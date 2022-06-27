Weekly General Astrology Forecast June 27th 2022 – New Moon Cancer

Weekly General Astrology Forecast June 27th 2022

Have the courage to act on your truth

Escape the soul traps

Your path is yours to walk!

What don’t we want to see, deal with or accept? Unless we ‘take care of business’ or ‘keep it real’ we encounter blocks to progress. A down to earth, pragmatic mindset infused with playful and pro-active joy goes a long way when it comes to new beginnings this week. And in allowing us to simply dissolve those barriers to progress and open to opportunity anew.

Neptune stationary retro in ruling Pisces wants to remove the catch-22 trap of delusion, illusion and self-deception. It asks we face our spiritual truth in order to embrace our freedom. Look at what you are avoiding or denying now. Also we need to look to anything we may use which stops us from facing the facts. Making excuses for others, self-soothing behaviours, out and out avoidance. None of these help in the long term. And all are in fact traps to progress and soul drains.

Compassion, self-acceptance and forgiveness if required and acceptance of our own insights, are where we need to start. Then we need to act free from that emotional sting or guilt. Mars in ruling Aries angles to Saturn in Aquarius favouring not just bigger picture thinking but the confidence to opt for the untried approach. Venus in idea generating Gemini links back to Jupiter also in Aries, offering opportunities and solutions if we are willing to step forward and claim them on the 29th. Along with Mercury in its ruling sign showing us the way to lasting results with Saturn on the 2nd, even the sceptics amongst you will see how simply following through on what your gut has been telling you is based on actual facts.

This week can put us to the test when it comes to our beliefs around what truly is the best course of action for us. In doing so, we may have to face some uncomfortable facts or real-world decisions. The series of high tensile squares in the background all week tell us there’s no off-ramp or convenient exit. Just deal with it – once and for all. Of course, what ‘it’ is will be different for all of us. But it could well be linked to what sustains you, what you have invested in emotionally and your needs and insecurities.

The new Moon in its ruling sign of Cancer on the 29th is about satisfaction, sustenance and security. But as it squares Jupiter it tells you that what we may have previously thought of as a ‘safe’ choice or way of doing things may not now be our best option. We may now need to take a more direct approach or simply risk temporary upheavals for long term stability. The desire to protect our feelings, or even save those of others, may in fact, be counterproductive in the long term. And it may also disempower us emotionally, psychically and on a soul level.

So this week, follow up on what you know you need to do, start, complete or tackle in order to feel centered, complete and connected emotionally. If not with others, then with your own inner truth. Take any emotional guilt or sting out of it by taking a compassionate but universal approach. This is just the business of being human no matter what it is. Bring this home as its time to act on those home truths. What you feel deep within you. No matter how much you may try to deny it. In doing so you will reclaim your path and power. Freedom, opportunity and guess what? – loving satisfaction which lasts, are the take-outs if you simply act on your truth this week.

In a nutshell: Denial or inaction are what keep us stuck. And they stop us from embracing what fully meets our needs. Find your release back into emotional satisfaction and freedom with this week’s new Moon in soul nurturing and refining Cancer!

27 Jun 2022 Mars in Aries sextile Saturn in Aquarius (Aries to Aquarius)

28 Jun 2022 Neptune stationary retrograde in Pisces (Pisces)

29 Jun 2022 Sun in Cancer square Jupiter in Aries (Cancer to Aries)

29 Jun 2022 New Moon in Cancer square Jupiter in Aries (Cancer to Aries)

29 Jun 2022 Venus in Gemini sextile Jupiter in Aries (Gemini to Aries)

Jul 2 2022 Mars in Aries square Pluto in Capricorn (Aries to Capricorn)

Jul 2 2022 Mercury in Gemini trine Saturn in Aquarius (Gemini to Aquarius)

Jul 2 2022 Mercury in Gemini square Neptune in Pisces (Gemini to Pisces)