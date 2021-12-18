Your Lucky Jupiter Forecast 2022 – Libra to Pisces

LIBRA Your Lucky Jupiter Forecast 2022

Small stuff? Isn’t it ALL small stuff, Libra? Well, it should be anyway. If you’ve been feeling adrift, all at sea, foggy, confused and directionless lately the good news for you in ‘22 is that Jupiter washes you up on shore, restores your perspective or sets you on a course back towards wellbeing and soul certainty.

There’s magic, love and healing on offer too. Do you know the story of Shakespeare’s The Tempest? Or better yet do you remember the final scene of the film Shakespeare in Love? You might want to read or watch either or both as we begin the year with Jupiter in your 6th house. You may find yourself or facets of yourself in one or some of these characters, Libra.

We’ve a highly charged and unusual Jupiter cycle this year. As it will spend approximately six months in Pisces and your 6th and then six months bigging up your love potential in Aries and your 7th. Here are your key Jupiter dates for ‘22:

12 April 2022 – Jupiter and Neptune conjunct in Pisces (6th)

10 May 2022 – Jupiter enters Aries (7th)

28 July 2022 – Jupiter stationary retrograde at 8 degrees Aries (7th)

28 Oct 2022 – Jupiter re-enters Pisces (6th)

23 Nov 2022 – Jupiter stationary direct in Pisces (6th)

20 Dec 2022 – Jupiter re-enters Aries (7th)

Are you having your Jupiter return?

If you have your natal Jupiter at any degree of Pisces or between 0-8 degrees of Aries, 2022 hands you your Jupiter return. This is when Jupiter returns to where it was in the sky when you were born. When this happens, you are in for an extra large serving of Jupiter generosity. With sprinkles. And it doesn’t matter what age you are or your circumstances. Jupiter will now offer freedom or opportunity in some way. And with Jupiter there are always no strings attached.

For example, when Sir Richard Branson boldly went where no billionaire had gone before – into space aboard Unity 22 on July 11, 2021, this marked the start of his Jupiter return. Sure, we may not be billionaires but take it if you are having your Jupiter return cycle during ‘22, you too will be going big and boldly into a new and unexplored area of your life. Something massive springs from everyday small beginnings.

Jupiter return or not, billionaire or broke, between May 10 and Oct 27 and again after Dec 20, ove is your territory to explore. This doesn’t mean you can be on cruise control in your life however. Jupiter is not some combo of Santa and your Fairy Godmother as personified by Stephen Fry in panto drag. There is no ‘Bibbidi boppidi boo!’. If you are seeking a partner you need to put yourself out there where love can find you. You need to turn that sign from ‘Closed’ to ‘Open for business’. And do so whole-heartedly. No half measures now Fat Cupid is on your team, firing off arrows left, right and on into the multiverse of love, Libra!

You are the sign of balance and above all, double acts and duos of all descriptions. So, I need not tell you that this includes every single combination of two-some sweetness you can imagine and possibly some you have yet to. That bestie, that collaborator, activity partner, mentor or business partner. Or even that opponent or rival. If you have been dealing with the difficult dynamic of that frenemy or in-your-grill indiviual the good news is Jupiter will clear that situation up too.

What you need is where you are

So, first back to that small stuff. Your everyday work (paid or unpaid), studies, routine, health, habits, diet, exercise etc. And that feeling perhaps of being adrift. The meeting between Jupiter and Neptune in this house on April 12 can only occur once every 165 years. That’s how rare and special this is. It can hand you the insight and truth you need to chart a new course or direction, or see your feet firmly now on the shores of reality, handing you a fresh sense of direction.

To go back to that end scene in Shakespeare in Love and without giving away any spoilers for those who haven’t seen it, it ends with the shipwrecked Viola (Gwyneth Paltrow in Oscar-winning form), washed ashore on a land of new possibilities following a shipwreck. A foreshadowing of The Tempest and the character of Miranda. The Tempest is full of Pisces and Neptune themes. The hit TV series LOST which I am sure many of you have seen, drew heavily on The Tempest. We have shipwrecks (an aircraft crash in LOST), dreams, illusions, islands beyond time and space and magic. We also have healing, redemption and forgiveness. And ultimately seeing things as they are – not what we thought they were, which hands us freedom.

