Weekly General Astrology Forecast May 2nd 2022

Find the middle ground in love

You need action

Move with passionate intent

No more tepid, standstill love this week as Venus arrives in Aries. We will all be craving not just passion but action in our love lives. We’re now days away from Jupiter’s arrival in here and we can say Venus makes an entrance that kick-starts this for us. As Aries is the first sign of the zodiac that love action also incudes self-love as many of us will be looking to update our image or appearance.

The Sun and Uranus meet in Venus’s ruling sign of Taurus on the 4th with both Jupiter and Mars making transformation and self-worth igniting angles to both Pluto in Capricorn and Uranus. So, expect to communicate how you feel about yourself and that inner-worth via how you look this week.

Lovers need to get off the fence or make their intentions clear now. None of us will be in the mood for vague promises and ‘someday’ passion. If you have been talking to someone on a dating app for a while but there are no plans to meet in person, chances are you will swipe on someone who wants to make it real instead. Remember please – the point of dating apps and sites is to get you a date. Not for you to engage in months long chat no matter how connected this makes you feel or how steamy it gets. We all need to take a ‘make it real’ approach to dating or relationship promises now.

Is the magic real?

Mercury in its ruling sign of Gemini is slowing down in preparation for its retroactive reversal shortly. It angles to Venus on the 6th while the Sun in Taurus aligns to Mars in Pisces the following day. This allows us all to see if we are simply under someone’s enchantment or if this is more than just a magic spell and contains real potential.

Powerful Ceres is now taken very seriously by astrologers and is no longer underestimated. It ranks alongside dwarf planet Pluto. In mythology, Ceres was Pluto’s mother-in-law. Ceres rules new deals and compromises. Funny how we often have to find one when dealing with our in-laws! In Gemini which rules communication and contracts, Ceres says get talking to find that middle ground. Especially when it opposes the Galactic Centre in Sagittarius on the 8th. Gravitational force and universal wisdom can be harnessed to bring about that win/win situation. Perhaps in world events or business as two sides come together to make a new deal. Or maybe it’s you finding that midpoint that you and that out of town lover can meet at. Meet in the middle – don’t be stuck in it this week.

In a nutshell: There’s a wild love magic in the air now Venus enters the hot zone in Aries. But action needs to be taken to make it real. Is this all enchantment but no happily ever after? This week tells us love is all in our ability to express it.

May 2 2022 Venus enters Aries (Aries)

May 3 2022 Jupiter in Pisces sextile Pluto in Capricorn (Pisces to Capricorn)

May 4 2022 Mars in Pisces sextile Uranus in Taurus (Pisces to Taurus)

May 5 2022 Sun conjunct Uranus in Taurus (Taurus)

May 6 2022 Mercury in Gemini sextile Venus in Aries (Gemini to Aries)

May 7 2022 Sun in Taurus sextile Mars in Pisces (Taurus to Pisces)

May 8 2022 Ceres in Gemini opposition Galactic Centre in Sagittarius (Gemini to Sagittarius)