meeting between Jupiter and Neptune in your 12th on April 12, 2022. Both Jupiter and Neptune rule Pisces and your 12th and it has been 165 years since they were both in their ruling sign together. So, we are talking about a once-in-several-lifetimes event occurring on this day.

These two energies aligned want to transport you to new worlds of possibility. Think of this as being handed the keys to the multiverse. Mysteries are unlocked. Secrets revealed. Nothing is hidden and in your 12th this is all about Quest Physics. If you truly want answers, you will get them. This conjunction and also the time Jupiter spends in here brings you deep truths and spiritual insights you can utilise for real-world breakthroughs in your every day life.

Creativity and healing are highlighted for you. And you will be able to use inspiration, insight and understanding you gain from all this in practical ways. When Jupiter turns retrograde and goes back into your 12th from October 28 until it re-enters your 1st on December 20, 2022, you will be going back over some of this and revisiting what you learned the first time. But now with increased wisdom and insight and perhaps applying it in new ways the second time around.

Jupiter Up Close and Personal

Your capacity for empathy and caring with also be superized during Jupiter’s time in your 12th. Do you need help? Jupiter in here tells you to ask for it. Jupiter wants to offer you solutions but it does this via people. So, put your hand up and ensure others know you are drowning – not waving! If you can understand that people not only need people (and are the luckiest people in the world as the song tells us), then you will also know that people get pleasure from helping others too. So, don’t deny yourself help nor others the joy of helping out of a sense of misplaced pride or else not wanting to appear weak. Asking for help takes strength and courage and you know you have those in reserve.

Because when it comes to Jupiter in your 1st – it turns up that signature self-confidence level to searing hot. Check the degree of your Aries Sun and also other planets you have in your sign. Know that when Jupiter hits these your ability to set positive events in motion and also that scorching, sexy self assurance will be at its peak. These periods will prove to be the most fortunate and definitive for you of the entire year when doors to opportunity will swing open wide. If you are unsure about the timing of this, one of our astrologers will be happy to give you exact dates.

From May 10 until Oct 28 and then from December 20 and on into ‘23, the focus is on you, your appearance, brand, body, face, image, title, look, style, message and above all – those personal goals and ambitions. This is you in close up and how the world sees you. Or most importantly, how you want to be seen.

Higher education, colleges, universities or returning to education may feature for some of you. As could the mass media, travel, foreign people and/or places, the law, philosophy, religion, the outdoors, animals larger than a sheep (especially horses), big dreams and anything and everything to do with personal pleasure, creativity, exploration and success. Because this is so personal, this will be different for each and everyone of you.

This is one of the best times to update your image and to take that big step if how you feel inside really isn’t reflected by the outer you. This year is all about letting the world know you are not to be put into a pigeonhole nor underestimated on any level. Some of you may take this further than simply changing their ‘do’, make up or re-vamping that wardrobe. If you have been considering cosmetic procedures or dentistry Jupiter says best face forward.

Above all – start something. Jupiter is not some combination of Santa and your Fairy Godmother as personified by Stephen Fry in panto drag. It requires us to take that first step but know that if we do, Jupiter will place the people, opportunities and circumstances in our path that we need. Jupiter in our 1st can also see Jupiter manifest in human form. That generous, larger than life person who offers help or entrée into a new world of experience but wants nothing in return.

For singles, Jupiter can appear as a romantic prospect – carefree, free-spirited, spontaneous, adventurous and sexy in an untamed way. Whether something lasting is on offer depends on other chart factors. Again, an astrologer can offer insight. But take it no matter what, they will open your eyes and heart to new horizons in love. Bear in mind that if you are of childbearing age, you will be unusually fertile with Jupiter in your 1st. And take precautions accordingly.

As 2022 unfolds, continue to follow your daily and weekly forecasts for more in-depth insight as to what Jupiter will bring you. A bolder more brilliant you is just the beginning, Aries.

Taurus – Your Lucky Jupiter Forecast 2022

Friends ring in the changes in ‘22 Taurus. It’s also a year in which to make three wishes. And if you are willing to act, to see at least one come true. You could be offered entrée into new social circles, mingle with people very different to your usual milieu and meet others who have a big impact on your future path – in ways that may take you by surprise. This year calls for a mix of open-minded, universal exploration and also a willingness to delve into the deep side of life as Jupiter goes back and forth between your 11th and 12th houses.

