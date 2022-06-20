Weekly General Astrology Forecast June 20th 2022

Say it with love

Pause and celebrate how far you’ve come

Happy birthday, Cancer!

Sun, sun, sun – here it comes! Welcome to the official start of summer in the Northern Hempishere and happy solar return to all Cancerians out there as the Sun arrives in your sign on the 21st.

This marks the solstice. The day the Sun is directly overhead the Tropic of Cancer. In Britain, thousands of people gather at Stonehenge to watch the Sun rise just left of the Heel Stone. The solstice marks the middle of the year. A time when we can look to what we still want to do, have or achieve, and set out with new direction, determination and focus.

The Sun appears to stop in the sky on this day. And this is also a reminder to all of us to pause and appreciate all we have accomplished since December and the winter solstice. To offer up gratitude and also acknowledge our victories. Look back at what you have changed or attempted. Your wins and accomplishments. Like the Sun in the sky, pause and even reward yourself before setting out again towards fresh challenges.

Mercury is now completely free of its retroshadow and angles to Jupiter in can-do Aries giving us a green light to launch those fresh endeavours. Venus trines Pluto in Capricorn on the 21st which could see rewards and recognition flowing from past efforts. Again, another good reason for pausing to reflect on just what we have accomplished.

Venus moves on into Gemini on the 23rd. For the Gemini’s out there this could seem like a second birthday cycle – especially as you began yours with your ruler retrograde this year. This is birthday 2.0 if you feel you missed out. Ideas get infused with that extra special level of creativity. Anything we say or send out has extra allure if we say it with love. Money spinning ideas flourish and the timing is right to do something with them now. Let’s all take a moment to look at how far we’ve come this year despite its challenges. Time to bask in the celebratory Sun and to now plant the seeds for simply more to celebrate later.

In a nutshell: The Sun’s entry into Cancer marks the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere and the start of winter in the southern. It’s a time to pause and celebrate all we’ve achieved this year so far – and we don’t have to be birthday sign Cancer to have an excuse!

20 Jun 2022 Mercury in Gemini sextile Jupiter in Aries (Gemini to Aries)

21 Jun 2022 Sun enters Cancer – Summer Solstice Northern Hemisphere, Winter Solstice Southern Hemisphere (Cancer)

21 Jun 2022 Venus in Taurus trine Pluto in Capricorn (Taurus to Capricorn)

23 Jun 2022 Venus enters Gemini (Gemini)