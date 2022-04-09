Weekly General Astrology Forecast April 11th 2022

Ascend into solutions and opportunities

Reach for something higher

Barriers between you and what you want dissolve

The biggest astral event in 165 years occurs this week on the 12th when Jupiter and Neptune meet in Pisces. To say this is too big to miss is an understatement. Both these planets rule Pisces – Jupiter before the discovery of Neptune in 1846. Jupiter transits Pisces once every 12 years. But Neptune’s orbit takes 165 years – hence the rarity of having both planets in here at the same time.

Now, aside from being the third largest planet in our solar system, the remarkable thing about Neptune is that its existence was confirmed mathematically before anyone found it with a telescope. This was the first time this had happened. And this is why in astrology Neptune rules anything that requires leaps of the imagination and the hidden which cannot yet be proved but is nonetheless real. So, theoretical maths, quantum physics, the multiverse, metaphysics, muses and the spirit world all come under this ruler.

So, what can we expect from this meeting. Boundaries and borders to dissolve for one thing. So, many of us may see a relaxing of travel restrictions. Science, the media, art, music, discoveries or even hints ET may be out there could follow. However, we do need to be aware that the last time this meeting occurred (in 1856), this was a year of extreme weather and shipping disasters. Jupiter bigs everything up and Neptune rules the sea, shipping and events such as hurricanes. The second Opium War broke out between the West and China – Neptune rules drugs. The Morman pioneers left Iowa to establish Salt Lake City – both planets rule religion and higher beliefs. David Livingstone completed his two year transcontinental exploration of Africa (both planets rule exploration). The worst ever railroad disaster in history (The Great Train Wreck), occurred on July 17 in Pennsylvania when two locomotives were involved in a head-on collision. An overloaded ‘special’ train carrying day trippers confused the regular schedule and the conductor of the second train did not use the recently installed telegraph system to confirm when it had left. Jupiter rules mass transportation, Neptune rules confusion.

Watch for – news around General Mills – the company was founded the last time these two planets met; the space race including Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic and SpaceX as well as NASA, new horizons in medicine, science and even our belief systems, the emergence of the ‘new normal’ for travel, ways to tackle the climate crisis and the increased uptake in metaphysics by the mainstream.

Miracles and magic in plain sight

You can go further this year than ever before as Pisces is the sign of hidden truths in plain sight. If we have felt restricted or confined by outer or even inner circumstances, expect to uncover solutions or answers that may have been right in front of you all along. Or else to see it was only a thought in your own mind from preventing you from freeing yourself. Especially when Mars enters Pisces on the 15th. You see it – and act upon it.

This week’s full Moon in Libra doesn’t just highlight a specific relationship or close connection but also shows us how they truly see or feel about us. It’s one more truth that’s been hidden in plain sight all along. Now you know, you know what to do or how to respond. Mercury and Eros in down-to-earth Taurus has us aiming those ideas or our love, at exactly the right target now. The one that frees us and brings us the solution we’ve always been seeking.

In a nutshell: Jupiter and Neptune meet in Pisces for the first time in 165 years. Dissolving those barriers between us and realising our dreams. Stay grounded but reach for something higher now. Opportunities and solutions we never knew existed are to hand.

Apr 11 2022 Mercury enters Taurus (Taurus)

Apr 12 2022 Jupiter and Neptune conjunct in Pisces (Pisces)

Apr 13 2022 Sun in Aries sextile Saturn in Aquarius (Aries to Aquarius)

Apr 15 2022 Mars enters Pisces (Pisces)

Apr 16 2022 Full Moon in Libra (Libra)

Apr 17 2022 Eros enters Taurus (Taurus)