We’ve a highly unusual Jupiter cycle this year. As it will spend approximately six months in Pisces and your 11th and six months in Aries and your 12th. Here are your key Jupiter dates for ‘22:

12 April 2022 – Jupiter and Neptune conjunct in Pisces (11th)

10 May 2022 – Jupiter enters Aries (12th)

28 July 2022 – Jupiter stationary retrograde at 8 degrees Aries (12th)

28 Oct 2022 – Jupiter re-enters Pisces (11th)

23 Nov 2022 – Jupiter stationary direct in Pisces (11th)

20 Dec 2022 – Jupiter re-enters Aries (12th)

Are you having your Jupiter return?

If you have your natal Jupiter at any degree of Pisces or between 0-8 degrees of Aries, 2022 hands you your Jupiter return. This is when Jupiter returns to where it was in the sky when you were born. When this happens, you are in for an extra large serving of Jupiter generosity. With sprinkles. And it doesn’t matter what age you are or your circumstances. Jupiter will now offer freedom or opportunity in some way. And with Jupiter there are always no strings attached.

For example, when Sir Richard Branson boldly went where no billionaire had gone before – into space aboard Unity 22 on July 11, 2021, this marked the start of his Jupiter return. Sure, we may not be billionaires but take it if you are having your Jupiter return cycle during ‘22, you too will be going big and boldly into a new and unexplored area of your life.

Jupiter return or not, billionaire or broke, Jupiter in ‘22 wants to make a wish come true for you. But in order to work that magic and turn those goals into real-world experiences, we need to do whatever we can within our own power to make this happen. Jupiter is not some combo of Santa and your Fairy Godmother as personified by Stephen Fry in panto drag. There is no ‘Bibbidi boppidi boo!’. Instead Jupiter is about to work its magic via the people you know or meet in ‘22. Friends, contacts, connection, networks, bands, clubs, parties, organisations, groups and networks are your superpower and highway to getting what you want.

Wish fulfilment and goal getting greatness

First we have the extremely rare and magical meeting between Jupiter and Neptune in your 11th on April 12, 2022. Both Jupiter and Neptune rule Pisces and it has been 165 years since they were both in their ruling sign together. So, we are talking about a once-in-several-lifetimes event occurring on this day.

These two energies aligned want to transport you to new worlds of possibility. Think of this as being handed a manifestation manual when it comes to ways to make those goals, wishes and dreams a reality. Inspiration spins out of nowhere handing you incredible ideas. If so, you are being asked to do something with them. This is the house of entrepreneurs, maverick thinkers, inventors and visionaries. Are you being invited by Jupiter to join their ranks?

Remember, you have Uranus which is associated with all these themes in your sign. Plus, Neptune rules this house in your chart, It is your planet of your future pathway. So, this meeting with Jupiter is especially important for you. It’s asking you what you truly want. That goal or dream that is part of who you are and what you came here to have, do or experience.

Let go of whether this sounds ‘good’ or even achievable to others. All that matters while Jupiter and Neptune align in here is how much it sings to your soul. Then – it all rests on your ability to do what you can do go get it. This may mean telling people you meet what this is and then letting change, fate, destiny or whatever you want to call it, play a role here.

Above all – please be open to new and very different people now. This is the one simple rule you have to follow for goal-getting success. Saying these aren’t your kind of people or this isn’t your ‘scene’ will close off all the benefits this cycle wants to hand you. Make the times Jupiter is in your 11th – whether it is direct or retrograde, your times for simply saying ‘Yes’ to all invitations that come your way. If you adopt this mindset by the time this cycle ends, you will be so glad you did and your world and your path may have changed beyond recognition.

Map, compass and keys

Jupiter will arrive in your 12th of big mysteries, spirituality and soul truths on May 10 making this one special birthday year beginning as it joins your ruler Venus in here. Any interest you have in occult subjects – mediumship, psychic studies, astrology or the Tarot will be amplified now. Some of you may be drawn to the creative fields. Others do charity work especially if it benefits those overseas.

Jupiter rules higher learning and academia. In this house in your chart, this could manifest as a desire to study anything from quantum physics, theoretical maths, psychology and animal communication to espionage, detective work, history, and mainstream or alternative healing! Whatever ideas captivate and draw you in, you won’t be content with skimming the surface. You’ll want to probe deeper to get to the real truth.

