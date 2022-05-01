Monthly General Astrology Forecast May 2022

Big up that image

Yes, you ARE worth it

Happy birthday, Gemini!

All eyes on the prize this month. But don’t take any short cuts when aiming for it. The biggest event by far this May is Jupiter’s arrival in Aries which occurs on the 10th. Aries is the best-face forward, pro-active, searingly confident, adept sign of the zodiac. So for all of us this will be about our image, appearance, personal message, style, brand and the fact that first impressions count. So the call is to make your very best one. No matter what you are aiming to do.

If we do want to make changes to how we look, Venus in Aries from the 2nd shows us bold and beautiful ways to accomplish this. Not only will others take notice, we’ll be delighted with our results.

This month puts us back in eclipse season and also retrograde weather. Here is where knowing what prize you are aiming for comes in – and taking your time to claim in. The same day as Jupiter arrives in Aries we have Mercury stationary retrograde in its ruling sign of Gemini. Talk about research – not rush now. Mercury’s mayhem is always maximised when it is retrograde in a ruling sign. During its retrocycle it will reverse back into Taurus (23rd) before heading direct again next month. So, this delivers us back to the other prize point which is our money. Hang on to your purse strings and when it comes to anything to do with your income, cash, investments, possessions, credit, mortgage etc this month – there is and should be no rush but all due diligence happening.

The retro rules tell you to avid major expenditures at this time in any case. And to use all due caution when entering fresh financial agreements. Your inner astro boss knows this for a fact. So, stick with its wisdom this eclipse season which is now across the two money signs – Taurus and Scorpio. The waxing eclipsed full moon will trine Mars in Pisces on the 16th with the total eclipse occurring at 16 degrees of Scorpio. Please check your charts for factors plus or minus 1-2 degrees. Eclipses conceal. Total eclipses completely. Watch for emotional spending or subterfuge, pressure to close a deal, money FOMO or rushing in without the full facts. And take it you don’t have them now.

Ceres entering nurturing Cancer the day before can be triggering worries around our security and this may add to those. But knee jerk reactions may not get us what we need and what is uncovered later may simply leave us out of pocket either materially or emotionally. Delay closing that deal if you can at this time. This includes crossing the bedroom threshold for new relationships as it does putting all your money onto that ‘sure thing’ on the stock market!

You are your own best calling card

Gemini is now the birthday sign once the Sun lands in here on the 21st. But take it that you are looking back before moving forward into your new possibilities with your ruler backwards, Gemini. Friends and contacts as well as goals will feature in big ways and now is the time to look to reconnections and revivals especially at the new Moon in your sign on the 30th. We can all link to our own duality now. Looking closely at how the outer us reflects our inner truth and beauty. And looking to adjust any discrepancies. Mercury retro brings up those ‘re’ words. How about reflection and relaunch?

Venus links us to the enjoyment of the material world and sensual pleasure as it arrives in ruling Taurus on the 28th. This is also where our self-worth resides. The meeting of Mars now in ruling Aries and Jupiter on the 29th tells us all its time to initiate anything to do with putting that best face forward. Our image is our calling card. Revive and renew it. Then werk it, The investment will pay off. And yes, no matter what you sign is this month, the planets are telling you that you ARE worth it!

In a nutshell: The arrival of Jupiter in Aries is a message to all of us to big up our appearance, image, style, brand and personal message. The world needs a visual clue as to who you are and all you have to offer. Get promoting in a big way.

May 1 2022 Venus in Pisces sextile Pluto in Capricorn (Pisces to Capricorn)

May 2 2022 Venus enters Aries (Aries)

May 3 2022 Jupiter in Pisces sextile Pluto in Capricorn (Pisces to Capricorn)

May 4 2022 Mars in Pisces sextile Uranus in Taurus (Pisces to Taurus)

May 5 2022 Sun conjunct Uranus in Taurus (Taurus)

May 6 2022 Mercury in Gemini sextile Venus in Aries (Gemini to Aries)

May 7 2022 Sun in Taurus sextile Mars in Pisces (Taurus to Pisces)

May 8 2022 Ceres in Gemini opposition Galactic Centre in Sagittarius (Gemini to Sagittarius)

May 9 2022 Vesta and Saturn conjunct in Aquarius (Aquarius)

May 10 2022 Jupiter enters Aries (Aries)

May 10 2022 Mercury stationary retrograde in Gemini (Gemini)

May 13 2022 Sun conjunct the North Node in Taurus (Taurus)

May 15 2022 Sun in Taurus square Saturn in Aquarius (Taurus to Aquarius)

May 15 2022 Sun in Taurus sextile Neptune in Pisces (Taurus to Pisces)

May 16 2022 Ceres enters Cancer (Cancer)

May 16 2022 Waxing eclipsed full Moon in Scorpio trine Mars in Pisces (Scorpio to Pisces)

May 16 2022 Full Moon in Scorpio – Total Lunar Eclipse (25⁰18’) (Scorpio)

May 18 2022 Mars conjunct Neptune in Pisces (Pisces)

May 19 2022 Sun in Taurus trine Pluto in Capricorn (Taurus to Capricorn)

May 20 2022 Retrograde Mercury in Gemini sextile Jupiter in Aries (Gemini to Aries)

May 21 2022 Sun enters Gemini (Gemini)

May 21 2022 Sun conjunct retrograde Mercury in Gemini (Gemini)

May 22 2022 Mars in Pisces sextile Pluto in Capricorn (Pisces to Capricorn)

May 23 2022 Retrograde Mercury re-enters Taurus (Taurus)

May 23 2022 Sun in Gemini sextile Jupiter in Aries (Gemini to Aries)

May 24 2022 Retrograde Mercury in Taurus sextile Mars in Pisces (Taurus to Pisces)

May 24 2022 Venus in Aries sextile Saturn in Aquarius (Aries to Aquarius)

May 24 2022 Mars enters Aries (Aries)

May 25 2022 Vesta enters Pisces (Pisces)

May 25 2022 Retrograde Mercury in Taurus trine Pluto in Capricorn (Taurus to Capricorn)

May 27 2022 Venus in Aries square Pluto in Capricorn (Aries to Capricorn)

May 28 2022 Venus enters Taurus (Taurus)

May 29 2022 Mars conjunct Jupiter in Aries (Aries)

May 30 2022 New Moon in Gemini (Gemini)