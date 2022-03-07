Weekly General Astrology Forecast March 7th 2022

By our astrologer Elena

What the world needs now is balance – not bias

Follow the beacon of your soul towards the truth

Ask a question and be open to the answer you receive

Expect exposure around gender bias this week. These themes were prominent last month and they’ve not gone away. Discrimination and equal pay may be back in the news in a big way and the names of those implicated could shock as Vesta meets Pluto in Capricorn on the 7th. There could be an ‘outing’ or reckoning for guilty parties. Pluto loathes hypocrisy. Like a beacon, Mercury aligns to the truth as it enters Pisces on the 10th while Vesta lands in Aquarius promising a better, more equal future from the 11th. One where we embrace and respect our differences and diversity. Tolerance is in the air – or should be now.

Your Tarot meditation for the week

Align with beauty, spiritual truths, the cosmic mysteries and higher love. Our creative and psychic abilities can take us to new heights and towards fresh discoveries if we allow our hearts and minds to open. This week sees the Sun meet Neptune in Pisces. Reach for hidden meaning, inspiration and channel the divine part of your soul. Need help to open yourself up to the wisdom of angels, the universe, God, Allah, the divine, your guides, Buddha, Gaia – it honestly doesn’t matter what name you place on it. Just that what you call it opens your soul up.

Your perfect card for this is The High Priestess and think of this figure as gender fluid or neutral. It sits between the known and the unknown. The conscious and the unconscious. This universe and the multiverse. And can act as a conduit between them. See yourself as this figure. Open up and ask those questions.

If you honestly want to know the answer, understand that this week you will receive it. It may come during this meditation process. Or it may come later via a dream, something you read, watch or overhear by chance, a synchronicity or sign that’s impossible to misinterpret or ignore. We are our own source of wisdom if we simply allow ourselves to be that. All we need do is be prepared to receive the truth even if we may not like it. Ask in the name of higher love. Receive in a state of highest intention this week. Then use what you are told for your highest good – and that of others.

In a nutshell: Align yourself to the truth this week as the Sun and Neptune meet in creative, compassionate and spiritual Pisces. If you honestly want answers, you can expect to receive them as the universe channels inspiration, truth telling and more.

Mar 7 2022 Vesta conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (Capricorn)

Mar 10 2022 Mercury enters Pisces (Pisces)

Mar 11 2022 Vesta enters Aquarius (Aquarius)

Mar 13 2022 Sun conjunct Neptune in Pisces (Pisces)