Jupiter in here will unlock some deep mysteries for you. If you have questions about your past, expect them to be answered and resolved while Jupiter is in here. If your thinking is what has been holding you back from getting to your goals in the past, Jupiter will do you the big, personal favour by showing you just where you have been going wrong so you can fix it and free yourself. If someone has been keeping you in the dark so to speak, Jupiter hands you a built-in BS detector. And the confidence to call them out on it.

If you have been stuck in a difficult, long term cycle, Jupiter should hand you the solution. What you may notice just prior to Jupiter’s arrival in your 12th is that the friends or connections which surround you, may have deep spiritual beliefs. If so, they will have a major role to play in your journey. People from your past may reappear. Or you may feel you have known someone before even if you have only just met. Many of these may want to help you achieve your goals or simply offer friendship with no apparent agenda. If so take it this is karma you created with them in the past paid forward in the present.

Travel is highlighted with Jupiter in here. If so, please observe any current Covid related restrictions to the letter which are still in force. The energy of your body will be changing this year so you need to pay extra special attention to your health. This also holds true for your mental health too. If you do travel, it may be back to somewhere you have been in the past or even lived in a past life. This year will teach you a lot about the mysterious cycles of life.

Although half of this year will be deeply spiritual, please don’t think that this will not bring about opportunities that will benefit your daily life. What you will discover this year is that when you change your thoughts and ideas, you really do change your outer world. Jupiter in your 12th allows you to travel. If not in person then via imagination, dreams, wishcraft, fantasy, meditation and imagination. As it goes back and forth between your 11th and 12th houses, it tells you if you can dream it, you can create, have or experience it in some way, shape or form. It then wants you to explore how to make that happen.

Your beliefs or how you see the world, may change due to a spiritual experience or out of this world encounter this year. Know that if this happens this is setting you up for greeting 2023 with a whole new world view for when Jupiter lands in your sign. Ring in the changes via who you know. There’s no going back to the old ways – or the old you, Taurus.

GEMINI Your Lucky Jupiter Forecast 2022

Your ambitions, your career, your path, public profile and reputation, your ability to author your future and take charge of your destiny, plus your right to be yourself and accepted by others for exactly that – plus just a dusting of goal-getting greatness. Those are the themes Jupiter wants you to experience and above all, see you telling a few success stories around in ‘22, Gemini.

Friends in high places, influential, successful, powerful or even VIP friends could have a role to play. Look out for those who have achieved something in their chosen field, who are well travelled or older in not just an age, but a worldly wisdom kind of way. They may come from overseas. Or come across as somehow larger than life. They’ll have stories to share of high adventure that they lived for real. They don’t just come across as larger than life – they live large and take risks even if they are calculated ones. They could just take a chance on you. Be ready, Gemini!

We’ve a highly unusual Jupiter cycle this year. As it will spend approximately six months in Pisces and your 10th and six months in Aries and your 11th. Here are your key Jupiter dates for ‘22:

12 April 2022 – Jupiter and Neptune conjunct in Pisces (10th)

10 May 2022 – Jupiter enters Aries (11th)

28 July 2022 – Jupiter stationary retrograde at 8 degrees Aries (11th)

28 Oct 2022 – Jupiter re-enters Pisces (10th)

23 Nov 2022 – Jupiter stationary direct in Pisces (10th)

20 Dec 2022 – Jupiter re-enters Aries (11th)

Are you having your Jupiter return?

If you have your natal Jupiter at any degree of Pisces or between 0-8 degrees of Aries, 2022 hands you your Jupiter return. This is when Jupiter returns to where it was in the sky when you were born. When this happens, you are in for an extra large serving of Jupiter generosity. With sprinkles. And it doesn’t matter what age you are or your circumstances. Jupiter will now offer freedom or opportunity in some way. And with Jupiter there are always no strings attached.

For example, when Sir Richard Branson boldly went where no billionaire had gone before – into space aboard Unity 22 on July 11, 2021, this marked the start of his Jupiter return. Sure, we may not be billionaires but take it if you are having your Jupiter return cycle during ‘22, you too will be going big and boldly into a new and unexplored area of your life.

