Weekly General Astrology Forecast February 21st 2022

Live your authenticity large

Reach for higher love

Stand by what you believe

All the planets are now direct plus Mercury exits the last remaining vestiges of its retroshadow on the 24th. A tense angle between it and Uranus on the 25th shakes up group experiences. Our attitudes to money and our values especially. And how we convey or communicate these to others. On a personal level, we need to know others share our value system. This isn’t just about material values but spiritual ones too. We’re seeking to be more aligned with the invisible but ultimately soul defining set of higher and priceless rules we cannot and will not ‘sell out’ over. And we’ll need to know others share these to maintain that connection.

Reaching for these along with higher love, compassion and empathy defines this week. Who embraces this and who lacks this entirely will become prominent. Especially when it comes to those at the top who are willing to sacrifice others in favour of their own ambitions. The Eros/Neptune conjunction in Pisces targets the truth on the 24th. That arrow flies straight and true hitting those who may say all the right things but don’t actually stand by that.

This week sees fabulous and rare alignments takes place between Mars (23rd) and Venus now direct again (24th) in Capricorn and Neptune. This is about what people say they believe in vs. how they actually behave. It’s about exposing hypocrisy, double standards and hanging on to outdated beliefs. Some will emerge as shining examples. Others will see their true agendas exposed. Especially if they are in a position of influence and power. Breakthroughs can also occur in the worlds of physics and we may see this and the world of spirituality are in fact mirrors of one another.

This week also sees Venus and Vesta meet in Capricorn. Expect gender issues and bias to loom large. Not just who does what based on their gender identification in our own lives but within society. Discrimination, roles and exploitation could make headlines which impact on people at the top. This week says you may have no place to hide.

Your Tarot Meditation for the Week

Your Tarot meditation for the week is the card of The World. It reminds us that what comes around goes around, yes. But it also tells us we are all one. Spend some time with this card and see what thoughts and even images come through around unity and what we all share as souls. The experience of being human.

The 99% which make up the rest of us may feel fabulously at one and aligned with the world simply by opting out of the human ‘race’. It’s never a competition. It’s about experience, connection, compassion and belonging. And standing by our truth. Live yours soulfully and authentically this week.

In a nutshell: Be a shining beacon for love and authenticity this week. And be ready to see those who just pay lip-service to these or indulge in downright hypocrisy, exposed. The truth of our beliefs can send us higher. And show the world what we truly stand for.

Feb 22 2022 Eros Conjunct Neptune in Pisces (Pisces)

Feb 23 2022 Mars in Capricorn Sextile Neptune in Pisces (Capricorn to Pisces)

Feb 24 2022 Venus in Capricorn Sextile Neptune in Pisces (Capricorn to Pisces)

Feb 24 2022 Mercury exits retroshadow in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Feb 25 2022 Mercury in Aquarius Square Uranus in Taurus (Aquarius to Taurus)

Feb 27 2022 Venus Conjunct Vesta in Capricorn (Capricorn)