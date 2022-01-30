Monthly General Astrology Forecast February 2022 – Onwards!

Monthly General Astrology Forecast February 2022

Follow your truth wherever it takes you

Love is back on the menu!

Happy birthday, Pisces

A powerful and inspiring new Moon in Aquarius announces the start of February. Time to own our individuality and to be unafraid to do so. The same goes for our goals. They are or should be as unique as we are. So, gather up that vision this month and take whatever steps you can – even baby ones, towards making it real.

This is also a time of cooperation, innovation and all for one and one for all. Juno also enters Aquarius on the 2nd with the promise of something lasting. If we commit to a goal – we’re likely to stick to it. Just as a collective we can all commit to innovations which benefit all of us. The Sun meets Saturn in Aquarius on the 4th and the status quo could get up-ended now especially as this day also sees Mercury head direct in Capricorn and Mars also in here, sextile Jupiter in Pisces. Watch for the outcome of this around the 8th.

Love is in the air!

We began the year with Venus planet of love, retrograde in the sign of the establishment, Capricorn. Venus is direct again and what we have loved or hung on to in the past may now be left behind unless it can prove at can stand the test of time. As regards new loves – they have been on hold. But this is after all, Valentine’s month. Mercury re-enters Aquarius on the 14th and love is in the air again!

The 16th brings about a Mars and Venus meet-cute in Capricorn along with a show-stopping full Moon in Leo. This reawakens the dormant desire of love and self-expression that’s been sleeping within us these long winter months since Venus went backwards. We unfurl our wings again in preparation to launch, to fly and to seek out what’s been missing. It’s a universal soul call to follow our dreams.

As the Sun arrives in Pisces on the 19th, we begin a series of highly unusual aspects designed to show us the truth around love and what we imagine ‘reality’ to be. Pisces is the gentle warrior. The seeker of spiritual truth. The explorer of strange new worlds. The dreamer of dreams. Illusions may be shattered but also dreams can become reality as Jupiter sextiles Uranus in Taurus. Especially if we use our resources for our highest good.

The 22nd – 24th sees truth telling aspects emerge as Eros meets Neptune and Mars and Venus both sextile Neptune from Capricorn. If we’ve invested in the wrong kind of dreams, expect these to be exposed as illusions get ripped away. However, ignoring what we know is the truth is the most deadly illusion or all. We’re all being asked to play a little truth or consequences now. As in facing it but also owning our own truth. No more denying what we really want this February! That’s the ultimate truth and the consequences add up to paying a big price when we don’t own up to it.

All the planets are direct this month from the 4th and Mercury clears its retroshadow from the 24th. This includes Ceres which re-entered Gemini on the 9th. So, this is a rare window where we can look at the truth around what we really want for our futures, own this and go for it. The end of the month could see us undergo a massive shift in our value system as Mercury squares Uranus from Uranus’s ruling sign. Venus also meets Vesta in Capricorn on the 27th. What we’ve prized or clung on to, outdated roles and rules, could undergo a personal and collective revolution. That’s truth telling in action this February.

In a nutshell: Live your truth and follow your dreams. That’s the message this February. All the planets are direct in the sky to celebrate Pisces season! Awaken your soul warrior within.

Feb 1 2022 New Moon in Aquarius (Aquarius) (n.b. Falls in a 2 degree square with Uranus in Taurus)

Feb 2 2022 Juno enters Aquarius (Aquarius)

Feb 4 2022 Mercury stationary direct in Capricorn (Capricorn) ALL PLANETS DIRECT

Feb 4 2022 Mars in Capricorn Sextile Jupiter in Pisces (Capricorn to Pisces)

Feb 4 2022 Sun conjunct Saturn in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Feb 8 2022 Mars in Capricorn Trine Uranus in Taurus (Capricorn to Taurus)

Feb 9 2020 Ceres enters Gemini (Gemini)

Feb 11 2022 Mercury conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (Capricorn)

Feb 14 2022 Mercury Re-enters Aquarius (Aquarius)

Feb 16 2022 Venus Conjunct Mars in Capricorn (Capricorn)

Feb 16 2022 Full Moon in Leo (Leo)

Feb 18 2022 Sun enters Pisces (Pisces)

Feb 18 2022 Jupiter in Pisces Sextile Uranus in Taurus (Pisces to Taurus)

Feb 22 2022 Eros Conjunct Neptune in Pisces (Pisces)

Feb 23 2022 Mars in Capricorn Sextile Neptune in Pisces (Capricorn to Pisces)

Feb 24 2022 Venus in Capricorn Sextile Neptune in Pisces (Capricorn to Pisces)

Feb 24 2022 Mercury exits retroshadow in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Feb 25 2022 Mercury in Aquarius Square Uranus in Taurus (Aquarius to Taurus)

Feb 27 2022 Venus Conjunct Vesta in Capricorn (Capricorn)