Jupiter return or not, billionaire or broke, while Jupiter is in ‘your 11th it wants to make a wish come true for you. But in order to turn those goals into real-world experiences, we need to do whatever we can within our own power to make them happen. Jupiter is not some combo of Santa and your Fairy Godmother as personified by Stephen Fry in panto drag. There is no ‘Bibbidi boppidi boo!’. But Jupiter will send out agents to act on its behalf. These will be your friends, contacts, connection, networks, bands, clubs, parties, organisations, groups and networks. Jupiter is all about being a joiner and joining in. About shared visions, dreams and experiences. In here it says: Nobody does it alone. And if you’ve been going it alone you no longer have to. Jupiter delivers you your people.

Do you know where you’re going?

Jupiter begins the year in your 10th of career, rewards, reputation and status. And April 12 sees an extremely rare and magical meeting between Jupiter and Neptune . iBoth Jupiter and Neptune rule Pisces and it has been 165 years since they were both in their ruling sign together. So, we are talking about a once-in-several-lifetimes event occurring on this day.

This is about what you are here to do, Path and purpose. Rewards and recognition. But you need to be very clear about what success is for you and what it is you want to achieve. Doors to opportunity open wide now. It’s very important you project the right image and that is of someone who knows what they want or where they are going. You are after a specific result and are serious about it. This above all else, will impress the people you encounter this year.

Jupiter will allow you to build on what you have already achieved and should during the time it is in your 10th, propel you a few extra rungs up that career ladder. This is a good time to reach higher than you have allowed yourself to do in the past. Again, Jupiter may arrive in the form of a helpful and generous boss, mentor, tutor or person of influence who opens doors for you. Just remember, impressing them is all in how you come across.

If you are not in work, you may see yourself return to work or even study this year. Others may benefit from their partner’s promotion or career achievements are the 10th also rules the status of our partner. If however, you have come to the point where you realise the path you are on is no longer right for you, Jupiter in your 10th is one of the best transits for literally ‘changing horses’ and heading in a new direction. Look to Jupiter retrograde in your 10th between October and December as one of the best times to change direction or repurpose that path.

Time to fulfil your dreams

You’re naturally curious, always open to exploring new ideas. Your mind inquisitive and searching and that ‘Tell me more!’ manner is always engaging. Is it any wonder that you also need a mental-turn on when it comes to love as well as the physical one? Just remember this year, Jupiter is the ruler of your love zone along with Venus and it’s in your house of contacts, goals and dreams. So while this would usually be about friends who bring benefits it’s also about those love benefits too!

Jupiter in your 11th is also about the real you. It’s about inclusion and acceptance. Of being able to be who you are. Binary? Non-binary? Multibeing? Jupiter will connect you to who you belong with. Who you can imagine being – Jupiter tells you to be just that. No more front, masks and certainly no apologies. Go big or go home. Jupiter in your 11th will shove you out centre stage in all your glory like the finale of Drag Race. And you’d better be prepared to werk it.

Watch how those connections both on-line and off you no longer have resonance with or with which you feel you can’t be yourself with, now effortlessly fall away.

Your dreams and desires demand fulfilment in ‘22 and your way to make them happen and also to gain that sense of belonging and connection as you do so, is via friends and who you know. Nobody does it alone, Gemini. And Jupiter now says – you don’t need to.

CANCER Your Lucky Jupiter Forecast 2022

Jupiter in your chart rules both the big and the small stuff. I like to think of this as the mundane and the miraculous. Jupiter says start small and big things will follow. Think acorns and oaks. It tells you the sky’s the limit but the journey begins right where you are today. From your desk, your couch and in your habits and what you take for granted – and that journey can take you anywhere. All you have to do is take that first step.

2022 begins with Jupiter in its ruling 9th in your chart and its ancient ruling sign of Pisces. So we can say, in ‘22 you will experience Jupiter to the max! You’re the explorer of something new and the success story waiting to be written. Expect bold leaps and big strides to be made especially around your career, work or path. You’ll feel more capable and confident than you’ve felt in a very long time, Cancer. Also as your outlook expands so will your choices. You’ll be willing to take a chance, opt for something different and leave behind the familiar in your desire for something bigger and new experiences.