Forgiveness with an emphasis on self-forgiveness for past choices or mistakes may be what brings about a massive change on an everyday level. As could feeling you now clearly see what needs to be done and what resources you have at your disposal. Don’t like your current job or work conditions? You will now take practical steps to change this helped along by Jupiter. You’ll see how you can get where you need to go right from where you are. Jupiter and Neptune in here align you with the hidden truth that you have everything you need to get anything you want within you or around you. You just need to harness it and use it in a practical, every day and efficient manner.

So, deal with the small stuff. Go deep into what you can do to heal your everyday life and routine and to make it work for you. You’ll immediately see big benefits flow the more organised and focussed you become. And you’ll be glad you did once Jupiter lands in your 7th on May 10.

Ride the Love Train

This is one of the best cycles for lasting love, marriage and partnership matters you will have experienced in 12 years, Libra. And it will continue on into 2023 as Jupiter will return to this house on Dec 20. It’s about big loves too. And love of learning, travel and adventure. Need a fellow traveller? Jupiter should deliver at least one serious contender while it is in this house.

Settleds could commit to something bigger. A joint goal or vision for instance. Others may experience this cycle via an opportunity to work on something they love. Especially if it involves study, the mass media, the law, sports, the outdoors or animals. Just be aware in partnership matters that while Jupiter offers solutions, it cannot fix what’s unfixable. If love has left the building, Jupiter can’t bring it back in. It can however make consciously uncoupling easier than you might think and release both of you in order to bring a fresh love experience your way.

Your greatest benefits and highs will come from the partnership experience this year. And if you’re waiting for this to happen remember – it all begins with the small stuff. So focus on the here and now and in creating an everyday life you love. A bigger one is simply waiting to move in once you do, Libra.

SCORPIO – Your Lucky Jupiter Forecast 2022

Traditionally, Jupiter planet of luck, expansion and opportunity, rules your 2nd house and the next door sign of Sagittarius, Scorpio. Just take it this year when it comes to money and love, Jupiter and even Sagittarian types, have a big role to play.

So, be on the look out for people who have that distinct out-going, optimistic and yes, in many cases, untamed sexiness about them we associate with Sagittarians. No matter what their actual Sun sign may be. It could be Jupiter getting up close and personal. And all with a generous helping of love, good times and that happy-go-lucky win factor just for you, Scorpio!

Jupiter will begin the year in your fabulizing 5th. Ready for big fun? The thing about Jupiter in your 5th is it doesn’t want you to take things too seriously. I’m not saying when it comes to romance which your 5th rules, that things may not go there. Just that its time to take a lighter, brighter approach and just see where things take you. Jupiter is all about the experience and the adventure. It hands us a carefree approach and takes us back to childhood. In here it will heal old heartbreaks and set you up to trust in the power of love once again. You’re whole-hearted with Jupiter acting as Fat Cupid in here.

We’ve a highly unusual Jupiter cycle this year. As it will spend approximately six months in Pisces and your 5th and then six months in a grand design for everyday living in Aries and your 6th. Here are your key Jupiter dates for ‘22:

12 April 2022 – Jupiter and Neptune conjunct in Pisces (5th)

10 May 2022 – Jupiter enters Aries (6th)

28 July 2022 – Jupiter stationary retrograde at 8 degrees Aries (6th)

28 Oct 2022 – Jupiter re-enters Pisces (5th)

23 Nov 2022 – Jupiter stationary direct in Pisces (5th)

20 Dec 2022 – Jupiter re-enters Aries (6th)

Are you having your Jupiter return?

If you have your natal Jupiter at any degree of Pisces or between 0-8 degrees of Aries, 2022 hands you your Jupiter return. This is when Jupiter returns to where it was in the sky when you were born. When this happens, you are in for an extra large serving of Jupiter generosity. With sprinkles. And it doesn’t matter what age you are or your circumstances. Jupiter will now offer solutions or opportunities connected to romance, children, creative ventures, work, study or wellbeing.

For example, when Sir Richard Branson boldly went where no billionaire had gone before – into space aboard Unity 22 on July 11, 2021, this marked the start of his Jupiter return. Sure, we may not be billionaires but take it if you are having your Jupiter return cycle during ‘22, you too will be going big and boldly into a new and unexplored area of your life. Something massive springs from everyday small beginnings.

