Weekly General Astrology Forecast January 31st 2022

Make a big, bold forward move

Dare to try something new

It’s a play or pay moment for promises

The retrograde weather is now over as Mercury heads direct in Capricorn this week. All the planets are now moving forward in the sky. But please remain mindful that even though it is moving forward again from the 4th, Mercury will remain in retroshadow for another three weeks. So, delays, snafus and reversals can still occur.

A new Moon in Aquarius on the first day of February sees us all in the mood to begin something daring and new. It ignites our inner genius – that maverick, rebel part of ourselves who dares us to express who we truly are. Begin something now as this is the sign of goals and the future. Juno also arrives in Aquarius this week. Juno rules amongst other things marriage and long term commitments and promises of all kinds. So, if you begin a goal journey now you are likely to see it through.

Open your silver linings playbook

Pledging to anything that impacts on the collective that involves a group or wider decision for change is likely to be kept to as well. From societal or climate change. This week also links us to bigger picture thinking. It’s not about the few or the 1%. But all of us and that feeling we are all souls in this together. As a result, we are being shown a higher path we can take. Our inner warrior awakens as Mars in Capricorn links to Jupiter in Pisces on the 4th. This asks us to set aside personal ambitions just for a while and look at what we can do for the higher good.

This day also sees a meeting between the Sun and Saturn in Aquarius. Illuminating what works and what frankly needs a radical reinvention or overhaul. Tech companies could find themselves in the spotlight this week. Or how we link to one another or communicate. If it ain’t broke well – we don’t need to fix it. But if it’s worn out – time for something new. It’s a week when we become the innovators and inventors of our own future. We may have to step outside some boundaries to create this or to unleash our own potential. This week hands us all a brand new playbook. One we get to write.

In a nutshell: This week’s new Moon in Aquarius calls on us to set ourselves new goals. And to rock out what makes us unique. Life doesn’t need more imitations. It needs originals like you. Write your own rules this week.

Feb 1 2022 New Moon in Aquarius (Aquarius) (n.b. Falls in a 2 degree square with Uranus in Taurus)

Feb 2 2022 Juno enters Aquarius (Aquarius)

Feb 4 2022 Mercury stationary direct in Capricorn (Capricorn) ALL PLANETS DIRECT

Feb 4 2022 Mars in Capricorn Sextile Jupiter in Pisces (Capricorn to Pisces)

Feb 4 2022 Sun conjunct Saturn in Aquarius (Aquarius)