We’ve a highly unusual Jupiter cycle this year. As it will spend approximately six months in its ruling 9th and Pisces and six months in Aries and your 10th. Here are your key Jupiter dates for ‘22:

12 April 2022 – Jupiter and Neptune conjunct in Pisces (9th)

10 May 2022 – Jupiter enters Aries (10th)

28 July 2022 – Jupiter stationary retrograde at 8 degrees Aries (10th)

28 Oct 2022 – Jupiter re-enters Pisces (9th)

23 Nov 2022 – Jupiter stationary direct in Pisces (9th)

20 Dec 2022 – Jupiter re-enters Aries (10th)

Are you having your Jupiter return?

If you have your natal Jupiter at any degree of Pisces or between 0-8 degrees of Aries, 2022 hands you your Jupiter return. This is when Jupiter returns to where it was in the sky when you were born. When this happens, you are in for an extra large serving of Jupiter generosity. With sprinkles. And it doesn’t matter what age you are or your circumstances. Jupiter will now offer freedom or opportunity in some way. And with Jupiter there are always no strings attached.

For example, when Sir Richard Branson boldly went where no billionaire had gone before – into space aboard Unity 22 on July 11, 2021, this marked the start of his Jupiter return. Sure, we may not be billionaires but take it if you are having your Jupiter return cycle during ‘22, you too will be going big and boldly into a new and unexplored area of your life.

Jupiter return or not, billionaire or broke, while Jupiter is in it’s ruling sign and ruling hose in your chart, Fat Planet is at its most generous, open-handed and lucky. That doesn’t mean you can be on cruise control in your life however. Jupiter is not some combo of Santa and your Fairy Godmother as personified by Stephen Fry in panto drag. There is no ‘Bibbidi boppidi boo!’. But step in the direction of new experiences and Jupiter provides an assist. Lucky breaks especially around career are likely. Whatever may have been holding you back falls away. Your horizons broaden. The world turns into your playground.

Pack your Bags, Soul Traveller

A destination real or metaphorical is calling you in ‘22, Cancer. Travel may feature for many especially overseas. That ‘calling’ however could be exactly that – a higher calling to a belief or cause. Some of you may channel Jupiter’s generosity into charity, caring, causes. Saving anything from souls to the oceans, animals to people. Someone you know needs something? From a hug to practical help? You’ll open up your arms, heart, home and resources, Cancer. However, just ensure you save your soul-centered generosity for those who are grateful.

Jupiter in Pisces is also about our beliefs. Expect to be awakened to the fact that there literally is ‘more in heaven and earth’ than you ever believed possible. Your beliefs, no matter what they are, will become more spiritually attuned this year. The mysterious workings of the soul and the universe could be revealed and possibilities you never imagined existed for you in the real world open in April when Jupiter and Neptune meet on the 12th.

Come to the Edge

Both Jupiter and Neptune rule Pisces and it has been 165 years since they were both in their ruling sign together. So, we are talking about a once-in-several-lifetimes event occurring on this day. Look to any experience or opportunity which releases you into something bigger, wilder and freeing now. It’s time to enter a larger, more luminous world. Travel especially long distance, is one way you may do this. You will be asked to take a leap of faith now – perhaps in yourself, and leave what you know behind. Are you ready?

Sometimes the benefits this conjunction delivers may be hidden ones. Such as healing and letting go of thoughts around limitation, lack or old wounds and resentments. If you have been carrying around a grudge against someone, you’ll be able to let it go and understand that if any karmic reckoning is due, it’s between them and the universe. To keep going over it in your head simply keeps you stuck.

Between the start of the year and May 9, and then Oct 28 – Dec 20 your main Jupiter themes are travel, foreign affairs of all kinds – trade, business or love, the mass media, learning, philosophy and beliefs, the law, large animals especially horses, sports and the outdoors, the mass media including the internet, lucky breaks, big picture thinking, big business and leaving the comfort zone of what you know and entering the unexplored where the magic happens.

Go Big or Go Home

New career worlds can be discovered and this may be part of a long term journey where your passion and your purpose fuse when Jupiter lands in your 10th of career, status and reputation. Some of you may begin this during this cycle by studying for your chosen field. Others may scale that success ladder not by just one rung, but take several in a very big leap at once. Jupiter in your 10th isn’t about underselling yourself neither it is about bigging yourself up by bragging. It is however about being loud and proud about all you have to offer. Because if you don’t promote yourself then who will?