Jupiter return or not, billionaire or broke, up to May 9 and then again between Oct 28 and December 19, Jupiter gets the good times rolling for you. The other times it is set to help you create the life you love living everyday and in every way in your 6th. This doesn’t mean you can be on cruise control in your life however. Jupiter is not some combo of Santa and your Fairy Godmother as personified by Stephen Fry in panto drag. There is no ‘Bibbidi boppidi boo!’. I

If you are seeking to turn a creative passion into your profession, if you want love – you need to take a chance in putting yourself out there. All in and no half measures. You need to turn you back on past disappointments and reach for optimism and a belief in the power of love again. Whole hearted not half-hearted as Jupiter brings lucky breaks, rewards for taking a chance and can put you in the right place at the right time for magical new beginnings and asynchronicities to occur.

No more so than on April 12 when for the first time in 165 years, Jupiter and Neptune meet in Pisces and your 5th. This is a once in many lifetimes event due to its rarity. Both Jupiter and Neptune rule Pisces and this is magic waiting to happen. In your house of holidays, joy, love and pleasure!

Just one teeny tiny word of warning. This meeting can see you transported to an ‘other’ kind of reality. Once where you are carefree and living in the moment. Please bear in mind this is your house of children. So, if you are fertile and the patter of little feet is not the kind of reality you want when you come back down to earth, please take extra special precautions to see this doesn’t happen. Just keep this small caveat in mind but then enjoy.

Babies, children, your adult children or those younger than you may feature during this cycle in other ways. As could the emergence of that relationship which you make you a parent, step parent, god parent or grand parent at some future date. Getting noticed for what you do, breakthroughs in creative or even psychic fields if you work in these areas are possible too. You may be ‘discovered’ for your talents or what makes you shine. Or even find yourself rubbing shoulders with celebrities and VIP’s. Want to be noticed? Time to showcase yourself via any way you can especially on social media. It’s not a year to hesitate or hold back. And not taking things too seriously also means you aren’t worried about what others think either.

Your psychic and creative abilities will peak so please don’t ignore these. And while it is time to throw your hat in the ring when it comes to what you want, please don’t rush and listen to the advice of your higher self. This cycle can deliver the divinely directed love experience or a dire disappointment. But the latter is only likely to happen it you tune out that inner voice telling you something’s not right.

Jupiter in your 6th from May 10 brings a different kind of magic. The practical variety. It tells you to take care of the business of everyday living and to discover just how big the benefits to doing this can be. If you are unemployed, wanting to return to the workforce after a break or to change your job, Jupiter will see to it that an offer comes your way. You’ll plug in to new reserves of energy and vitality. Exercise, pets and being outdoors will take on fresh significance as will designing a routine that infuses your daily life with variety and more enjoyment. Sure, we all have the things we have to do. Jupiter hands you ways to make these easier as well as opportunities to do more of what you want to do.

This cycle will take you on into 2023 as Jupiter will re-visit your 5th for a short time in October and then return to your 6th on Dec 20. This year shows you ways to live and love joyfully. Not just for a few weeks a year when you are on holiday – although expect travel to feature in ‘22, but everyday. Life may be a full time occupation but it was never meant to be a serious business all the time. Get co-creating one with Jupiter in ‘22.

SAGITTARIUS – Your Lucky Jupiter Forecast 2022

Homeward bound

I wish I was

Homeward bound

Home where my thought’s escapin’

Home where my music’s playin’

Home where my love lies waitin’

Silently for me

Simon & Garfunkel

Let’s talk happiness for 2022, Sag! And bringing it on home. This year begins with ruler Jupiter in your 4th. It’s about your home, your family – the one you are related to or the people who feel like ‘family’ for you, your lifestyle, where on the planet you call home and joy and satisfaction from this.

We’ve a highly unusual Jupiter cycle this year. As it will spend approximately six months in Pisces and your 4th and then six months in Aries and your fun and fabulizing 5th. It goes back and forth between the two. So they are not concurrent. What this means is a lot of planetary activity in the bottom section of your chart for this year. So, think homeward bound issues on a physical, emotional and material level. Happiness however will be your greatest take out and your biggest homecoming event! So, with this in mind here are your key Jupiter dates for ‘22:

12 April 2022 – Jupiter and Neptune conjunct in Pisces (4th)

10 May 2022 – Jupiter enters Aries (5th)

28 July 2022 – Jupiter stationary retrograde at 8 degrees Aries (5th)

28 Oct 2022 – Jupiter re-enters Pisces (4th)

23 Nov 2022 – Jupiter stationary direct in Pisces (4th)

20 Dec 2022 – Jupiter re-enters Aries (5th)

Are you having your Jupiter return?

