Weekly General Astrology Forecast January 10th 2022

Act individually but with big intentions

Stand by your values

All for one – one for all!

Mercury turns retroactive this week in Aquarius – the sign of both our individuation and the collective. Going back over old friendships, contacts but also what benefits us all as a society – sharing, unions, welfare – will be in focus now.

Watch out however for that suspicious email or file attachment, hackers and viruses. Back up important files and documents. The usual retro rules apply. Friendships and connections will be tested for continued relevance. As will our path and what we consider to be success once Mercury backs into Capricorn again.

Vesta enters Capricorn this week so we can expect gender issues, equality, representation and even #metoo to be back in the headlines. Especially at the very top of big corporations or governments.

This week also sees the two power player planets – Ceres and Pluto, both in earth signs getting us to look at our money, values and what underpins our very foundations. There’s a need for ‘clean’ energy around our professional and financial interactions. For respect and integrity. And if this is missing – or has been, we can expect to see ‘fallout’ occur. This can cut across the money markets or on into the world environment and the climate crises. As Ceres moves forward in Taurus on the 14th – same day as Mercury heads backwards, we could be looking at the price ticket for ignoring global warming and how this has a knock-on effect.

We are our choices

Governments, corporations and major polluters could be outed now. And on a personal level we may be looking closely at our own choices in the past such as fast fashion or even how we get around. We are being asked to look at what we really should value and protect – our planet rather than ‘stuff’ or operating at the expense of others. The great thing is – we can choose different in any given moment and in doing so create a stunning and better outcome. For ourselves, others and our world.

The Sun’s meeting with Pluto in Capricorn on the 16th may shine a light on the good, the bad and the downright ugly. Who is a shining beacon and who is the exact opposite. This week can offer stunning rewards for correct past choices made with dedication and mindfulness. Or hand a very big bill which is now due. Time for all of us to show what we stand for on a soul level.

In a nutshell: A week that shows the world what everyone’s values are. Mercury turns retrograde in Aquarius – sign of the collective and our future. While the Sun and Pluto in Capricorn expose those long term agendas.

Jan 12 2022 Vesta enters Capricorn (Capricorn)

Jan 14 2022 Mercury stationary retrograde in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Jan 14 2022 Ceres stationary direct in Taurus (Taurus)

Jan 16 2022 Sun conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (Capricorn)