If you are not happy with your path, Jupiter in your 10th from May 10 to 27 Oct will allow for an easier than usual change of direction. At any point during this year you may encounter Jupiter in person. In your 10th it may be that employer, mentor, client or even tutor who wants to aid you or give you the break you deserve. In your 9th that well-travelled, outgoing, spontaneous individual burning with ideas and passion who could be anyone from a tour guide to a lover. They will appear larger than life in some way, generous, upbeat and free-spirited.

Jupiter will align you with what you are meant to be doing, where you are meant to be doing it and open your eyes to things you never ever considered possible nor knew existed or were options for you in ‘22. Don’t hesitate when it or they appear. You’re ready for something bigger, Cancer.

LEO – Your Lucky Jupiter Forecast 2022

Think big and act boldly this year, Leo. You will boldly go where you’ve hesitated to go before in fact. Are you ready for a walk on the wild side? You’ve an Access all Areas pass thanks to Jupiter – planet of opportunity luck and abundance this year. Get ready to embrace power and passion in ways you may never have experienced or even thought you never would again thanks to Jupiter in ‘22.

We’ve a highly charged and unusual Jupiter cycle this year. As it will spend approximately six months in its ruling 9th and Aries and six months in Pisces and your 8th. Here are your key Jupiter dates for ‘22:

12 April 2022 – Jupiter and Neptune conjunct in Pisces (8th)

10 May 2022 – Jupiter enters Aries (9th)

28 July 2022 – Jupiter stationary retrograde at 8 degrees Aries (9th)

28 Oct 2022 – Jupiter re-enters Pisces (8th)

23 Nov 2022 – Jupiter stationary direct in Pisces (8th)

20 Dec 2022 – Jupiter re-enters Aries (9th)

Are you having your Jupiter return?

If you have your natal Jupiter at any degree of Pisces or between 0-8 degrees of Aries, 2022 hands you your Jupiter return. This is when Jupiter returns to where it was in the sky when you were born. When this happens, you are in for an extra large serving of Jupiter generosity. With sprinkles. And it doesn’t matter what age you are or your circumstances. Jupiter will now offer freedom or opportunity in some way. And with Jupiter there are always no strings attached.

For example, when Sir Richard Branson boldly went where no billionaire had gone before – into space aboard Unity 22 on July 11, 2021, this marked the start of his Jupiter return. Sure, we may not be billionaires but take it if you are having your Jupiter return cycle during ‘22, you too will be going big and boldly into a new and unexplored area of your life.

Jupiter return or not, billionaire or broke, while Jupiter is in it’s ruling sign in your chart, Fat Planet is at its most generous, open-handed and lucky. That doesn’t mean you can be on cruise control in your life however. Jupiter is not some combo of Santa and your Fairy Godmother as personified by Stephen Fry in panto drag. There is no ‘Bibbidi boppidi boo!’. But step in the direction of new experiences and Jupiter provides an assist. Whatever may have been holding you back falls away. Your horizons broaden. The world turns into your playground.

You’re bringing sexy back!

It’s a state of mind and an energy field, Leo. It’s nothing to do with how you look or dress. Sexy is an attitude. It says: ‘I own it in my own way’. Sexy is the passion we feel for who we are and what ignites out soul. It is a gravitational force that magnetises people, opportunities and powerful transformational changes and draws them to us – effortlessly.

You’re here to slay with a new intensity, Leo. Consider your signature je ne sais quoi supersized. Your charisma like an event horizon that attracts and compels. Embrace your power on April 12 and step out in a way that allows your aura to stretch into the cosmos with style as Jupiter and Neptune entwine. Just one tiny word of warning – YOU are powerful, sexy and fierce in a magnetic, strong, star-quality kind of way. But ensure this goes hand-in-Leo paw with good boundaries too. In fact, keep this in mind for the entire time Jupiter is in your 8th.

Yes, you have a magnetism about you that few can resist. Yes, they want whatever it is you have. You’re an undeniable force of nature. But be very aware that some souls out there who are not as connected to their own power will be drawn to you for all the wrong reasons. You have what they feel they are missing. You see their potential but then discover they cannot live up to it and end up disappointed, drained and in some cases heart-broken and out of pocket too. So, ensure you take your time with new connections – especially the romantic kind. And whether the connection is old or new, don’t be afraid to say ‘No’.