Let’s talk a different kind of homecoming. If you have your natal Jupiter at any degree of Pisces or between 0-8 degrees of Aries, 2022 hands you your Jupiter return. This is when Jupiter returns to where it was in the sky when you were born. When this happens, you are in for an extra large serving of Jupiter generosity. With sprinkles. And it doesn’t matter what age you are or your circumstances. Jupiter will now offer solutions or opportunities connected to the following: home and living space, security, path and purpose, family, love, babies, children and creative ventures.

For example, when Sir Richard Branson boldly went where no billionaire had gone before – into space aboard Unity 22 on July 11, 2021, this marked the start of his Jupiter return. He left home if you like as in the earth, and went into space. But returned. Home is the place from where the adventures begin and also end. So, don’t think restriction, Sag. Think launchpad to the stars!

Sure, we may not be billionaires but take it if you are having your Jupiter return cycle during ‘22, you too will be going big and boldly. Perhaps into a new home. Maybe your family expands either via marriage or births (more on this in a moment) or by you adding to your family with like minded and extremely close connections. Or you embrace hybrid or remote working from home permanently and follow through on those sea change/escape to the country dreams.

Jupiter return or not, billionaire or broke, up to May 9 and then again between Oct 28 and December 19, your ruler is intent on bringing you happiness around your home and family life. It wants to put your feet on your true path when it comes to how you are living and even where. Yours and yours alone. Not how well meaning family or friends think you should live. For some this may mean a relocation to another town, part of the country or even emigration to that place that just seems like home even if its on the other side of the world.

Jupiter as you well know, offers solutions and solves problems. But only if we take the steps we are supposed to. You can’t just be a couch potato during this cycle. Jupiter is not some combo of Santa and your Fairy Godmother as personified by Stephen Fry in panto drag. There is no ‘Bibbidi boppidi boo!’. But take steps to make a move and Jupiter will act bringing you just what you need to be able to nurture those long term plans and dreams. And to feel safe and supported. Even the most daring adventurers need love, Sag.

Get ready for Homecoming

Jupiter in here also offers deep healing when it comes to childhood wounds. Often this comes from understanding we are free now to claim our own path. We see those family patterns and dynamics in a new light so are no longer bound by them. Watch for a shift around this which could result in a literal move away – maybe physically but also on a soul or psychic level too, as Jupiter and Neptune meet in your 4th on April 12.

Both Jupiter and Neptune rule Pisces. And its been 165 years since they were both last in here at the same time! So, we are talking a once in many lifetimes event occurring. Some of you may be looking at a major, long distance move or journey. Others at healing family karma that has gone on for generations as you identify the pattern and break the chain. Whatever the outcome, this frees you on some level and at the same time creates a sense of deep connection to a place or path.

Pleasure, parties and play!

Now you have your roots or sense of place, it’s time for that lighter, brighter more secure you to go out into the world and spread their wings as Jupiter lands in your 5th from May 10. In focus now – romance, babies, children, holidays, hobbies and creative pursuits. This is one of the best times of the year for attraction of all kinds but the best period in 12 years for singles to find that special someone.

Because of the Jupiter in your 4th theme, babies and children may be one area where your family expands. A relationship that could potentially make you a parent, step parent, foster parent could factor in for singles. Or you may become a grand parent if you have adult children. If you do not wish to have children at the moment and are fertile, you should take extra precautions to see this does not occur.

Others may be involved with what I like to call the children of their creativity. Your hobbies, pastimes and passions. Expect your talents to get you noticed this year and also even more so in ‘23 as Jupiter will end this year and begin the new one in your 5th. This is also an excellent year under which to launch your own home based business or side hustle. But above all, remember, Jupiter wants you to continue the healing process you began when it was in your 4th by pursuing and doing what makes you happy. And without worrying about what others will think.

You’ll revisit those home based issues one final time between Oct 28 and Dec 19. So this takes you through you birthday cycle, Sag. Ensure you are homeward bound in a way that feels right for you now. Fine tune any areas and if you no longer love where you live, commit to moving once and for all. Jupiter brings you home to roost in ‘22 and also tells you, what your heart wants and needs will be found close to home. And this includes love, Sag.

