Weekly General Astrology Forecast May 9th 2022

You are who you believe you are

Big up that presence

Face/On with Jupiter!

Just who do you think you are? Become the glorious being you have always dreamed of becoming now that Jupiter enters Aries this week.

It’s been 12 years since Jupiter last paid the sign of game face, go getting, confidence Aries. If you are an Aries or have Aries chart factors sitting between 0 – 8 degrees of Aries, at some point between now and July Jupiter will be paying you a visit. And your image, appearance, look, style, brand, profile, title, presence and message will become ultra-important when it comes to opportunities, solutions and realising that personal potential.

How others see you plays a role so please, see yourself as the star of your own reality show and act and dress accordingly. And if your Aries factors are outside of the 0-8 degree arc, please don’t worry. Jupiter retrogrades at 8 degrees of Aries in July, heads briefly back into Pisces but then returns to Aries in December when it will power on through giving all Aries chart factors that Jupiter style makeover. Of course, if you are lucky enough to have your Aries factors between 0-8 Aries you are amongst those most likely to benefit the most from Jupiter’s generosity. As Jupiter will hit those degrees not once but three times.

If you have factors in Leo and Sagittarius at 0-8 degrees then Jupiter will trine them this year. Traditional astrology says there is no such thing as a bad Jupiter transit. So, do check your planets. Asteroids and other aspects in yours as Jupiter’s largesse means that every sign benefits.

You are an ever changing star in the sky

We now know our personality isn’t fixed but ever-evolving. We can decide who we are going to be and change. If you want to be someone new, a fiercer, bolder, freer version of the old you, then Jupiter is your Fab Five team rolled into one big fat planetary makeover. Who we think we are is linked to our self-worth. How we believe we should be treated and our ability to receive is part of who we think we are. Mercury retrograde this week in ruling Gemini allows us to communicate our ideas and beliefs but also edit and refine this message in alignment with our values. Especially when we have the Sun in Taurus where our self worth resides, conjunct the fated, date stamped North Node.

Breaking old habits or even that mould is possible on the 15th as the Sun squares Saturn in Aquarius while making a free flowing angle to Neptune in ruling Pisces. This tells us we can live the image we have of ourselves in our imagination for real. We no longer have to conform to who others tell us to be. How we see ourselves and convey this defines how others see us. So, this week, be all you know you can be. Jupiter says – face forward and game on!

In a nutshell: When it comes to who we think we are – time to live it large. No matter your sign, Jupiter’s arrival in Aries tells us it’s all about our presence, appearance and the impression we make on others. Make it unforgettable now.

May 9 2022 Vesta and Saturn conjunct in Aquarius (Aquarius)

May 10 2022 Jupiter enters Aries (Aries)

May 10 2022 Mercury stationary retrograde in Gemini (Gemini)

May 13 2022 Sun conjunct the North Node in Taurus (Taurus)

May 15 2022 Sun in Taurus square Saturn in Aquarius (Taurus to Aquarius)

May 15 2022 Sun in Taurus sextile Neptune in Pisces (Taurus to Pisces)