Weekly General Astrology Forecast February 28th 2022

Love is the force of attraction. Set it in motion

Make passion your destination

Don’t look back – live forward

Love is the magical force that keeps the stars apart and which we can use to form our future. Yes, another more scientific term is ‘gravity’. Gravity is attraction. So is love and passion.

If your past contains wounds, regrets or pain, this week allows you to step free of those. And step unfettered and whole into fabulous future possibilities. The Sun shines a light on those potentials as it sextiles Uranus on the 2nd. While the Pisces new Moon on the same day points the way to new beginnings as it makes the same angle. Just three days later the Sun meets Jupiter in Pisces opening doors to soul soaring solutions and opportunities we may not have been aware existed for us before. Or simply been too wounded or afraid to take advantage of.

We can all put those limitations behind us now. Your Tarot card meditation for the week is the 8 of Cups and there’s no better card to embody what’s happening n the sky right now. Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius – the sign of the future on the 2nd, while Mars and Venus collide with Pluto in Capricorn – sign of foundations and establishment on the 3rd. So, many of us may leave the past behind and turn our faces towards something new and yet to be discovered.

The journey is the goal

Many people associate the 8 of Cups with loss and leaving. But I see it as one of learning and potential. The figure in the card turns their back on what once worked but no longer does. They are not looking back but looking ahead. Eros’s arrival in go-getting, best face forward Aries on the 6th is all about heading straight towards what now fires us up. Passion is our destination. Or should be. The 6th brings a wonderful meeting between Venus and Mars as they exit Capricorn and enter Aquarius.

Part of us all looking forward should be leaving behind any situations and people we’ve outgrown. Be open now to expanding your circle via those you connect with. The connections which still resonate move forward with you and continue to evolve organically. Let go of those which don’t. Who you head towards and meet along the way could inspire you or send you down a new path that’s broader and filled with new experiences. Be open to where the journey is taking you. Very often it’s the journey itself that turns into your goal. So head towards what you love this week and set attraction in motion.

In a nutshell: Feel the power of love to shape your future this week. Time to leave an element of your past behind you. And head towards excitement and new opportunities. Don’t look back, but ahead. Potential is yours to explore!

Mar 2 2022 Sun in Pisces sextile Uranus in Taurus (Pisces to Taurus)

Mar 2 2022 Mercury conjunct Saturn in Aquarius (Aquarius)

Mar 2 2022 New Moon in Pisces (Pisces) – N.B. 1 degree off a sextile with Uranus

Mar 3 2022 Mars conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (Capricorn)

Mar 3 2022 Venus conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (Capricorn)

Mar 5 2022 Sun conjunct Jupiter in Pisces (Pisces)

Mar 6 2022 Mars enters Aquarius (Aquarius)

Mar 6 2022 Venus enters Aquarius (Aquarius)

Mar 6 2022 Eros enters Aries (Aries)

Mar 6 2022 Venus and Mars conjunct in Aquarius (Aquarius)