CAPRICORN Your Lucky Jupiter Forecast 2022

How far can an idea take you, Capricorn? You’ve had Neptune in this sector of your chart for several years channelling a flow of inspiration your way. How have you been utilising this? Have you been drifting with that download or taking action? Do you have an idea that keeps on recurring, nudging you to do something with it?

2022 is the year to walk your talk with both Jupiter and Neptune now in this sector of your chart. It’s all very well to dream or talk a good game. Jupiter now says bring it. Writing, speaking, studying, teaching, photography, design, advertising, marketing, that YouTube channel, the internet, blog, vlog, your day job, your side hustle, screenwriting, your thesis, manuscript, selling, podcast, pitch and CV – all come under Jupiter in this house. As well as short journeys (in distance or duration), your siblings should you have them, your communication devices, your neighbours, locality and how you get about – your car, bike, commute. Walk it and work it with Jupiter in here.

This is the year to sell yourself and your ideas in a way you may not have done before. Or to build on what you have already started in these areas. Travel should feature for many of you despite any on-going restrictions. If you work in sales, journalism, advertising, design or any aspects of the media from TV to influencer, this period should see your work or message reach a larger audience. If you are seeking to change jobs or find a job, Jupiter can and will deliver you a better position or new beginning.

Your ideas or what you already have at your disposal are what will lay the foundation for a better lifestyle experience. We’ve a highly unusual Jupiter cycle this year. As it will spend approximately six months in Pisces and your 3rd and then six months in Aries and your 4th of home, family and security. So, think of this as your ideas, work or studies forming the foundation stones of what will go on to support you. Here are you key Jupiter dates for ‘22:

12 April 2022 – Jupiter and Neptune conjunct in Pisces (3rd

10 May 2022 – Jupiter enters Aries (4th)

28 July 2022 – Jupiter stationary retrograde at 8 degrees Aries (4th)

28 Oct 2022 – Jupiter re-enters Pisces (3rd)

23 Nov 2022 – Jupiter stationary direct in Pisces (3rd)

20 Dec 2022 – Jupiter re-enters Aries (4th)

Are you having your Jupiter return?

If you have your natal Jupiter in Pisces or between 0-8 degrees of Aries, 2022 hands you your Jupiter return. This is when Jupiter returns to where it was in the sky when you were born. When this happens, you are in for an extra large serving of Jupiter generosity. With sprinkles. And it doesn’t matter what age you are or your circumstances. Jupiter will now offer solutions or opportunities connected to the following: work, commerce, learning, everyday reach, business, home and living space, belonging, security, path and purpose and who you think of as family.

For example, when Sir Richard Branson boldly went where no billionaire had gone before – into space aboard Unity 22 on July 11, 2021, this marked the start of his Jupiter return. His history of ideas starting with the very 3rd house student magazine which he began in the 1970’s, literally propelled him out of this world. Sure, we may not be billionaires (yet), but neither was Branson when he started. This is what I mean about how far an idea can take you under a Jupiter cycle in your 3rd. Whether you are having your Jupiter return or not.

You of all signs has extra special backing when it comes to your ideas due to Pluto – ruler of power moves, transformation and yes, billionaires (as in ‘Plutocrat’) in your 1st. Your ideas have the power to change you, your future and even where and how you live this year. Just be aware that talking or dreaming isn’t enough. You must act and launch. Especially on April 12 when Jupiter and Neptune meet in your 3rd for the first time in 165 years. Both Jupiter and Neptune co-rule Pisces. And both of them being in here at the same time is extremely rare. This is a once in several lifetimes event which can hand you ideas channelled from the source. But they will remain just that – ideas unless you do something with them.

Talk is cheap but ideas are gold

Jupiter in your 3rd offers opportunities infused with expansion potential and dusted with a dash of luck. But only if we take the steps we are supposed to. Jupiter is not some combo of Santa and your Fairy Godmother as personified by Stephen Fry in panto drag. Talking about doing something no matter how passionate and enthusiastic you may be about it won’t bring it into being. There is no ‘Bibbidi boppidi boo!’. We all know that person who talks about what they are going to do. Get that better job. Start that business. Write that screenplay. And five years on is still talking. Don’t be that person.

This is a time of magic yes. Where words and what we share and send out can act as spells to manifest our desires. But notice I said ‘send out’ which is your first step. And then when you get a response you have to follow up or through. That’s the part of an incantation. There is usually a complimentary action require to active the magic potential!