The meeting between Jupiter and Neptune in your 8th on April 12 can only happen once in 165 years. This is a rare encounter and about mergers and acquisitions of both the soul and material variety. Power moves and money. Big business. You aligning with another. Sex? You need the transcendent variety where you fuse on a higher level. To shake your soul and engage in love alchemy. Anything superficial doesn’t cut it.

Look to to periods up to May 9 and then between October 28 and December 19 for soul defining moves and moments. For re-births and depth-defining changes. Of power claiming and going Leo strong. Keep the energy clean in this house however. Operate with openness and integrity no matter what others may do. Otherwise you will be left with a fall-out that may take a long time to clear up.

Your 8th is your ‘other’ money house. So, expect to be handling larger amounts of it with Jupiter in here. Or being given access to this via a mortgage, loan, pay rise or better paying job. If you have been dealing with an issue that has held you back, expect it to transform as Jupiter moves back and forth between your 8th and 9th houses.

The new freedom is here!

Jupiter rules your 9th house where it lands on May 10 until Oct 27. It will then return here from Dec 20 onwards. This is your house of long distance travel, higher learning and above all – luck. You’ll keep working that magnetic energy but now channel it in new directions. To see where it can take you in the world. Your beliefs and horizons expand. You want to know and experience more and will actively seek out ways to achieve this.

This house rules higher education and some of you may be off to university during this period or even return to study. The law, the internet and mass media, sports, the outdoors, writing, publishing, movies and beliefs may also play a role. One thing is certain, during this cycle you’ll have the attitude that life isn’t a spectator sport. And you won’t wait for things to happen – you’ll make them happen in any way you can.

A little self-belief will go a long way this year. Doors open wide for you now in any area that expands your world. So if you don’t get to physically travel this could be via someone who opens your mind to new ideas, a job or experience. Also you won’t be up for anything that confines you or restricts you. It’s ‘Don’t fence me in’ – although you are up for a fellow free-spirit to run off with. For this reason, you won’t ‘do’ clingy or needy in relationships. And anyone who doesn’t share your desire for something wilder and freeing could be looking at a deal breaker.

If you have to leave something or someone behind during this cycle it will be easier or on better terms than at other times. And chances are if you end up going it alone it won’t be for long. That magnetism I mentioned earlier will continue to draw in new possibilities Leo – all year long!

VIRGO Your Lucky Jupiter Forecast 2022

This year is the year when the Love Force is with You, Virgo. Partnerships, dynamic duos, double acts and duets of all descriptions will feature and also bring you benefits. It you are currently single or seeking any kind of double-up – in business, collaboration or an activity partner, Jupiter in your 7th should deliver at least one prospective candidate for the position.

This is the year of It Takes Two, baby. When it comes to love you will be seeking the whole package however. The soul mate experience. Jupiter can deliver but its important to bear in mind we have many soulmates and they can take many forms. A long term love or marriage partner is just one. It’s important you don’t limit yourself to who this may be.

Seeing as Jupiter loves to big things up and says ‘Everything to excess’ you may be offered partnership experiences in more than one form. Or end up benefiting from more than one kind of partnership. So, a new love with long term potential and a new boss or you benefit from an existing partner’s good fortune and make a fabulous and generous new best friend.

If you have been struggling through a love Sahara, Jupiter along with Neptune in your 7th could lead you to an oasis of abundance and a dance card that’s full. More than one candidate may compete for your heart, Virgo. Just keep in mind however that while Jupiter offers opportunities and solutions, it can’t fix something broken beyond repair. If you come to the conclusion that parting is inevitable, it can however make this easier and potentially more amicable than at other times.

We’ve a highly charged and unusual Jupiter cycle this year. As it will spend approximately six months in Pisces and your 7th and then six months in Aries and your 8th. Here are your key Jupiter dates for ‘22:

12 April 2022 – Jupiter and Neptune conjunct in Pisces (7th)

10 May 2022 – Jupiter enters Aries (8th)

28 July 2022 – Jupiter stationary retrograde at 8 degrees Aries (8th)

28 Oct 2022 – Jupiter re-enters Pisces (7th)

23 Nov 2022 – Jupiter stationary direct in Pisces (7th)

20 Dec 2022 – Jupiter re-enters Aries (8th)

Are you having your Jupiter return?

