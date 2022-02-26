LEO

Intensify your purpose

Radiate empowerment

Love is the change you seek

Is love the change you need or are looking for, Leo? This includes outlets or rewards for what you love to do. Or changes for the better around an existing union. Resources and romance could go tango you into a fresh cycle as Venus and Mars meet in your 7th this week.

This is all about you and a significant other in business or your bae. And how positive change is a necessary evolutionary force in all our lives and our relationships. A new Moon of self-worth setting appears on the 2nd in your 8th. Money, assets, joint endeavours, negotiations from the bedroom to the boardroom and also the vault are in focus. As are value stating moves and serious, searing sexiness.

Time anything from that meeting, negotiation or werking fierceness for that new Moon on the 2nd and the meeting between your ruler the Sun and Jupiter in here on the 5th. This is one of the best weeks of the year so far for attracting love or success in business. Especially with that Venus/Mars love in awakening in you the desire to engage in exactly the same thing.

Fuel up on passion

Destiny and desire fuse to impel you forward with fresh confidence when it comes to exploring what you want now Eros sets you a bigger target to aim for in your 9th from the 6th. Love is all about desire and intensity and less about hearts and flowers. You step forward with confidence and powerful assertion when it comes to going after what you want. Love is your fuel this week. No more running on empty.

In a nutshell: Bring on the love this week, Leo! I’m talking about the REAL deal, not the Insta filtered kind. Accept no substitutes this week. And know it really IS all around you. In so many forms.

Mar 2 2022 Sun in Pisces sextile Uranus in Taurus (8th to 10th)

Mar 2 2022 Mercury conjunct Saturn in Aquarius (7th)

Mar 2 2022 New Moon in Pisces (8th) – N.B. 1 degree off a sextile with Uranus

Mar 3 2022 Mars conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (6th)

Mar 3 2022 Venus conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (6th)

Mar 5 2022 Sun conjunct Jupiter in Pisces (8th)

Mar 6 2022 Mars enters Aquarius (7th)

Mar 6 2022 Venus enters Aquarius (7th)

Mar 6 2022 Eros enters Aries (9th)

Mar 6 2022 Venus and Mars conjunct in Aquarius (7th)