Follow through and Jupiter will follow up. Those of you seeking a new car, computer or phone – any means of getting about or connecting, may discover Jupiter delivers that bargain or perfect deal. Others benefit via siblings or from their immediate neighbourhood.

If you are moving during this cycle, you may not move far from where you are as Jupiter lands in your 4th on May 10 and continues its homestay vacation until October 28. It then revisits your 3rd until just before your birthday cycle until December 20 when it will return to see in ‘23 for you. This will allow you time to refine those ideas one final time.

Jupiter may hand you the keys to a new door literally in the form of a new home. Or enhance or extend your present one. This shows you how you can build on your ideas and raise something lasting from them. Family – either the one you are related to or a self-created one, will feature and possibly expand. Help from family members or those close to you may enhance your sense of happiness in where and how you are living.

This is a once in 12 year opportunity to find and cement your sense of place. You may for instance outgrow your present home but realise you love your neighbourhood or locality. This may play a key factor in any plans involving a move. If you are renting and a move becomes inevitable, Jupiter may hand you a better, bigger and more secure alternative.

Because of the link this year with business and ideas, for many of you, this Jupiter cycle may hand you the opportunity to work from home or start that home based business if that has been your dream. Link your ideas to your long term path and purpose. To lifestyle and living well. Jupiter wants you to combine all of this for success at truly living in 2022. And helps you lay the foundation for your future – right now and right where you are. Home is where happiness is moving into this year, Capricorn!

AQUARIUS Your Lucky Jupiter Forecast 2022

You’re starting ‘22 in a cycle of super prosperity, Aquarius. And do bear in mind that this is a mindset as opposed to what’s in your bank account.

But the fact is, 2022 has never been a better year to get your finances in order. Or to attract and experience abundance on all levels. Yes, you should see your income increase during this cycle. But you should also be adopting a New Rich List mindset which tells you its all about your quality of life and the experiences you have as opposed to just cold hard cash. Jupiter in your 2nd this year wants you to have what you can bank on both materially and on an emotional level too.

Jupiter will begin the year in your 2nd house of money, income, possessions and most importantly when it comes to that New Rich mindset – your house of self-worth. That’s the benchmark for everything, Aquarius. What we believe we are worth determines how we are treated and what we receive. Not just in terms of that folding stuff, but in our relationships too.

There is deep healing on offer around any issues relating to this in April which I will explain in a moment. And it could just open the doors to increased prosperity in love as well as money. We’ve a highly unusual Jupiter cycle this year. As it will spend approximately six months in Pisces and your 2nd and then six months in Aries and your 3rd of work, ideas and studying. Money making ideas could germinate and take root for you. And what your money actually buys you will prove to be a big area of exploration – and satisfaction too! Here are your key Jupiter dates for 2022:

12 April 2022 – Jupiter and Neptune conjunct in Pisces (2nd)

10 May 2022 – Jupiter enters Aries (3rd)

28 July 2022 – Jupiter stationary retrograde at 8 degrees Aries (3rd)

28 Oct 2022 – Jupiter re-enters Pisces (2nd)

23 Nov 2022 – Jupiter stationary direct in Pisces (2nd)

20 Dec 2022 – Jupiter re-enters Aries (3rd)

Are you having your Jupiter return?

If you have your natal Jupiter in Pisces or between 0-8 degrees of Aries, 2022 hands you your Jupiter return. This is when Jupiter returns to where it was in the sky when you were born. When this happens, you are in for an extra large serving of Jupiter generosity. With sprinkles. And it doesn’t matter what age you are or your circumstances. Jupiter will now offer solutions or opportunities connected to the following: income, life budget, priorities, attraction, resources as in talents and skills, business, side-hustle, ideas, travel.

For example, when Sir Richard Branson boldly went where no billionaire had gone before – into space aboard Unity 22 on July 11, 2021, this marked the start of his Jupiter return. His history of ideas starting with the very 3rd house student magazine which he began in the 1970’s, literally propelled him out of this world. Sure, we may not be billionaires (yet), but neither was Branson when he started. This is what I mean about your resources and ideas working together as Jupiter crosses back and forth across your 2nd and 3rd houses – no matter whether you are having your Jupiter return or not.