If you have your natal Jupiter at any degree of Pisces or between 0-8 degrees of Aries, 2022 hands you your Jupiter return. This is when Jupiter returns to where it was in the sky when you were born. When this happens, you are in for an extra large serving of Jupiter generosity. With sprinkles. And it doesn’t matter what age you are or your circumstances. Jupiter will now offer freedom or opportunity in some way. And with Jupiter there are always no strings attached.

For example, when Sir Richard Branson boldly went where no billionaire had gone before – into space aboard Unity 22 on July 11, 2021, this marked the start of his Jupiter return. Sure, we may not be billionaires but take it if you are having your Jupiter return cycle during ‘22, you too will be going big and boldly into a new and unexplored area of your life. Most possibly around love and self empowerment.

Jupiter return or not, billionaire or broke, love is your territory to explore. This doesn’t mean you can be on cruise control in your life however. Jupiter is not some combo of Santa and your Fairy Godmother as personified by Stephen Fry in panto drag. There is no ‘Bibbidi boppidi boo!’. If you are seeking a partner you need to put yourself out there where love can find you. You need to turn that sign from ‘Closed’ to ‘Open for business’. And do so whole-heartedly. No half measures now Fat Cupid is on your team, firing off arrows left, right and on into the multiverse of love, Virgo!

Serving Love – Reality Style

You need the real deal in love and partnership matters, Virgo. Not the fake Vuitton variety. Sure, that looks good but we all know it has no substance, value and isn’t built to last. So, your key to lasting togetherness in two’s company matters this year is to accept no substitutes and to ensure you do keep it real and the other person makes it real too.

The ‘Give me your love, make it real or just forget about it’ meeting between Jupiter and Neptune on April 12 is a case in point. This can only occur once in approximately every 165 years. This is a divinely destiny driven encounter which can be all about higher love. Or it can bring those illusions around someone crashing down. It’s very important if you meet someone new at this point to know what you want. And also to ensure you are clear about what they want too. If you neglect this simple rule you could be setting yourself up for a disappointment later in the year. More on this shortly.

Remember, Jupiter can over-deliver during this cycle. So, if you meet someone and they aren’t looking for the same thing as you, don’t be afraid to thank them and move on. And rely on Jupiter to deliver another, more suitable, candidate. What Jupiter can’t do is change somebody’s mind.

If you are already in a relationship and wondering where it is going and what to do – Jupiter shows you the way forward now. This is part of making it real. Do they keep their word and back up what they say they will do with action? Can you rely on them? If so, Jupiter should see you take things to the next level. All talk and no action? Track record of broken promises? Watch out now as Jupiter arrives in your 8th on May 10.

Promises Take No Prisoners

Jupiter in here is all about fearlessness, sex appeal and charisma. So, if someone isn’t delivering, you’ll have no hesitation in tackling this head-on, Virgo. If their actions and what they say just don’t tally.

You’re infused with passion and a fierce determination to succeed. In all areas. Due to Neptune in your 7th and the meeting with Jupiter, spiritual alignment and connection will have been at the top of your compatibility list. If you are with the right person who can give you this – you’ll know it now. You will also know if you are in the right job too. This is your ‘other’ money house. One of power moves, big money and unlocking the vault. You won’t be in the mood to sell yourself short either. And if you feel you’ve not been receiving the recognition nor the rewards due to you on either a personal or a professional level, you’ll take whatever action necessary to change that.

Jupiter will remain in your 8th from May 10 to Oct 27. It will then return on Dec 20. This is your house of joint as in marital assets, loans, mortgages, investments, salary, benefits and pay outs. Expect to have access to simply more resources either through a partner or via your boss, bank or other body.

Jupiter this year tells you that you have everything you need to get anything you want. And while it rules foreigners and travel, what are are seeking, especially in love, may be found close to home or right where you are. Tapping into self-worth, passion and surety and being willing to see people and situations for what they are rather than what you’d like them to be, ensures Jupiter can deliver who or what ever it is you need to experience a new kind of partnership potential. Own what you want from love and be willing to discover what the other person wants too. If you’re aligned, you’re in for a joint adventure. Jupiter promises love is the journey and the destination for you in 2022!