You’re Right on the Money in ‘22

Just what is money? It’s energy and a current. Hence the term ‘currency’. We use terms such as ‘currency exchange’ and ‘trade’ on the stock market for instance. So, think of money as more than folding stuff or your bank statement. We exchange our time for a salary or wage. We exchange love and support between ourselves and partners, friends and family. We use the word ‘change’ when we refer to money too. We present more cash than what something is worth, we receive change back for the difference.

Keep in mind money and your other resources – yes, your abilities, skills, experience, talents and the love you give, are your currency of change as Jupiter and Neptune meet in your 2nd on April 12. This can be a pivotal time for how you attract and manage your money and everything else and this is all pegged on the value you place on yourself and what you have.

I spoke about the deep healing which can take place under this transit. Especially if you are being short-changed. This is an extremely rare event which can only occur once in 165 years. Both Jupiter and Neptune co-rule Pisces and that is how long it has been since they were both in here at the same time. So think a once in several lifetimes opportunity to heal your karma around money, self-worth, attraction and deservedness.

Look to where your money goes and on what rather then the amount you have coming in right now. Is what you spend it on a substitute for what you really need? Do you spend your money on ‘stuff’ or high end items to keep up with others or to fill a hole in your life for instance? Are you afraid that if the truth about your financial situation were to be known people would think less of you or judge you? Do you feel you have to ‘keep up’ with the Joneses?

Growing up what were the messages you received about money? Do you come from a home of savers or splurgers? Have you been told money is hard to come by? Or was the message ‘I don’t care too much for money?’ – a song incidentally written by two men who had plenty of it. If you don’t care about your relationship with money chances are it doesn’t care about you either. Energy is alive. It’s living. This is about relating to the material world in a new and healing way.

If necessary, reach out for professional help now. However, if you discover the short-change is happening in other areas, do something about that now. Are you taken for granted at work for instance? Asked to take on more without being offered a payrise? Do people in your personal life take without giving back? Time now to take action as only you can. Jupiter will put you back into the flow and open doors to the vault of goodies. But you have to show your intention to ‘change’ – there’s that word again, your relationship to your own worth.

Change your ideas, change your future

You are the sign of the future a natural innovator, inventor and entrepreneur. You love new concepts and ideas that break you free of accepted thinking. So, as this is your superpower, you’ll love Jupiter in your 3rd from May 10 to Oct 27 and then again from Dec 20.

The ideas you generate while Jupiter is in your 2nd could turn into real, tangible money spinners. Or else your changed thought process with regards to your income and other assets sees you direct these into creating new experiences for yourself or open doors to prosperity via a better paying job, side hustle or business idea. This Jupiter transit favours anything to do with writing, speaking, teaching, communicating, learning and the internet. You’ll also be more confident in selling yourself and getting your ideas across now. You’ll see them and you as worthy and valuable. Speak up, sell yourself and share your thoughts.

Your work or business should now increase and your income along with this. If you have extra cash you will not most probably use it to buy experiences or else creative tools or learning opportunities to make more of all you have. And which last.

This cycle is subtle as it is important to know that while it is about money it also isn’t. It’s about the value you place on yourself and all you have to offer, Aquarius. Time to up that personal stock value. Abundance is waiting to respond.

PISCES Your Super Lucky Jupiter Forecast for 2022

I want to see how lucky Lucky can be

I want to ride with my Angel and live shockingly

I want to drive to the edge and into the sea

I want to see how lucky Lucky can be

Melissa Etheridge

Are you ready in ‘22 to discover just how lucky, lucky can be, Pisces? Jupiter, the planet of luck and good fortune always brings with it solutions, opportunities and expansion. But in our 1st the luck factor simply gets supersized to massive effect! Not only have you waited 12 years for a cycle like this, 2022 brings you an event like no other you will experience again in this lifetime. And may not for several others as you have a meeting between Jupiter and Neptune in your 1st which takes place on April 12. The first time this has occurred for 165 years!

Neptune is your modern day ruler but before it was discovered, your ruler was Jupiter. The old rulerships still apply. So we say when Jupiter is in your sign it has ‘come home’ and is happy in here. 2022 sees you with both your rulers in residence. We’ve a highly unusual Jupiter cycle this year even leaving out the meeting between your rulers; as it will spend approximately six months in your sign and then six months in Aries and 2nd of money, income, values and self-worth. Here are you key Jupiter dates for ‘22:

12 April 2022 – Jupiter and Neptune conjunct in Pisces (1st)

10 May 2022 – Jupiter enters Aries (2nd)

28 July 2022 – Jupiter stationary retrograde at 8 degrees Aries (2nd)

28 Oct 2022 – Jupiter re-enters Pisces (1st)

23 Nov 2022 – Jupiter stationary direct in Pisces (1st)

20 Dec 2022 – Jupiter re-enters Aries (2nd)

Are you having your Jupiter return?

If you have your natal Jupiter in Pisces or between 0-8 degrees of Aries, 2022 hands you your Jupiter return. This is when Jupiter returns to where it was in the sky when you were born. When this happens, you are in for an extra large serving of Jupiter generosity. With sprinkles. Travel will feature in some way as possibilities draw you towards new horizons. Or are you the event horizon that’s simply waiting to happen? Personal ambitions can be realised now. And it doesn’t matter what age you are or your circumstances.

For example, when Sir Richard Branson boldly went where no billionaire had gone before – into space aboard Unity 22 on July 11, 2021, this marked the start of his Jupiter return. Sure, we may not be billionaires (yet) but Jupiter will be focussing on your cash, income and other assets to this year. First however, you need to keep the focus on you and understand feeling good about how you look and who you are is the key. Your image, appearance, profile (including on-line), face, style, body image, title and brand will become your calling card in more ways than one now. Ruler Neptune dusts you with charisma and old-world Hollywood glamour. That elusive sense of ‘star quality’ in whatever way you want to werk it, Pisces!

Nobody serves it better

It’s up to you of course. But nobody serves it better now. Jupiter will maximise all your positive attributes. You radiate and then attract back in kind. Needless to say, if you want to make adjustments to your appearance – a make-over, style change or even something a little more deeper such as a cosmetic procedure or smile upgrade, you have planetary support and should be delighted at the result. You might want to time plans or decisions around this for the April 12 Jupiter/Neptune meeting. Are you ready to unveil a fierce new you at this point? Updated and upgraded on some level. Also, look at where you may have been made to feel that you don’t deserve the best or nice things. It’s mega-self-care and Me time now, Pisces. Plus you won’t have to wait long for positive feedback from this to reach you.

Jupiter in your 1st can often work more magic in partnership matters than Jupiter in your 7th.. When this happens this is the universe telling you that you have its approval with those outer changes you’ve made. Which let’s face it, are simply a reflection of deeper, inner ones. There is nothing superficial about this. As a result, singles could rejoice at the appearance of someone who has exactly the right combination of qualities you know you need. In other words, a spiritual seeker like yourself but who also combines this with a practical and wordly streak. Did I just say ‘Made in Heaven’ Pisces?

Don’t forget your 2nd house also rules relationships that are assets to you as well as your money. And this includes love and work connections. A better paying job or extra income from a side hustle could be on the horizon for many of you once Jupiter leaves your sign on May 10. During Jupiter’s time in your 1st, your talents, abilities and creative skills will have been re-charged and revitalised. You will also now have a stronger belief in all you have to offer. Once Jupiter lands in your 2nd, you will be able to make good use of these in practical ways.

You’ll take a new, pro-active and more confident stance with your work and money. You’ll push forward with any ideas to increase your income and also you won’t be afraid to ask for what you know you’re worth now. Be this on a professional or personal level. If you have been seeking work, between May 10 and Oct 27, Jupiter should deliver you at least one job offer. Others may see a pay rise or promotion arrive or a new opportunity appear. Your ecommerce idea takes off. You launch something new.

You won’t be afraid of the answers you receive if you take action and ask for what you want directly either. Whether its asking your boss for that raise or that lover for a commitment. This year sees Jupiter put luck on your side if you take a chance and you are more than willing to do just that. But you will also know that if you are faced with a ‘No’ – that person was never going to say yes anyway. And you will simply see this as your opportunity to stop wasting time and go look for that someone who is going to give you what you’re seeking.

If you do need to adjust and realign, Jupiter’s return to your sign from Oct 28 – Dec 19 gets your re-evaluating those personal goals and dreams, tweaking your image if necessary and re-working your lucky factor to your advantage. Yes, it’s still with you Pisces even when Jupiter returns to your 2nd on Dec 20. You’ll come to understand this year we make our own luck in both money and love with a combination of self-belief and go-getting fierceness. Work this for all you’re worth!